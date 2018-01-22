Myanmar reaches naval agreement with Russia

An intergovernmental agreement on simplified procedure for calls of warships to the ports of Russia and Myanmar was reached on Saturday after talks between Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, The Maritime Exceutive reported on 21 January.

The agreement was part of moves to extend military cooperation between the two nations, and Shoigu says the nations are ready to implement a large-scale bilateral military cooperation plan.

Shoigu also says Russia is ready to share its experience of fighting long-range unmanned aerial vehicles used for attacks by terrorists in Syria with Myanmar.