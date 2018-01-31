پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
What Trump said about ISIS, Iran and North Korea in his State of the Union

US President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address largely focused, as was expected, on domestic issues -- celebrating the Republicans' tax bill, championing job creation at home and highlighting his administration's tough stance on immigration.
31 January 2018

But the President addressed various hotspots around the globe -- warning against complacency on the Korean peninsula, marking US-led victories against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and declaring a renewed focus on the US detention camp in Guantanamo, Cuba.

Here's what Trump said about key international issues in Tuesday's speech:

ISIS

"Last year, I also pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the Earth.
"One year later, I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria. But there is much more work to be done. We will continue our fight until ISIS is defeated."

Guantanamo

"Terrorists who do things like place bombs in civilian hospitals are evil. When possible, we annihilate them. When necessary, we must be able to detain and question them. But we must be clear: Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants. And when captured overseas, they should be treated like the terrorists they are.

"In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield -- including the ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi.

"Today I'm keeping another promise. I just signed an order directing Secretary Mattis... to reexamine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay.

"I am also asking the Congress to ensure that, in the fight against ISIS and al-Qa'ida, we continue to have all necessary power to detain terrorists -- wherever we chase them down."

Afghanistan

"Our warriors in Afghanistan also have new rules of engagement. Along with their heroic Afghan partners, our military is no longer undermined by artificial timelines, and we no longer tell our enemies our plans."

Israel

"Last month I also took an action endorsed unanimously by the Senate just months before: I recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Shortly afterwards, dozens of countries voted in the United Nations General Assembly against America's sovereign right to make this recognition. In 2016, American taxpayers generously sent those same countries more than $20 billion in aid.

"That is why, tonight, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to friends of America, not enemies of America."

Iran

"When the people of Iran rose up against the crimes of their corrupt dictatorship, I did not stay silent. America stands with the people of Iran in their courageous struggle for freedom.

"I am asking the Congress to address the fundamental flaws in the terrible Iran nuclear deal."

North Korea

"No regime has oppressed its own citizens more totally or brutally than the cruel dictatorship in North Korea. North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland.

"We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from happening. Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations that got us into this dangerous position.

"We need only look at the depraved character of the North Korean regime to understand the nature of the nuclear threat it could pose to America and our allies."

usa trump state of the union
