پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
495بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. extends protected status for Syrians but caps enrollment

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it would allow nearly 7,000 Syrians to remain in the United States for another 18 months but won't let more Syrian citizens apply for the special protection program.
کد خبر: ۷۷۰۲۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۱۷ 01 February 2018

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it would allow nearly 7,000 Syrians to remain in the United States for another 18 months but won't let more Syrian citizens apply for the special protection program.

The decision was a partial relief for aid organizations and advocates for displaced Syrians who had feared President Donald Trump might end the program entirely, forcing those in the U.S. to leave or face deportation. Yet those same groups blasted the president for excluding more recent arrivals to the U.S., pointing out that Syria remains devoid of any notion of stability or normalcy.

Under a humanitarian program known as "Temporary Protected Status," thousands of Syrians have been allowed to avoid returning to their war-torn country of origin. The current program has been set to expire on March 31, forcing Trump to decide whether to extend.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said "ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary conditions" justified giving those in the program another year and a half to remain in the U.S.

"After carefully considering conditions on the ground, I have determined that it is necessary to extend," Neilsen said.

Only those who have been in the United States since Aug. 1, 2016, are eligible for that extension, disqualifying newer arrivals. Still, Neilsen said those who came to the U.S. more recently "may be eligible to seek other forms of immigration relief."

Syria remains entangled in a bloody civil war with no signs of near-term resolution. Although the Islamic State group has been squeezed from almost all of its former territory, armed opposition groups continue to fight with each other, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces and with extremist groups that still pose a threat across Syria. U.S. military forces are active both on the ground and in the skies. In areas liberated from IS, the U.S. has said much work is needed to restore basic services like water, sewage and electricity.

"We made a commitment to offer safety to these people in a time of crisis," said Lia Lindsey of the aid group Oxfam. "Syria, without a doubt, continues to be unsafe and unstable."

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., who had urged Trump to both extend the protections and let new arrivals apply, called the move a "missed opportunity." He added that the decision was "just another cruel way to leave people in need of assistance out in the cold."

The decision will be felt hardest in California, Michigan and Texas, top destinations for the roughly 86,000 Syrians living in the United States. It follows a contentious debate within the Trump administration about whether to cut off the program, with immigration hardliners in the White House urging a total halt to the program while the State Department and many lawmakers argued for continuing it.

Yet Trump has expressed frustration with the fact that under previous administrations, the United States has let foreigners stay long past when the natural disasters or other emergencies that necessitated the special protections were resolved. Nielsen has emphasized the protections should be temporary, and Trump advocates resettling Syrian refugees closer to home.

Since taking office, Trump has cut off the special protections for citizens of several countries, including El Salvador, and Haiti after determining that once-perilous conditions no longer preclude citizens from going home.

The U.S. created Temporary Protected Status in 1990 to provide a safe haven from countries affected by earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, war and other disasters, and it currently shields several hundred thousand people from 10 countries.

Spagat reported from San Diego. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

بازداشتی اوین با کیسه زباله خودکشی کرد/عده ای برای پیش بینی زلزله دکان باز کرده اند

بازداشتی اوین با کیسه زباله خودکشی کرد/عده ای برای پیش بینی زلزله دکان باز کرده اند

احمد توکلی: ما در انقلاب دنده عقب گرفتیم، دنده عقب بازگشت به اسلام/سردار جلالی: «پاول دورف» در کشور خودش...

احمد توکلی: ما در انقلاب دنده عقب گرفتیم، دنده عقب بازگشت به اسلام/سردار جلالی: «پاول دورف» در کشور خودش...

واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی...

واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هوای تهران همچنان ناسالم

شناسایی ۳ هزار مودی مشکوک باتراکنش‌های سنگین

آغاز ثبت نام وام دانشجویان برای نیمسال دوم

آیا ملانی از ترامپ طلاق می‌گیرد؟

ثبت نام بیش از ۹۴۶ هزار داوطلب در کنکور97

برش‌هایی از فیلم مجنون لیلی

جبران عقب‌افتادگی مزد کارگران

نوه امام: آرمان مردم همان آرمانهای انقلاب است

همه آنچه باید درباره سی و ششمین جشنواره فیلم فجر بدانید + جدول نمایش سینماها

تکذیب احضار شهردار تهران به دادگاه

مهد پولشویی، فرار مالیاتی و فساد مالی

قدرت عوامل محدودیت کننده خلاقیت

۲۵ تا ۵۰ میلیونی‌ها، پرتقاضاترین خودروهای بازار

وب گردی

با «هوش مصنوعی خودکار» ربات‌ها هم بچه‌دار می‌شوند!

