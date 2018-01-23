پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
177بازدید
‍ پ

Iran rejects the idea of missile negotiations, open to regional dialogue with neighbors

While underlining the importance of preserving Iran nuclear deal, some European countries has been recently claiming that Tehran should enter talks over its missile program. Iranian officials however have once again rejected any idea entailing negotiations over the country’s defensive capabilities.
کد خبر: ۷۶۷۲۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۲:۴۸ 23 January 2018

Tabnak – While underlining the importance of preserving Iran nuclear deal, some European countries has been recently claiming that Tehran should enter talks over its missile program. Iranian officials however have once again rejected any idea entailing negotiations over the country’s defensive capabilities.

Recent reports in the German weekly Der Spiegel and French daily Le Figaro have suggested that Europe is eying to pressure Iran over its missile program and/or regional policies.

Earlier, a report by The Financial Times claimed that German, French, and British foreign ministers — together with Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief — had agreed during earlier talks with Iranian officials in Brussels to hold an “intensive and very serious dialogue” on the country’s conventional missile work and regional influence.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is scheduled to visit Iran, has told Le Figaro that Iran “must cooperate” on those two matters. “If Iran wants to return to the concert of nations, it must cooperate on these questions,” the French foreign minister said. “Otherwise, it will with reason always be suspected of wanting to develop nuclear weapons.”

Reacting to the latest reports on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi once again noted that Iran’s positions on its missile program and regional policies were clear and that no agenda had been set for the talks during Le Drian’s upcoming visit to Iran, either.

Qassemi said varied issues can be “discussed” with the French foreign minister but he stressed that one had to differentiate between “negotiating” and “exchanging viewpoints.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi also said that EU states that think they can persuade US President Donald Trump to stay in Iran's nuclear deal by making non-JCPOA concessions are "totally wrong." 

"Some Europeans think that if they give Trump non- JCPOA concession, they will be able to keep him inside the nuclear deal, this is a totally wrong policy which will without a doubt have a reverse result," Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on Monday. 

Araghchi added that Trump’s efforts to pressure Iran via the UN Security Council with excuses of missiles program and recent riots resulted in nothing.

Instead, in an innovative proposal, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has raised the idea of the establishment of "a regional dialogue forum in the Persian Gulf" where "fresh conflict and tension" is brewing despite the defeat of ISIS terrorists.   

In an op-ed published Sunday in the Financial Times, Zarif cited "a dialogue deficit in west Asia" where destructive rivalry was spawning an arms race and "an oligarchy" was emerging among big states.

Given the recent positions taken by high-ranking Iranian officials, Iran’s main idea seems to be adopting an open approach toward dialogue with the neighbors in the region, but rejecting any interference in such issues by trans-regional countries, especially the West.

In fact, Tehran believes that sources of conflict and tensions in the Middle East are multi-dimensional and complex and reducing the issue by the Western countries to blaming Iran’s policies as the main problem, is just a political move aiming at further restricting Iran’s abilities in favor of its regional rivals. Therefore, it’s quite natural for Iran not to accept any talks with the Europeans over its defensive capabilities of regional influence. 

برچسب ها
iran missile program middle east nuclear program
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله جنتی: اغتشاشات اخیر ادامه فتنه‌ی ۸۸ بود/آجرلو: من از سائلام نخواستم به نماز جمعه برود

آیت‌الله جنتی: اغتشاشات اخیر ادامه فتنه‌ی ۸۸ بود/آجرلو: من از سائلام نخواستم به نماز جمعه برود

عذرخواهی روحانی معروف از مردم/نماینده جنجالی مجلس بدون عذرخواهی بخشیده شد/پشت پرده ماجرای خداحافظی معاون...

عذرخواهی روحانی معروف از مردم/نماینده جنجالی مجلس بدون عذرخواهی بخشیده شد/پشت پرده ماجرای خداحافظی معاون...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

انیمیشن کوتاه جنگنده

دستور وزارت علوم درباره بورسیه‌ها را به سامانه پیامکی ارسال کنید

هوای تهران ناسالم است

ضرغامی: روحانی به خاطر «قوطی» عذرخواهی کند

اسلک لاین در ارتفاع چهل متری

۹۲ درصد حجم اخبار تلگرام کپی‌ است

تقاضای رئیس جمعیت هلال احمر از هنرمندان و ورزشکاران

سفر به سردترین منطقه قابل سکونت جهان

افشاگری خدادادعزیزی علیه طارمی وماجرای هدایتی

جهانگیری در دولت می‎ماند یا به مجلس می‎رود؟

ترامپ خطاب به دموکرات‎ها: همدیگر را پای میز مذاکره می‎بینیم

اعتراض آلمان به صدور حکم اعدام برای یک زن داعشی آلمانی در عراق

تاملی بر چگونگی تهیه پایان‌نامه‌های کارشناسی ارشد

دیدبان حقوق بشر حمله به اینترکانتیننتال را جنایت جنگی خواند

نقدی: جامعه آمریکا در حال فروپاشی است

وب گردی

تسهیلات بدون ضامن

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

چطور برای حیوانات خانگی بلیط هواپیما بخریم؟

ورود به دانش شبکه‌های عصبی، تا روی اعصاب هم راه نرویم!

