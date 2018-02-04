پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
957بازدید
‍ پ

Afghanistan may become a new basis for ISIS, warns Iran

Not a long time has passed since it was declared that ISIS’ self-proclaimed caliphate has collapsed in Iraq and Syria. Now, Iranian high-ranking officials warn that foreign powers may use the vacuum of power in Afghanistan to turn the country into a new basis for the terrorist group.
کد خبر: ۷۷۱۲۴۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۰:۱۹ 04 February 2018

Tabnak – Not a long time has passed since it was declared that ISIS’ self-proclaimed caliphate has collapsed in Iraq and Syria. Now, Iranian high-ranking officials warn that foreign powers may use the vacuum of power in Afghanistan to turn the country into a new basis for the terrorist group.

Press TV quotes the Iranian defense minister today as saying that the US is transferring Daesh (ISIS) to Afghanistan to justify its military presence in the South Asian country following heavy blows dealt to the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart, Tariq Shah Bahrami, on Sunday.

Hatami offered condolences to and expressed sympathy with the Afghan people, government and armed forces over multiple terrorist attacks that killed and injured many people in the country in recent days.

"Iran has always been concerned about conspiracies hatched by outsiders against the Afghan people and has for many years done its best to ameliorate the suffering of the oppressed people of Afghanistan," he added.

The Iranian defense minister also stressed that the US created Daesh to use it in Syria and Iraq. However, he said, "After heavy blows suffered in these two countries, the US tried to take Daesh out of the scene and transfer it to Afghanistan to justify its presence there through [the group's] shameless crimes."

Hatami’s view is in line with the recent remarks made by the Leader of Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in which he highlighted the US role in the emergence of Daesh in the Middle East and said those who have created the criminal group are seeking to move it to Afghanistan.

“The very same hands that created Daesh to use it as an instrument for oppression and crime against the people of Syria and Iraq, now and after facing defeat in the regions, are seeking to relocate Daesh to Afghanistan,” the Leader said, adding that recent killings signify the start of the plot.

Ayatollah Khamenei made it clear that the Washington government is behind the emergence of Daesh in the region and said that by relocating Daesh to Afghanistan, the US aims to legitimize its military presence in the region and ensure the security of the Zionist regime of Israel.

The Leader went on to say that the Americans, themselves, are the main factor behind insecurity in Afghanistan, adding that all killings that have occurred in the name of religion since 20 years ago are directly or indirectly linked to the US.

On November 19, Daesh terrorists were flushed out of their last stronghold in Syria’s Al-Bukamal. The city’s liberation marked an end to the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate it had declared in 2014.

برچسب ها
iran isis ayatollah khamenei amir hatami
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

باهنر: کلیه آیت‌الله شاهرودی را اشتباهی به جای غده برداشتند/وقوع «جنگ آب» در صورت نبود آب شرب

باهنر: کلیه آیت‌الله شاهرودی را اشتباهی به جای غده برداشتند/وقوع «جنگ آب» در صورت نبود آب شرب

خدا به ما رحم کرد که خاوری، آخوند نبود!/محکومیت خواننده پاپ به جرم استفاده ابزاری از زن!/ چه کسی بر هزینه‌کرد...

خدا به ما رحم کرد که خاوری، آخوند نبود!/محکومیت خواننده پاپ به جرم استفاده ابزاری از زن!/ چه کسی بر هزینه‌کرد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات از حج تمتع ۹۷ و توافق ایران و عربستان

خدا به ما رحم کرد که خاوری، آخوند نبود!/محکومیت خواننده پاپ به جرم استفاده ابزاری از زن!/ چه کسی بر هزینه‌کرد بنیاد «مستضعفان» نظارت می کند؟/درخواست پورمختار از بازرسی دفتر رهبرانقلاب

انیمیشن کوتاه خانم و مرگ

ارزان‌ترین و گران‌ترین شهرها + جایگاه تهران

آیت‌الله آملی لاریجانی در بیمارستان بستری شد

بررسی نتایج نظرسنجی‌ها درباره اعتراضات دی‌ماه ۹۶

فواید بلایای طبیعی

بازدید فرمانده کل ارتش از ناوگان شمال نیروی دریایی

تصاویری از مادرانه‌های سراسر دنیا

انتقاد نوبخت از افزایش پلکانی مالیات اساتید و قضات

موساد نام بشار اسد را در لیست ترورهای خود قرار داد

گل صد برگ ؛ شهرام ناظری

سطح‌بندی دانشگاه‌های کشور

انتقاد از عملکرد دولت برای کاهش قیمت تخم‌مرغ

آمار پدافند‌غیرعامل درمورد تلگرام صحیح نیست

وب گردی

لوک خوش‌شانس در بازار بورس

ما مقصریم! سهم فرافکنی جمعی در بحران آب

کارمند گوگل بوده‌اید؟ پول شما آماده است!

