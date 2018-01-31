پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۹۵۲بازدید
‍ پ

Choppy start, controversial positions, mark the first Russian-based talks on Syria

Amid controversies over the Syrian opposition’s fragmented view toward the political process, the Syrian National Dialogue formally held in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. However, it’s still not clear whether Moscow’s initiative could mean a significant breakthrough in resolving the Syrian crisis. 
کد خبر: ۷۶۹۷۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۰:۱۰ 30 January 2018

Tabnak – Amid controversies over the Syrian opposition’s fragmented view toward the political process, the Syrian National Dialogue formally held in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. However, it’s still not clear whether Moscow’s initiative could mean a significant breakthrough in resolving the Syrian crisis. 

Talks between the Syrian government and the opposition in the Russian resort city of Sochi entered their second and final day in the hope of paving the way for a peaceful settlement of the conflict gripping the Arab state.

The Syrian Congress of National Dialog started out on Monday and continued on Tuesday. The talks are moderated by Russia and Iran, on the side of Damascus, and Turkey, which aligns itself with several armed opposition groups. 

In a report earlier on Tuesday, British newspaper The Telegraph talked of a “shambolic start” for the congress, as “dozens of opposition delegates refused to leave the airport in Sochi and others backed out at the last minute.” According to the paper, more than 70 rebel delegates refused to leave the airport until all logos and emblems representing the government were removed.

AFP reported that the opening of the event was delayed by at least two hours due to the opposition’s intransigence, prompting the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers to speak twice on the phone to try to resolve the issue.

Gulf News notes in a separate report that until this week, the Saudi-backed group titled HNC was still undecided on whether to attend or not, but a final decision to boycott was reached on Saturday. As for the Kurdish groups, the Kurdish National Council decided not to attend too, after it broke away from the mainstream opposition, in objection to their support for Turkey’s military operation in Afrin.

On the other hand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France withheld their representatives from attending the event, citing “the Syrian government’s refusal to properly engage,” Reuters reported.

However, in an interview with TASS new agency, head of the Russian Institute of Oriental Studies Vitaly Naumkin said that the congress in Sochi will galvanize the talks on Syria in Geneva. 

"The Geneva talks will receive a boost after the Sochi [congress] and will be promoted. I am confident that the decision on whether [the congress] should be held on a regular basis and whether it will continue or not should be taken during consultations with our partners," the expert said.

"The arrival of UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Sochi means that the Sochi platform is operating within international law," Naumkin noted. "This adds legitimacy to the congress; that said, the forum does not replace the Geneva format."

Press TV cites Randa Kassis, a representative of the opposition platform as saying “Unfortunately there are some countries that are against Sochi, against the political solution.” She added that those who refused to partake in the Sochi talks “don’t really want peace in Syria, they want just to keep the war in Syria.”

Moscow, which has invited around 1,600 delegates to the talks, had given assurances that all strata of the Syrian society will be represented. However, given the challenging start, it seems that there’s still a long way to go in order to reach a political solution for the Syrian conflict. 

برچسب ها
syria syria talks sochi russia
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

احمد توکلی: ما در انقلاب دنده عقب گرفتیم، دنده عقب بازگشت به اسلام/سردار جلالی: «پاول دورف» در کشور خودش...

احمد توکلی: ما در انقلاب دنده عقب گرفتیم، دنده عقب بازگشت به اسلام/سردار جلالی: «پاول دورف» در کشور خودش...

مخالفت تند نماینده مجلس با استخدام زنان/نظر یک مرجع تقلید درباره کنسرت های زیرزمینی/ماجرای اسکورت عجیب...

مخالفت تند نماینده مجلس با استخدام زنان/نظر یک مرجع تقلید درباره کنسرت های زیرزمینی/ماجرای اسکورت عجیب...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ضرورت نقد ۴۰ سالگی انقلاب/مسئولان ارباب رجوع شوند/چهار کارویژه اصلاح‌طلبان/فعالان اقتصادی در انتظار تصویب بودجه

ترکیدن لاستیک وانت پیکان جان راننده را گرفت

از «وعده عسگراولادی برای تجارت ۵۰ میلیارد دلاری با چین» تا «افزایش برآورد بانک آمریکایی از قیمت نفت»

