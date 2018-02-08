پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
745بازدید
‍ پ

Cairo to Ankara: Egypt’s sovereignty in the Mediterranean Sea is a red line

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Abou Zaid said that the legitimacy of the agreement on demarcation of the maritime borders between Egypt and Cyprus cannot be disputed by any party, as it is consistent with the rules of international law and has been deposited with an international convention at the United Nations.
کد خبر: ۷۷۲۴۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۸ 08 February 2018

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Abou Zaid said that the legitimacy of the agreement on demarcation of the maritime borders between Egypt and Cyprus cannot be disputed by any party, as it is consistent with the rules of international law and has been deposited with an international convention at the United Nations.

In his statements on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, Abou Zaid warned against any attempt to violate or challenge Egypt’s sovereign rights in that region and that they are considered unacceptable and would be dealt with.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry’s statements came in response to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s announcement on Sunday, February 4, 2018, regarding the aforementioned agreement.

In an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Çavuşoğlu said that the agreement between Egypt and Greek Cypriots has no legal status.

In December 2013, Egypt and the Greek Cypriots signed a framework agreement aimed at exploiting the natural resources extended by what is alleged to be a “pure economic zone” for them in the eastern Mediterranean.

According to Anadolu News agency, Çavuşoğlu explained that Turkey has filed an application to reject the agreement between Egypt and the Greek Cypriots, indicating that the agreement violates the Turkish continental shelf at the meridians 32, 16 and 18 degrees.

He said that the Turkish Cypriots have undeniable rights on the island of Cyprus.

He stressed that Turkey was determined to support the Turkish Cypriots while at the same time determined to protect its rights and interests in its continental shelf.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

احمد توکلی: متأسفانه فساد سیستماتیک شده است/رحمانی فضلی: بهترین راه مبارزه با اعتیاد معتاد نشدن است!

احمد توکلی: متأسفانه فساد سیستماتیک شده است/رحمانی فضلی: بهترین راه مبارزه با اعتیاد معتاد نشدن است!

سعید طوسی نبايد در فضاهای دينی و عمومی حضور يابد/فائزه هاشمی: حجاب اجباری به پایه‌های دینی نظام ما ضربه...

سعید طوسی نبايد در فضاهای دينی و عمومی حضور يابد/فائزه هاشمی: حجاب اجباری به پایه‌های دینی نظام ما ضربه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

با کودک لجباز، لجبازی نکنید

حفظ محیط زیست از نان شب واجب‌تر است

بر فراز شهر سالو با کیفیت 4k

۱۹ میلیون نفر در مسکن بد زندگی می‌کنند

سود اوراق آمریکا باز هم بالا رفت

ابهام در اجرای بزرگترین طرح مسکنی دولت

برنامه تمرینی شدت متغیر عضلات پشت

در برخورد با فساد بدون اغماض و ملاحظه عمل کنید

بررسی سرفصل های رشته علوم تربیتی

کاهش دما و بارش برف و باران در برخی استان‌ها

آخرین وضعیت تعطیلی مدارس در روز ۲۱ بهمن

ثبات نسبی قیمت نفت آمریکا علیرغم اختلال در خط صادراتی دریای شمال

رهبر انقلاب: ۲۲ بهمن امسال تماشایی خواهد بود

22 بهمن امسال تماشایی خواهد بود/ در بحث عدالت و برداشتن فاصله‌ بین اقشار مختلف عقب ماندیم/ حرف مردم شکایت از فساد و تبعیض است

سلاح گرم فوستک اورجین اس‌بی‌وی

وب گردی

مدیران کوهنورد، مدیران هلی‌کوپتری؛ وزیر کار چه کسانی را نشانه گرفت؟

از اقتصاد چین چه می‌دانیم؟

ارزشمندترین برندهای 2018: آمازون بالاتر از گوگل و اپل!