سیاه و سفید مالیات در دولت بنفش

چگونه یک استارت‌آپ چندصدمیلیاردی بسازیم و راحت بخوابیم؟

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

ثبت نام در مقاطع کارشناسی پیوسته و ناپیوسته

چه اپلیکیشن‌هایی در سفر به ما کمک می کند

آلودگی هوا و اثرات آن

اظهارات اخیر پادشاه اردن علیه ایران و واکنش تهران /آمادگی اردن برای حمله به جنوب غربی سوریه/تهدید بشار اسد به حمله موشکی به تل آویو/شلیک راکت به سمت شهر مرزی ترکیه
مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!
در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!
آقای پوتین؛ چرا تصور می کنید روسیه یک ابرقدرت است و ایران یک بازیگر ضعیف!؟
مخالفت تند نماینده مجلس با استخدام زنان/نظر یک مرجع تقلید درباره کنسرت های زیرزمینی/ماجرای اسکورت عجیب جهانگیری در شیراز/مجری معروف تلویزیون، بدهکار میلیاردی مؤسسات غیرمجاز
بهترین راهكار برای ضد عفونی سبزیجات
نیکی هیلی، پشت پرده اصرار ترامپ برای خروج از برجام را افشا کرد
وضعیت اسفناک فرودگاه بین‌المللی امام خمینی(ره)
قیمت عجیب و نجومی دستمال بینی خانم بازیگر
آقای فرماندار را آرام کنید، مردم به مسئول صبور نیاز دارند نه تندخو!
جدیدترین نرخ دلار آمریکا در بازار آزاد دوشنبه ۹ بهمن ۹۶/ واکنش بازار به صحبت‌های روز گذشته ولی الله سیف
احتمال اقدام نظامی نتانیاهو علیه ایران/ ورود کاروان تجهیرات نظامی ترکیه به جنوب حلب سوریه/طرحی خطرناک برای آینده عراق با همراهی بارزانی/کشته شدن ۳۰۰ شهروند آذربایجانی در سوریه
نازی‌ها دو تن را به‌ جای هیتلروهمسرش سوزاندند!
واکنش رئیس فراکسیون زنان به معترضان حجاب/زیباکلام: انگار عارف در کره ماه یا سوئیس زندگی می‌کند/موسوی لاری: به احمدی نژاد هم مجوز تجمع دهند
با طرح ترافیک جدید تهران آشنا شوید +جدول

آقای فرماندار را آرام کنید، مردم به مسئول صبور نیاز دارند نه تندخو!  (۱۸۰ نظر)

آقای پوتین؛ چرا تصور می کنید روسیه یک ابرقدرت است و ایران یک بازیگر ضعیف!؟  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

مدیران ناکارآمد، نیروی برانداز جمهوری اسلامی هستند یا مردم محروم؟!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا اسرائیل اقدام به افشای آمار «نیروهای ایران» در سوریه کرد؟/ سابقه افشای اطلاعات در خصوص حضور نظامی ایران در سوریه  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اگر از فرایند بازسازی سوریه کنار گذاشته شویم، چه کسی مقصر است؟ روسیه، بشار اسد یا خودمان؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

به بازداشت‌شدگان پیش از ورود به تجمع قرص خورانده بودند/پیام تند سردار سلیمانی به فرمانده ارتش ترکیه/کنایه به بودجه بنیاد زیر نظر حدادعادل در مجلس/واکنش یک استاد حوزه علمیه به تبرئه شدن سعید طوسی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

«برف تهران»؛ فرصتی برای آغاز مقابله با مدیران بی‌کفایت!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

سرگردانی هزاران مسافر در فرودگاه بین المللی امام خمینی (ره) / کرایه فرودگاه تا تهران تا یک میلیون تومان افزایش یافت  (۹۱ نظر)

«ناوشکن» دماوند پس از ۱۸ روز پرالتهاب غرق شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

پرستاران یا پزشکان؟ پاسخ وزیر به این سوال را همه می‌دانند!  (۷۸ نظر)

عبور از اصلاحات یعنی تشویق به سقوط نظام!/برخی می خواهند بگویند جمهوری اسلامی اصلاح پذیر نیست  (۷۱ نظر)

قیمت ارز باید کمتر از 4000 تومان باشد/ قیمت دلار در روزهای آینده کاهش می یابد  (۶۸ نظر)

نام «مصدق» سرگردان میان تونل، خیابان و بزرگراه بیرون شهری!  (۶۷ نظر)