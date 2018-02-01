Lebanese PM on Official Visit to Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim held talks with visiting Lebanese Premier Saad Hariri in Ankara on Wednesday.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim held talks with visiting Lebanese Premier Saad Hariri in Ankara on Wednesday.

Discussions focused on the developments in the region and bilateral ties between the two countries, Hariri said after the talks.

“Lebanon and Turkey host a large number of Syrian citizens who fled the war in their country. Lebanon wants to ensure a safe return of these refugees to their country,” the Lebanese PM said.

“Meanwhile, we are coordinating stances with the Turkish government on facing the burden of the displaced by preparing for the upcoming Brussels II conference,” he added.

Hariri also thanked the Turkish authorities for their quick extradition of a man suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack that took place in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon two week ago.

The meeting between Hariri and Yildirim was attended by the members of the Lebanese delegation, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and a number of high-ranking Turkish officials and advisers.

Following his talks with Yildirim, Hariri visited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

Discussions focused on the developments in Lebanon and the region, and bilateral relations.