مراحل رشد مغز کودک

گوشه‌ای از فساد اشرف پهلوی + اسناد
تیراندازی در نهاد ریاست‌جمهوری/ ماموران به ضارب قمه‌کش تیراندازی کردند/ جزئیات حادثه امروز ریاست جمهوری و بازداشت مهاجم 35 ساله/ استاندار تهران: هنوز از انگیزه مهاجم بی‌اطلاعیم
حذف امتحانات ورودی مدارس تیزهوشان و نمونه دولتی
نحوه پرداخت قسطی جرایم رانندگی اعلام شد
سعید طوسی نبايد در فضاهای دينی و عمومی حضور يابد/فائزه هاشمی: حجاب اجباری به پایه‌های دینی نظام ما ضربه می‌زند/برخی نمی‌خواهند مردم چهل ساله شدن انقلاب را جشن بگیرند/سرنوشت دختران معترض به حجاب چه می‌شود؟
علت شکایت ستاد امر به معروف و نهی از منکر از علی کریمی/تشریح پیگیری پرونده «سعید طوسی» در مجلس/روایت باهنر از طرح‎های عجیبی که احمدی‌نژاد تصویب می‌کرد
پلاسکوی دولتی در آستانه فروریختن! / تخلیه ساختمان‌های مجاور/ آب کم آمد، زمین را کندند! / آتش پس از ۴۰ ساعت خاموش شد
کشف‌حجاب‌های اخیر تحت تأثیر منافقین انجام می‌شود/عضو پایداری: در کشور ما آزادی کامل وجود دارد که در غرب هم نیست/ناراحتی آیت‌الله جنتی از وضع بد اقتصادی مردم/نماز جمعه فعلى تشريفاتى است
اختصاص ۳ تا ۱۷ هکتار به ساخت امام‌زاده در محوطه تخت جمشید!
تقدیر باور نکردنی این زوج را به هم رساند!
زیباترین شتر امارات
مدیرعامل «روزنامه قانون» ابربدهکار بانک سرمایه
ژست بازیگران در حاشیه روز سوم جشنواره فیلم فجر
اظهارات جنجالی رفیق دوست روی آنتن زنده
ازدواج عجیب یک زن آمریکایی

گوشه‌ای از فساد اشرف پهلوی + اسناد  (۱۸۴ نظر)

اختصاص ۳ تا ۱۷ هکتار به ساخت امام‌زاده در محوطه تخت جمشید!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

نه خاطره بگویید؛ نه پروژه افتتاح کنید و نه معضلات رژیم گذشته را بگویید!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حذف امتحانات ورودی مدارس تیزهوشان و نمونه دولتی  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنهایی که از افزایش تعرفه واردات خودرو 102.500.000.000.000 تومان سود کردند، به مردم معرفی کنید!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

به جای استاد و دانش، در برخی دانشگاه‌ها امپراتورها و روابط حاکم شده‌اند!  (۱۱۳ نظر)

خدا به ما رحم کرد که خاوری، آخوند نبود!/محکومیت خواننده پاپ به جرم استفاده ابزاری از زن!/ چه کسی بر هزینه‌کرد بنیاد «مستضعفان» نظارت می کند؟/درخواست پورمختار از بازرسی دفتر رهبرانقلاب  (۸۹ نظر)

فرجام رابطه زن خیانتکار با مربی بدنسازی شوهرش  (۸۶ نظر)

سعید طوسی نبايد در فضاهای دينی و عمومی حضور يابد/فائزه هاشمی: حجاب اجباری به پایه‌های دینی نظام ما ضربه می‌زند/برخی نمی‌خواهند مردم چهل ساله شدن انقلاب را جشن بگیرند/سرنوشت دختران معترض به حجاب چه می‌شود؟  (۸۵ نظر)

چرا ما در این کشور شهروند نیستیم و برخی ما را گروگان گرفته اند؟  (۸۴ نظر)

مگر دستور روحانی برای یک «دولت خارجی» صادر شده است؟!  (۸۲ نظر)

بازداشت چند عضو کمپین کشف حجاب/تشکر از «نماینده پرتلاش» بابت «تعویض و نصب سه عدد تیرک برق»!/پشت پرده سکوت احمدی نژاد در اغتشاشات/یک کارگر برای خرید آپارتمان در تهران به چند سال زمان نیاز دارد؟!  (۷۸ نظر)

کارگران طلبکار توانستند کارخانه مرده و بی مدیر را احیا کنند!  (۷۷ نظر)

ثروت همه ایرانی ها 25 درصد کم شده است/ کاهش ارزش پول کشور به ضرر نظام است  (۷۷ نظر)

کشف‌حجاب‌های اخیر تحت تأثیر منافقین انجام می‌شود/عضو پایداری: در کشور ما آزادی کامل وجود دارد که در غرب هم نیست/ناراحتی آیت‌الله جنتی از وضع بد اقتصادی مردم/نماز جمعه فعلى تشريفاتى است  (۷۲ نظر)