ساخت سکوی تاکتیکی مراقبت هوشمند

مصرف گاز در کشور رکورد زد

حراج سکه تاثیر چندانی بر بازار نداشته است

وقتی برف، حمل و نقل را فلج کرد

زیان سرمایه چیست؟

نوسان «تسه»ها بالاتر از کف در بازار اوراق مسکن

رشد ۲۶ درصدی درآمد گمرکی در ۱۰ ماهه

نگهداری ۲۰‌میلیارد دلار منابع ارزی خارج از نظام‌بانکی

روزنامه‌های اقتصادی چهارشنبه ۱۱ بهمن ماه ۹۶

بارش برف در محور‌های لرستان/ تردد برقرار است

سرما باز هم مدارس البرز را تعطیل کرد

برش‌هایی از فیلم پوسته

وب گردی

این شرکت‌ها بازنده جنگ چین و آمریکا در اقتصاد هستند

بهتر اما هنوز بد: رتبه اعتباری ایران در گزارش OECD

افسانه «ثروت ملل» و هفت‌خوانی تا نابودی فقر

آلودگی هوا و اثرات آن

آثار فشار خون بالا روی بدن

سه ابهام مهم پرونده «سعید طوسی» در افکار عمومی
به بازداشت‌شدگان پیش از ورود به تجمع قرص خورانده بودند/پیام تند سردار سلیمانی به فرمانده ارتش ترکیه/کنایه به بودجه بنیاد زیر نظر حدادعادل در مجلس/واکنش یک استاد حوزه علمیه به تبرئه شدن سعید طوسی
حقوق مسافران درصورت لغو يا تاخير پرواز
لحظات غرق شدن ناوشکن دماوند
«ناوشکن» دماوند پس از ۱۸ روز پرالتهاب غرق شد!
اظهارات اخیر پادشاه اردن علیه ایران و واکنش تهران /آمادگی اردن برای حمله به جنوب غربی سوریه/تهدید بشار اسد به حمله موشکی به تل آویو/شلیک راکت به سمت شهر مرزی ترکیه
در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!
مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!
تصاویر زیبا از بارش شبانه برف در تهران
رهبر کره شمالی و همسرش در کارخانه داروسازی
جدیدترین نرخ دلار آمریکا در بازار آزاد دوشنبه ۹ بهمن ۹۶/ واکنش بازار به صحبت‌های روز گذشته ولی الله سیف
قیمت عجیب و نجومی دستمال بینی خانم بازیگر
وضعیت اسفناک فرودگاه بین‌المللی امام خمینی(ره)
نیکی هیلی، پشت پرده اصرار ترامپ برای خروج از برجام را افشا کرد
نازی‌ها دو تن را به‌ جای هیتلروهمسرش سوزاندند!

قطع یارانه را چطور پیگیری کنیم؟  (۵۲۵ نظر)

«پوسکو کره جنوبی» قراردادش با ایران را لغو کرد؛ حمله کنندگان به سفارت عربستان کجا هستند؟  (۱۶۶ نظر)

مهران مدیری، شاگرد اول کاشت بذر ناامیدی در دل مردم!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

مدیران ناکارآمد، نیروی برانداز جمهوری اسلامی هستند یا مردم محروم؟!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا اسرائیل اقدام به افشای آمار «نیروهای ایران» در سوریه کرد؟/ سابقه افشای اطلاعات در خصوص حضور نظامی ایران در سوریه  (۱۳۷ نظر)

«بازنشستگان» موج بعدی اعتراضات اجتماعی در ایران را شکل خواهند داد!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

چرا مردم از سخنان رئیس‌جمهور ناراضی‌اند؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

اگر از فرایند بازسازی سوریه کنار گذاشته شویم، چه کسی مقصر است؟ روسیه، بشار اسد یا خودمان؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

به بازداشت‌شدگان پیش از ورود به تجمع قرص خورانده بودند/پیام تند سردار سلیمانی به فرمانده ارتش ترکیه/کنایه به بودجه بنیاد زیر نظر حدادعادل در مجلس/واکنش یک استاد حوزه علمیه به تبرئه شدن سعید طوسی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

«برف تهران»؛ فرصتی برای آغاز مقابله با مدیران بی‌کفایت!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

سرگردانی هزاران مسافر در فرودگاه بین المللی امام خمینی (ره) / کرایه فرودگاه تا تهران تا یک میلیون تومان افزایش یافت  (۹۱ نظر)

«ناوشکن» دماوند پس از ۱۸ روز پرالتهاب غرق شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

در واکنش به دستور قضایی، برف‌روبی آزادراه تعطیل شد!  (۸۲ نظر)

پرستاران یا پزشکان؟ پاسخ وزیر به این سوال را همه می‌دانند!  (۷۸ نظر)

شهربانو امانی: مردان حتی عرضه اداره خانه‌های خود را هم ندارند/سردار نقدی: نژاد اروپایی در حال انقراض است  (۷۲ نظر)