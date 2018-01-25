پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
675بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. Navy tracks Russian spy ship 30 miles off Virginia coast

The Navy tracked a Russian spy ship 30 miles off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday in what is becoming an increasingly routine deployment for the intelligence-gathering vessel, according to military officials.
کد خبر: ۷۶۷۸۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۴۴ 25 January 2018

The Navy tracked a Russian spy ship 30 miles off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday in what is becoming an increasingly routine deployment for the intelligence-gathering vessel, according to military officials.

The Viktor Leonov recently completed a port visit to Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean Sea and is being shadowed by the Norfolk-based destroyer USS Cole as it travels in international waters along the East Coast of the United States, according to a defense official briefed on the ship's movements, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Viktor Leonov is part of Russia's Northern Fleet and made similar trips in 2017, 2015, 2014 and 2012. The official said that based on previous deployments to the area this time of year, the Viktor Leonov's arrival and operations were anticipated.

This past year, the Viktor Leonov was spotted near Groton, Conn. before heading south along the coast toward the Caribbean. Groton is home to a major submarine base and the ship typically passes by other major Navy bases.

Virginia is likely of interest because of the significant military presence in Hampton Roads. U.S. ships also collect intelligence near the shores of other countries, including Russia.

U.S. territorial waters extend 12 miles from the shore and the Navy said in a statement that it keeps a close eye on all who approach.

"We are tracking the Viktor Leonov 's presence off the East Coast, much like we are aware of all vessels approaching the United States and Canada," said Lt. Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki, a Navy spokesman. "We respect the rights and freedoms of all nations to operate in international waters in accordance with international law."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

شهربانو امانی: مردان حتی عرضه اداره خانه‌های خود را هم ندارند/سردار نقدی:نژاد اروپایی در حال انقراض است

شهربانو امانی: مردان حتی عرضه اداره خانه‌های خود را هم ندارند/سردار نقدی:نژاد اروپایی در حال انقراض است

ماجرای پیام های درِگوشی در مجلس/وزارت کشور با درخواست تجمع احمدی‌نژادی‌ها موافقت کند/کنایه تُند کدخدایی...

ماجرای پیام های درِگوشی در مجلس/وزارت کشور با درخواست تجمع احمدی‌نژادی‌ها موافقت کند/کنایه تُند کدخدایی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پاسخ سرداران سپاه به وزیر خارجه ترامپ

وزارت ورزش به جنگ اعزام های غیرقانونی رفت

دو مصدوم تصادف نیمه شب در بزرگراه آزادگان

زلزله ۴ ریشتری کرمانشاه را لرزاند

وزارت ارتباطات داغدار شد

جدال تلفنی ترامپ و اردوغان بر سر سوریه/تشکیل کارگاه آموزشی در اماراتی برای نا آرامی های ایران!/ اعلام آمادگی فرانسه برای همراهی با آمریکا علیه ایران/استقبال کردها از ورود ارتش سوریه به عفرین

سوءاستفاده از حساب بانکی افراد با شگرد پولشویی!

وب گردی

اقتصاد محیط‌ زیست و رویایی به نام آسمان آبی، زمین سبز!

مهار غول‌ها؛ چگونه انحصار ابَرشرکت‌های تکنولوژی را بشکنیم؟

رسانه‌های آزاد پرچم‌دار مبارزه با فساد

سرزمین «جوی مولیان»

