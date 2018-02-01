پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
467بازدید
‍ پ

Petrol bomb thrown at Aung San Suu Kyi's home, Myanmar government says

A petrol bomb has been thrown at the lakeside villa of Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, the government spokesman said Thursday.
کد خبر: ۷۷۰۲۱۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۱۹ 01 February 2018

A petrol bomb has been thrown at the lakeside villa of Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, the government spokesman said Thursday.

Spokesman Zaw Htay confirmed the reports but wouldn't provide any further details, including whether the Nobel Laureate was there at the time of the attack.

Suu Kyi was held under house arrest by Myanmar's former military regime in the lakeside home in Yangon, in southern Myanmar, for 15 years. She was released in 2010.

Myanmar's de-facto leader has been the target of international condemnation over the alleged ethnic cleansing by her government of the country's Muslim minority Rohingya people.

Suu Kyi's government has strongly denied accusations it is deliberately targeting Rohingya civilians in the country's Western Rakhine State.

برچسب ها
aung san suu kyi bomb myanmar
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

بازداشتی اوین با کیسه زباله خودکشی کرد/عده ای برای پیش بینی زلزله دکان باز کرده اند

بازداشتی اوین با کیسه زباله خودکشی کرد/عده ای برای پیش بینی زلزله دکان باز کرده اند

احمد توکلی: ما در انقلاب دنده عقب گرفتیم، دنده عقب بازگشت به اسلام/سردار جلالی: «پاول دورف» در کشور خودش...

احمد توکلی: ما در انقلاب دنده عقب گرفتیم، دنده عقب بازگشت به اسلام/سردار جلالی: «پاول دورف» در کشور خودش...

واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی...

واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هوای تهران همچنان ناسالم

شناسایی ۳ هزار مودی مشکوک باتراکنش‌های سنگین

آغاز ثبت نام وام دانشجویان برای نیمسال دوم

آیا ملانی از ترامپ طلاق می‌گیرد؟

ثبت نام بیش از ۹۴۶ هزار داوطلب در کنکور97

برش‌هایی از فیلم مجنون لیلی

جبران عقب‌افتادگی مزد کارگران

نوه امام: آرمان مردم همان آرمانهای انقلاب است

همه آنچه باید درباره سی و ششمین جشنواره فیلم فجر بدانید + جدول نمایش سینماها

تکذیب احضار شهردار تهران به دادگاه

مهد پولشویی، فرار مالیاتی و فساد مالی

قدرت عوامل محدودیت کننده خلاقیت

۲۵ تا ۵۰ میلیونی‌ها، پرتقاضاترین خودروهای بازار

وب گردی

با «هوش مصنوعی خودکار» ربات‌ها هم بچه‌دار می‌شوند!

سیاه و سفید مالیات در دولت بنفش

چگونه یک استارت‌آپ چندصدمیلیاردی بسازیم و راحت بخوابیم؟

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

ثبت نام در مقاطع کارشناسی پیوسته و ناپیوسته

چه اپلیکیشن‌هایی در سفر به ما کمک می کند

آلودگی هوا و اثرات آن

اظهارات اخیر پادشاه اردن علیه ایران و واکنش تهران /آمادگی اردن برای حمله به جنوب غربی سوریه/تهدید بشار اسد به حمله موشکی به تل آویو/شلیک راکت به سمت شهر مرزی ترکیه
مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!
در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!
آقای پوتین؛ چرا تصور می کنید روسیه یک ابرقدرت است و ایران یک بازیگر ضعیف!؟
مخالفت تند نماینده مجلس با استخدام زنان/نظر یک مرجع تقلید درباره کنسرت های زیرزمینی/ماجرای اسکورت عجیب جهانگیری در شیراز/مجری معروف تلویزیون، بدهکار میلیاردی مؤسسات غیرمجاز
بهترین راهكار برای ضد عفونی سبزیجات
نیکی هیلی، پشت پرده اصرار ترامپ برای خروج از برجام را افشا کرد
وضعیت اسفناک فرودگاه بین‌المللی امام خمینی(ره)
قیمت عجیب و نجومی دستمال بینی خانم بازیگر
آقای فرماندار را آرام کنید، مردم به مسئول صبور نیاز دارند نه تندخو!
جدیدترین نرخ دلار آمریکا در بازار آزاد دوشنبه ۹ بهمن ۹۶/ واکنش بازار به صحبت‌های روز گذشته ولی الله سیف
احتمال اقدام نظامی نتانیاهو علیه ایران/ ورود کاروان تجهیرات نظامی ترکیه به جنوب حلب سوریه/طرحی خطرناک برای آینده عراق با همراهی بارزانی/کشته شدن ۳۰۰ شهروند آذربایجانی در سوریه
نازی‌ها دو تن را به‌ جای هیتلروهمسرش سوزاندند!
واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی لاری: به احمدی نژاد هم مجوز تجمع دهند
با طرح ترافیک جدید تهران آشنا شوید +جدول

آقای فرماندار را آرام کنید، مردم به مسئول صبور نیاز دارند نه تندخو!  (۱۸۰ نظر)

آقای پوتین؛ چرا تصور می کنید روسیه یک ابرقدرت است و ایران یک بازیگر ضعیف!؟  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

مدیران ناکارآمد، نیروی برانداز جمهوری اسلامی هستند یا مردم محروم؟!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا اسرائیل اقدام به افشای آمار «نیروهای ایران» در سوریه کرد؟/ سابقه افشای اطلاعات در خصوص حضور نظامی ایران در سوریه  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اگر از فرایند بازسازی سوریه کنار گذاشته شویم، چه کسی مقصر است؟ روسیه، بشار اسد یا خودمان؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

به بازداشت‌شدگان پیش از ورود به تجمع قرص خورانده بودند/پیام تند سردار سلیمانی به فرمانده ارتش ترکیه/کنایه به بودجه بنیاد زیر نظر حدادعادل در مجلس/واکنش یک استاد حوزه علمیه به تبرئه شدن سعید طوسی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

«برف تهران»؛ فرصتی برای آغاز مقابله با مدیران بی‌کفایت!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

سرگردانی هزاران مسافر در فرودگاه بین المللی امام خمینی (ره) / کرایه فرودگاه تا تهران تا یک میلیون تومان افزایش یافت  (۹۱ نظر)

«ناوشکن» دماوند پس از ۱۸ روز پرالتهاب غرق شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

پرستاران یا پزشکان؟ پاسخ وزیر به این سوال را همه می‌دانند!  (۷۸ نظر)

عبور از اصلاحات یعنی تشویق به سقوط نظام!/برخی می خواهند بگویند جمهوری اسلامی اصلاح پذیر نیست  (۷۱ نظر)

قیمت ارز باید کمتر از 4000 تومان باشد/ قیمت دلار در روزهای آینده کاهش می یابد  (۶۸ نظر)

نام «مصدق» سرگردان میان تونل، خیابان و بزرگراه بیرون شهری!  (۶۷ نظر)