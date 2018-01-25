پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
575بازدید
‍ پ

Venezuela President Maduro Confirms Plans to Run for Reelection

Venezuela’s Socialist President Nicolas Maduro confirmed Wednesday he would run for a second term after pushing forward the date of the voting.
کد خبر: ۷۶۷۸۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۴۳ 25 January 2018

Venezuela’s Socialist President Nicolas Maduro confirmed Wednesday he would run for a second term after pushing forward the date of the voting.

"I agree to be a candidate for the presidency for 2019-2025 and vow to represent the Venezuelan working class," Marudo told transport workers in a televised address.

The announcement came shortly after the pro-government constituent assembly moved the election from the end of 2018 to no later than April, prompting protests from the opposition.

"The decision of Venezuelan authorities to unilaterally set the election date through the national constituent assembly is a serious breach of agreements reached with opposition at the talks in the Dominican Republic," lawmaker Simon Calzadilla told Sputnik.

The government rejected this accusation, saying the date of the next presidential election had not been changed because it had never been set for December 2018.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

شهربانو امانی: مردان حتی عرضه اداره خانه‌های خود را هم ندارند/سردار نقدی:نژاد اروپایی در حال انقراض است

شهربانو امانی: مردان حتی عرضه اداره خانه‌های خود را هم ندارند/سردار نقدی:نژاد اروپایی در حال انقراض است

ماجرای پیام های درِگوشی در مجلس/وزارت کشور با درخواست تجمع احمدی‌نژادی‌ها موافقت کند/کنایه تُند کدخدایی...

ماجرای پیام های درِگوشی در مجلس/وزارت کشور با درخواست تجمع احمدی‌نژادی‌ها موافقت کند/کنایه تُند کدخدایی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پاسخ سرداران سپاه به وزیر خارجه ترامپ

وزارت ورزش به جنگ اعزام های غیرقانونی رفت

دو مصدوم تصادف نیمه شب در بزرگراه آزادگان

زلزله ۴ ریشتری کرمانشاه را لرزاند

وزارت ارتباطات داغدار شد

جدال تلفنی ترامپ و اردوغان بر سر سوریه/تشکیل کارگاه آموزشی در اماراتی برای نا آرامی های ایران!/ اعلام آمادگی فرانسه برای همراهی با آمریکا علیه ایران/استقبال کردها از ورود ارتش سوریه به عفرین

سوءاستفاده از حساب بانکی افراد با شگرد پولشویی!

وب گردی

اقتصاد محیط‌ زیست و رویایی به نام آسمان آبی، زمین سبز!

مهار غول‌ها؛ چگونه انحصار ابَرشرکت‌های تکنولوژی را بشکنیم؟

رسانه‌های آزاد پرچم‌دار مبارزه با فساد

سرزمین «جوی مولیان»

خواص مهم و برتر عسل

تسهیلات بدون ضامن

عمر فیلتر هوای خودرو - دالینو

قطع یارانه را چطور پیگیری کنیم؟
دماوند، بزرگترین کشتی جنگی ایران در دریای خزر، در حال غرق شدن است!
نگاهی به زندگینامه حضرت زینب (س)
عذرخواهی روحانی معروف از مردم/نماینده جنجالی مجلس بدون عذرخواهی بخشیده شد/پشت پرده ماجرای خداحافظی معاون اول از کابینه روحانی/باهنر: با احمدی‌نژاد معرکه‌ای داشتیم/نظر ناطق‌نوری درباره ناآرامی‌های اخیر
ماجرای حضور مسلحانه رئیس یک صندوق در بانک مرکزی/درخواست از رئیس دولت اصلاحات برای تذکر به دولت/دلار را رها کرده‌اند تا به ۵ هزار تومان برسد!/گفت وگوی روحانی، زیباکلام را عصبانی کرد
آخرین وضعیت جسمانی الناز شاکردوست
تصاویر حمله به دو روحانی در قم
اقدام عجیب سفارت چین در تهران
جدیدترین قیمت دلار، یورو و درهم در بازار آزاد؛ سه شنبه سوم بهمن۹۶/ دلار در بانک مرکزی گران شد/ واکنش بازار ارز نسبت به وعده روحانی و سیف؛ کاهشی، افزایشی یا ثبات؟!
جدیدترین قیمت دلار، یورو و درهم در بازار آزاد؛ دوشنبه دوم بهمن۹۶/ توصیه سیف به مردم: در بازار ارز سرمایه گذاری نکنید
مسئولان محترم تردید نکنید؛ جامعه به شوک بزرگ نیاز دارد؛ شوک تغییرات گسترده!
«پوسکو کره جنوبی» قراردادش با ایران را لغو کرد؛ حمله کنندگان به سفارت عربستان کجا هستند؟
توضیحی درمورد اجماع رهبرانقلاب و هاشمی درباره آقای جوادی‌آملی/ آقا در سلامت کامل هستند/ بنیاد مستضعفان چه برنامه‌هایی برای محرومان دارد؟!
وعده روحانی درباره ارز؛ مشکلی نداریم، قیمت هم باید پایین بیاید/ پرونده مسکن مهر آخر سال بسته می‌شود/ تشکیل کمیته‌ای برای احقاق حقوق‌مان در ماجرای «سانچی»/ سؤالاتی بپرسید که موجب رفع ابهامات مردم شود
دیپلمات‌ روس: فرانسه بلافاصله پس از آمریکا از برجام خارج می شود!

اگر شما مجری امشب برنامه گفت‌وگوی رئیس جمهور بودید، چه سؤالی از روحانی می‌پرسیدید؟  (۵۱۶ نظر)

قطع یارانه را چطور پیگیری کنیم؟  (۴۷۲ نظر)

ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

مسئولان محترم تردید نکنید؛ جامعه به شوک بزرگ نیاز دارد؛ شوک تغییرات گسترده!  (۱۸۶ نظر)

وعده روحانی درباره ارز؛ مشکلی نداریم، قیمت هم باید پایین بیاید/ پرونده مسکن مهر آخر سال بسته می‌شود/ تشکیل کمیته‌ای برای احقاق حقوق‌مان در ماجرای «سانچی»/ سؤالاتی بپرسید که موجب رفع ابهامات مردم شود  (۱۷۶ نظر)

«پوسکو کره جنوبی» قراردادش با ایران را لغو کرد؛ حمله کنندگان به سفارت عربستان کجا هستند؟  (۱۶۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس جمهور امشب «مکدر» به تلویزیون خواهد آمد؟!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

«بازنشستگان» موج بعدی اعتراضات اجتماعی در ایران را شکل خواهند داد!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

چرا مردم از سخنان رئیس‌جمهور ناراضی‌اند؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دماوند، بزرگترین کشتی جنگی ایران در دریای خزر، در حال غرق شدن است!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!  (۹۹ نظر)

بهمن 96 با یورو 5620 تومانی کلید خورد/ دلار بانکی استراحت کرد؛ دلار آزاد گران تر شد  (۹۶ نظر)

نخستین بازجوی پس از انقلاب چه کسی بود؟/عواقب خطرناک وابسته کردن حوزه‌های علمیه به بودجه دولتی/کنایه تند داریوش ارجمند به محمدرضا شریفی‌نیا/بودجه شورای نگهبان از پول توجیبی برخی مسئولین کمتر است  (۸۹ نظر)

پرده برداری مشایی از مأموریت احمدی نژاد: رساندن نظام به شرایط انقلابی سال 57  (۸۶ نظر)

دیپلمات‌ روس: فرانسه بلافاصله پس از آمریکا از برجام خارج می شود!  (۸۴ نظر)