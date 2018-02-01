پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Turkey to dispatch police to Afrin once region is cleared of terrorists

Turkish police will be dispatched to the region once Afrin is cleared of terror elements by Operation Olive Branch.
کد خبر: ۷۷۰۲۲۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۳۴ 01 February 2018

Turkish police will be dispatched to the region once Afrin is cleared of terror elements by Operation Olive Branch.

Following Turkey’s earlier counterterrorism operation, Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkish police were dispatched to areas cleared of terrorists and trained the public for their safety and security. Just as this was implemented in al-Bab, Azaz, Jarabulus and Mare, it will also be implemented in Afrin.

Residential area conflicts in Afrin are expected to start in the Rajo region, and thereby the entry of Gendarmerie Special Forces and Police Special Forces into Syria is imminent.

Turkish gendarmerie and police teams have a wealth of experience in dealing with terror within Turkey.

Operation Olive Branch was initiated on Jan. 20 in Afrin to establish security and stability, eliminate PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists, and save locals from their oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

The military said it is putting the "utmost importance" on not harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