خواص مهم و برتر عسل

تسهیلات بدون ضامن

عمر فیلتر هوای خودرو - دالینو

قطع یارانه را چطور پیگیری کنیم؟
دماوند، بزرگترین کشتی جنگی ایران در دریای خزر، در حال غرق شدن است!
نگاهی به زندگینامه حضرت زینب (س)
عذرخواهی روحانی معروف از مردم/نماینده جنجالی مجلس بدون عذرخواهی بخشیده شد/پشت پرده ماجرای خداحافظی معاون اول از کابینه روحانی/باهنر: با احمدی‌نژاد معرکه‌ای داشتیم/نظر ناطق‌نوری درباره ناآرامی‌های اخیر
ماجرای حضور مسلحانه رئیس یک صندوق در بانک مرکزی/درخواست از رئیس دولت اصلاحات برای تذکر به دولت/دلار را رها کرده‌اند تا به ۵ هزار تومان برسد!/گفت وگوی روحانی، زیباکلام را عصبانی کرد
آخرین وضعیت جسمانی الناز شاکردوست
تصاویر حمله به دو روحانی در قم
اقدام عجیب سفارت چین در تهران
جدیدترین قیمت دلار، یورو و درهم در بازار آزاد؛ سه شنبه سوم بهمن۹۶/ دلار در بانک مرکزی گران شد/ واکنش بازار ارز نسبت به وعده روحانی و سیف؛ کاهشی، افزایشی یا ثبات؟!
جدیدترین قیمت دلار، یورو و درهم در بازار آزاد؛ دوشنبه دوم بهمن۹۶/ توصیه سیف به مردم: در بازار ارز سرمایه گذاری نکنید
مسئولان محترم تردید نکنید؛ جامعه به شوک بزرگ نیاز دارد؛ شوک تغییرات گسترده!
«پوسکو کره جنوبی» قراردادش با ایران را لغو کرد؛ حمله کنندگان به سفارت عربستان کجا هستند؟
توضیحی درمورد اجماع رهبرانقلاب و هاشمی درباره آقای جوادی‌آملی/ آقا در سلامت کامل هستند/ بنیاد مستضعفان چه برنامه‌هایی برای محرومان دارد؟!
وعده روحانی درباره ارز؛ مشکلی نداریم، قیمت هم باید پایین بیاید/ پرونده مسکن مهر آخر سال بسته می‌شود/ تشکیل کمیته‌ای برای احقاق حقوق‌مان در ماجرای «سانچی»/ سؤالاتی بپرسید که موجب رفع ابهامات مردم شود
دیپلمات‌ روس: فرانسه بلافاصله پس از آمریکا از برجام خارج می شود!

اگر شما مجری امشب برنامه گفت‌وگوی رئیس جمهور بودید، چه سؤالی از روحانی می‌پرسیدید؟  (۵۱۶ نظر)

قطع یارانه را چطور پیگیری کنیم؟  (۴۷۲ نظر)

ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

مسئولان محترم تردید نکنید؛ جامعه به شوک بزرگ نیاز دارد؛ شوک تغییرات گسترده!  (۱۸۶ نظر)

وعده روحانی درباره ارز؛ مشکلی نداریم، قیمت هم باید پایین بیاید/ پرونده مسکن مهر آخر سال بسته می‌شود/ تشکیل کمیته‌ای برای احقاق حقوق‌مان در ماجرای «سانچی»/ سؤالاتی بپرسید که موجب رفع ابهامات مردم شود  (۱۷۶ نظر)

«پوسکو کره جنوبی» قراردادش با ایران را لغو کرد؛ حمله کنندگان به سفارت عربستان کجا هستند؟  (۱۶۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس جمهور امشب «مکدر» به تلویزیون خواهد آمد؟!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

«بازنشستگان» موج بعدی اعتراضات اجتماعی در ایران را شکل خواهند داد!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

چرا مردم از سخنان رئیس‌جمهور ناراضی‌اند؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دماوند، بزرگترین کشتی جنگی ایران در دریای خزر، در حال غرق شدن است!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!  (۹۹ نظر)

بهمن 96 با یورو 5620 تومانی کلید خورد/ دلار بانکی استراحت کرد؛ دلار آزاد گران تر شد  (۹۶ نظر)

نخستین بازجوی پس از انقلاب چه کسی بود؟/عواقب خطرناک وابسته کردن حوزه‌های علمیه به بودجه دولتی/کنایه تند داریوش ارجمند به محمدرضا شریفی‌نیا/بودجه شورای نگهبان از پول توجیبی برخی مسئولین کمتر است  (۸۹ نظر)

پرده برداری مشایی از مأموریت احمدی نژاد: رساندن نظام به شرایط انقلابی سال 57  (۸۶ نظر)

دیپلمات‌ روس: فرانسه بلافاصله پس از آمریکا از برجام خارج می شود!  (۸۴ نظر)