Cairo to Ankara: Egypt’s sovereignty in the Mediterranean Sea is a red line

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Abou Zaid said that the legitimacy of the agreement on demarcation of the maritime borders between Egypt and Cyprus cannot be disputed by any party, as it is consistent with the rules of international law and has been deposited with an international convention at the United Nations.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Abou Zaid said that the legitimacy of the agreement on demarcation of the maritime borders between Egypt and Cyprus cannot be disputed by any party, as it is consistent with the rules of international law and has been deposited with an international convention at the United Nations.

In his statements on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, Abou Zaid warned against any attempt to violate or challenge Egypt’s sovereign rights in that region and that they are considered unacceptable and would be dealt with.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry’s statements came in response to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s announcement on Sunday, February 4, 2018, regarding the aforementioned agreement.

In an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Çavuşoğlu said that the agreement between Egypt and Greek Cypriots has no legal status.

In December 2013, Egypt and the Greek Cypriots signed a framework agreement aimed at exploiting the natural resources extended by what is alleged to be a “pure economic zone” for them in the eastern Mediterranean.

According to Anadolu News agency, Çavuşoğlu explained that Turkey has filed an application to reject the agreement between Egypt and the Greek Cypriots, indicating that the agreement violates the Turkish continental shelf at the meridians 32, 16 and 18 degrees.

He said that the Turkish Cypriots have undeniable rights on the island of Cyprus.

He stressed that Turkey was determined to support the Turkish Cypriots while at the same time determined to protect its rights and interests in its continental shelf.