پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
556بازدید
‍ پ

Russia's UN Envoy: U.S. 'Hasn't Proved' Iran Action In Yemen

Russia's United Nations envoy says his country does not believe Washington has made a sufficient case that Iran has supplied missiles to Yemen’s Huthi rebels, indicating he would oppose increased sanctions against Tehran.
کد خبر: ۷۷۰۲۲۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۳۰ 01 February 2018

Russia's United Nations envoy says his country does not believe Washington has made a sufficient case that Iran has supplied missiles to Yemen’s Huthi rebels, indicating he would oppose increased sanctions against Tehran.

Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia made the comments on January 31 after traveling to Washington to examine evidence, including fragments of missles that the United States says Iran gave to the Huthi rebels, who then fired them toward U.S. ally Saudi Arabia in November.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on January 29 took her 14 Security Council colleagues to a military facility near Washington to examine the evidence.

When asked if there was a case against Iran at the UN, Nebenzia said, "No."

The comments come despite a conclusion by a UN panel on January 12 supporting U.S. claims that Iran violated a UN arms embargo by directly or indirectly providing missiles and drones to the Shi'ite rebels in Yemen.

Experts on the UN panel traveled to Saudi Arabia in November and December and examined remnants of missiles fired by the Huthis on several occasions.

The U.S. administration has been pushing for the UN to hold Tehran accountable for supplying the weapons, while also threatening to pull out of a 2015 deal among world powers to curb Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief if the accord’s "disastrous flaws" are not remedied.

Asked about potential new sanctions, Nebenzia said that "we only heard some vague talk about some action."

"If there is something [proposed] we will see. How can we pass judgment prematurely before we know what it is about?"

Sunni-led Saudi Arabia has been engaged in what has been labeled a proxy war with Shi’ite Iran in Yemen.

Iran has denied it has supplied its allies, the Huthis, with weapons.

Nebenzia said Yemen has been littered with weapon from many conflicts over the years and that he could not determine “anything conclusive.”

"I am not an expert to judge," he said.

برچسب ها
iran yemen usa russia
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

بازداشتی اوین با کیسه زباله خودکشی کرد/عده ای برای پیش بینی زلزله دکان باز کرده اند

بازداشتی اوین با کیسه زباله خودکشی کرد/عده ای برای پیش بینی زلزله دکان باز کرده اند

احمد توکلی: ما در انقلاب دنده عقب گرفتیم، دنده عقب بازگشت به اسلام/سردار جلالی: «پاول دورف» در کشور خودش...

احمد توکلی: ما در انقلاب دنده عقب گرفتیم، دنده عقب بازگشت به اسلام/سردار جلالی: «پاول دورف» در کشور خودش...

واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی...

واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ابر ماه و پدیده ماه گرفتگی در کشورهای مختلف

وب گردی

با «هوش مصنوعی خودکار» ربات‌ها هم بچه‌دار می‌شوند!

سیاه و سفید مالیات در دولت بنفش

چگونه یک استارت‌آپ چندصدمیلیاردی بسازیم و راحت بخوابیم؟

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

ثبت نام در مقاطع کارشناسی پیوسته و ناپیوسته

چه اپلیکیشن‌هایی در سفر به ما کمک می کند

آلودگی هوا و اثرات آن

اظهارات اخیر پادشاه اردن علیه ایران و واکنش تهران /آمادگی اردن برای حمله به جنوب غربی سوریه/تهدید بشار اسد به حمله موشکی به تل آویو/شلیک راکت به سمت شهر مرزی ترکیه
مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!
در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!
آقای پوتین؛ چرا تصور می کنید روسیه یک ابرقدرت است و ایران یک بازیگر ضعیف!؟
مخالفت تند نماینده مجلس با استخدام زنان/نظر یک مرجع تقلید درباره کنسرت های زیرزمینی/ماجرای اسکورت عجیب جهانگیری در شیراز/مجری معروف تلویزیون، بدهکار میلیاردی مؤسسات غیرمجاز
بهترین راهكار برای ضد عفونی سبزیجات
نیکی هیلی، پشت پرده اصرار ترامپ برای خروج از برجام را افشا کرد
وضعیت اسفناک فرودگاه بین‌المللی امام خمینی(ره)
قیمت عجیب و نجومی دستمال بینی خانم بازیگر
آقای فرماندار را آرام کنید، مردم به مسئول صبور نیاز دارند نه تندخو!
جدیدترین نرخ دلار آمریکا در بازار آزاد دوشنبه ۹ بهمن ۹۶/ واکنش بازار به صحبت‌های روز گذشته ولی الله سیف
احتمال اقدام نظامی نتانیاهو علیه ایران/ ورود کاروان تجهیرات نظامی ترکیه به جنوب حلب سوریه/طرحی خطرناک برای آینده عراق با همراهی بارزانی/کشته شدن ۳۰۰ شهروند آذربایجانی در سوریه
واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی لاری: به احمدی نژاد هم مجوز تجمع دهند
نازی‌ها دو تن را به‌ جای هیتلروهمسرش سوزاندند!
با طرح ترافیک جدید تهران آشنا شوید +جدول

آقای فرماندار را آرام کنید، مردم به مسئول صبور نیاز دارند نه تندخو!  (۱۸۰ نظر)

آقای پوتین؛ چرا تصور می کنید روسیه یک ابرقدرت است و ایران یک بازیگر ضعیف!؟  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

مدیران ناکارآمد، نیروی برانداز جمهوری اسلامی هستند یا مردم محروم؟!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا اسرائیل اقدام به افشای آمار «نیروهای ایران» در سوریه کرد؟/ سابقه افشای اطلاعات در خصوص حضور نظامی ایران در سوریه  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اگر از فرایند بازسازی سوریه کنار گذاشته شویم، چه کسی مقصر است؟ روسیه، بشار اسد یا خودمان؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

به بازداشت‌شدگان پیش از ورود به تجمع قرص خورانده بودند/پیام تند سردار سلیمانی به فرمانده ارتش ترکیه/کنایه به بودجه بنیاد زیر نظر حدادعادل در مجلس/واکنش یک استاد حوزه علمیه به تبرئه شدن سعید طوسی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

«برف تهران»؛ فرصتی برای آغاز مقابله با مدیران بی‌کفایت!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

سرگردانی هزاران مسافر در فرودگاه بین المللی امام خمینی (ره) / کرایه فرودگاه تا تهران تا یک میلیون تومان افزایش یافت  (۹۱ نظر)

«ناوشکن» دماوند پس از ۱۸ روز پرالتهاب غرق شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

پرستاران یا پزشکان؟ پاسخ وزیر به این سوال را همه می‌دانند!  (۷۸ نظر)

عبور از اصلاحات یعنی تشویق به سقوط نظام!/برخی می خواهند بگویند جمهوری اسلامی اصلاح پذیر نیست  (۷۱ نظر)

قیمت ارز باید کمتر از 4000 تومان باشد/ قیمت دلار در روزهای آینده کاهش می یابد  (۶۸ نظر)

نام «مصدق» سرگردان میان تونل، خیابان و بزرگراه بیرون شهری!  (۶۷ نظر)