معرفی اپلیکیشن های آموزنده و سرگرم کننده برای بچه ها

بالاترین استانداردهای زندگی را تجربه کنیم

عمر فیلتر هوای خودرو

علل و درمان سریع و قطعی خروپف

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

از همین حالا به فکر سفرهای خارجی نوروز 97 باشید

تلگرام ایکس چیست و چه نسبتی با تلگرام دارد؟
ماجرای تغییر منزل روحانی به علت آلودگی هوا توسط همسرش/توضیح بقایی درباره «هاپولی کردن» ارزها/افروغ: باید در مجلس خبرگان انبساط صورت بگیرد
سرانجام وحشتناک دختری که پارتی شبانه رفت
بازداشت چند عضو کمپین کشف حجاب/تشکر از «نماینده پرتلاش» بابت «تعویض و نصب سه عدد تیرک برق»!/پشت پرده سکوت احمدی نژاد در اغتشاشات/یک کارگر برای خرید آپارتمان در تهران به چند سال زمان نیاز دارد؟!
نه خاطره بگویید؛ نه پروژه افتتاح کنید و نه معضلات رژیم گذشته را بگویید!
کنایه «نقوی حسینی» به عراقچی/حاشیه سفر روحانی به «کوهبنان»/ شوخی همسر امام خمینی قبل از دستگیری امام/مردم تا کی باید دل به آماری ببندند که هیچ یک را در زندگی شان حس نمی کنند؟
باهنر: کلیه آیت‌الله شاهرودی را اشتباهی به جای غده برداشتند/وقوع «جنگ آب» در صورت نبود آب شرب
منیژه حکمت: سناریوی جشنواره نوشته شده، مردم در سالن‌ها نیستند / سانسور سخنان حکمت / انیمیشن 800 هزار دلاریِ ایرانی / یخ جشنواره آب نشد / رها کردن رسانه‌ها بدون اینترنت!
سرنگونی جنگنده روسیه در استان ادلب و پیامدهای احتمالی آن+ فیلم
واکنش میرسلیم به پرونده قاری قرآن
فرجام رابطه زن خیانتکار با مربی بدنسازی شوهرش
چرا خبر فروش 500 جنگده روس به ایران در قبال یک میلیون بشکه نفت، واقعیت ندارد؟!
کارگران طلبکار توانستند کارخانه مرده و بی مدیر را احیا کنند!
مرگبارترین روز عملیات «شاخه زیتون» ترکیه در سوریه/شرایط جدید دختران عربستانی برای ازدواج/انتقاد تند و بی سابقه ترکیه از عربستان و متحدانش/ حملات هوایی اسرائیل به خاک مصر با تأیید قاهره
از شوخی کرمی با فیلم ابراهیم حاتمی کیا تا شوخی مکرر اکبر عبدی با همسرش!

مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!  (۲۵۱ نظر)

آقای فرماندار را آرام کنید، مردم به مسئول صبور نیاز دارند نه تندخو!  (۲۱۷ نظر)

آقای پوتین؛ چرا تصور می کنید روسیه یک ابرقدرت است و ایران یک بازیگر ضعیف!؟  (۱۷۸ نظر)

مدیران ناکارآمد، نیروی برانداز جمهوری اسلامی هستند یا مردم محروم؟!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

«ناوشکن» دماوند پس از ۱۸ روز پرالتهاب غرق شد!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

نه خاطره بگویید؛ نه پروژه افتتاح کنید و نه معضلات رژیم گذشته را بگویید!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

به بازداشت‌شدگان پیش از ورود به تجمع قرص خورانده بودند/پیام تند سردار سلیمانی به فرمانده ارتش ترکیه/کنایه به بودجه بنیاد زیر نظر حدادعادل در مجلس/واکنش یک استاد حوزه علمیه به تبرئه شدن سعید طوسی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

به جای استاد و دانش، در برخی دانشگاه‌ها امپراتورها و روابط حاکم شده‌اند!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

«برف تهران»؛ فرصتی برای آغاز مقابله با مدیران بی‌کفایت!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

سرگردانی هزاران مسافر در فرودگاه بین المللی امام خمینی (ره) / کرایه فرودگاه تا تهران تا یک میلیون تومان افزایش یافت  (۹۱ نظر)

فرجام رابطه زن خیانتکار با مربی بدنسازی شوهرش  (۸۶ نظر)

چرا ما در این کشور شهروند نیستیم و برخی ما را گروگان گرفته اند؟  (۸۴ نظر)

در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

بازداشت چند عضو کمپین کشف حجاب/تشکر از «نماینده پرتلاش» بابت «تعویض و نصب سه عدد تیرک برق»!/پشت پرده سکوت احمدی نژاد در اغتشاشات/یک کارگر برای خرید آپارتمان در تهران به چند سال زمان نیاز دارد؟!  (۷۸ نظر)

کارگران طلبکار توانستند کارخانه مرده و بی مدیر را احیا کنند!  (۷۷ نظر)