عمر فیلتر هوای خودرو - دالینو

نوروزتان را با ما جادویی کنید!

گیاهان آپارتمانی تصفیه کننده هوا

اوباما بهتر بود یا ترامپ؟

سوم بهمن یک روز بخصوص برای دیجی‌کالا

گام‌هایی برای توسعه انسان‌محور در تهران

وقتی کلیه‌ها کوچک می‌شود
10 دقیقه تصاویر حادثه پلاسکو
جزئیات توزیع سبد جدید کالا
روحانی چند ساعت در روز کار می‌کند؟ /اعتراض شدید مهناز افشار به دولت/کدام مسئول ۱۰۵۷ میلیارد پول تومان توجیبی دارد؟ /حمله به دومین زن دوچرخه سوار در قم/مجلسی که نتواند از زندان اوین بازدید کند، مجلس نیست
پرده برداری مشایی از مأموریت احمدی نژاد: رساندن نظام به شرایط انقلابی سال 57
عذرخواهی روحانی معروف از مردم/نماینده جنجالی مجلس بدون عذرخواهی بخشیده شد/پشت پرده ماجرای خداحافظی معاون اول از کابینه روحانی/باهنر: با احمدی‌نژاد معرکه‌ای داشتیم/نظر ناطق‌نوری درباره ناآرامی‌های اخیر
نخستین بازجوی پس از انقلاب چه کسی بود؟/عواقب خطرناک وابسته کردن حوزه‌های علمیه به بودجه دولتی/کنایه تند داریوش ارجمند به محمدرضا شریفی‌نیا/بودجه شورای نگهبان از پول توجیبی برخی مسئولین کمتر است
شرایط جدید بازنشستگی کارمندان دولت
3600 صندلی سهم 80 میلیون مردم ایران از جشنواره فیلم فجر
اقدام عجیب سفارت چین در تهران
چه خبر از «قایق جدا شده» و «اتاق امن» سانچی؟!
جدیدترین قیمت دلار، یورو و درهم در بازار آزاد؛ دوشنبه دوم بهمن۹۶/ توصیه سیف به مردم: در بازار ارز سرمایه گذاری نکنید
تصاویر حمله به دو روحانی در قم
چرا در عکس هایمان تا این حد بد افتاده ایم؟!
جزییات تیراندازی خونین در تهران

اگر شما مجری امشب برنامه گفت‌وگوی رئیس جمهور بودید، چه سؤالی از روحانی می‌پرسیدید؟  (۵۱۶ نظر)

ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

شرکتی دولتی که ظاهرا اقوام و آشنایان را استخدام می کند!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

آیا رئیس جمهور امشب «مکدر» به تلویزیون خواهد آمد؟!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

وعده روحانی درباره ارز؛ مشکلی نداریم، قیمت هم باید پایین بیاید/ پرونده مسکن مهر آخر سال بسته می‌شود/ تشکیل کمیته‌ای برای احقاق حقوق‌مان در ماجرای «سانچی»/ سؤالاتی بپرسید که موجب رفع ابهامات مردم شود  (۱۳۲ نظر)

تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!  (۹۹ نظر)

بهمن 96 با یورو 5620 تومانی کلید خورد/ دلار بانکی استراحت کرد؛ دلار آزاد گران تر شد  (۹۶ نظر)

پرده برداری مشایی از مأموریت احمدی نژاد: رساندن نظام به شرایط انقلابی سال 57  (۸۶ نظر)

استعفای فرماندار کافی نیست؛ این مورد استثنایی نیازمند شرح و بسط است!  (۸۴ نظر)

اگر قصد افشای نجومی‌بگیران را دارید، بیش از این اشتباه نزنید!  (۷۷ نظر)

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار منافقین است!/پاسخ تلویحی علم‌الهدی به روحانی/روایت زنگنه از دروغ شاخدار درباره سانچی  (۷۶ نظر)

وجدان کاری اجازه فرار به دریانوردان سانچی نمی داد / خدمه باید می ماندند تا از گسترش آتش جلوگیری کنند  (۷۴ نظر)

تنها یک پزشک داشتیم که به نام یک چوپان حساب باز کرده بود/پزشکان از میزان پرداخت مالیات ناراضی هستند/ وزارت اقتصاد به زودی سازوکاری برای جلوگیری از فرار مالیاتی پزشکان تدوین می کند  (۷۲ نظر)

وقتی بعد از چهل سال نمی توانیم یک بودجه عملیاتی بنویسم!  (۶۸ نظر)