U.S. Designates Hamas Chief Haniyeh, Muslim Brotherhood and Iran Affiliated Groups as Terrorists

The United States has designated Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, as a “global terrorist,” the Associated Press reported Wednesday. The State Department similarly designated three groups – two Muslim Brotherhood splinter groups, and one Iranian-backed group – as terrorists.
کد خبر: ۷۷۰۲۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۳۳ 01 February 2018

The announcement about Haniyeh was made by Ambassador-at-Large and Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales at a conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv. Sales said that Haniyeh is a "specially designated global terrorist," meaning that any assets he has in the U.S. will be frozen and will prohibit U.S. citizens from doing business with him.

The announcement about Haniyeh was made by Ambassador-at-Large and Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales at a conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv. Sales said that Haniyeh is a “specially designated global terrorist,” meaning that any assets he has in the U.S. will be frozen and will prohibit U.S. citizens from doing business with him.

In a statement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, “these designations target key terrorist groups and leaders – including two sponsored and directed by Iran – who are threatening the stability of the Middle East, undermining the peace process, and attacking our allies Egypt and Israel. Today’s actions are an important step in denying them the resources they need to plan and carry out their terrorist activities.”

Tillerson was referring to Haniyeh, under who Hamas has grown closer to Iran, and the group, Harakat al-Sabireen, which was formed in 2014 in Gaza and is backed by Iran.

Two other groups designated today, are Liwa al Thawra, and HASM, both of which are based in Egypt and are viewed as break-offs from the Muslim Brotherhood.

usa trump terrorism haniyeh hamas iran muslim Brotherhood
