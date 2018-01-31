Russia FM surprised by US “Kremlin Report”

Commenting on the “Kremlin Report” which the US has publicized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he was surprised that Washington had spent five months to get familiarized with the directory of surnames, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“I was surprised at the fact that there was an instruction to make such a list in the law that was adopted in August [2017],” Lavrov told reporters. “It took five months to get familiarized with the directories of the names of the [Russian] government members and the staff of the President of Russia; this could have been done faster.”

The US “Kremlin Report” comprises the virtually entire Russian leadership, including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and huge Russian businessmen. There are more than 200 surnames on this list.