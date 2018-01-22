پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
French Foreign Minister To Visit Iran On March 5

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says he will visit Iran on March 5 to discuss Tehran’s ballistic-missile program and the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers.
کد خبر: ۷۶۶۷۸۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۱ 22 January 2018

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says he will visit Iran on March 5 to discuss Tehran’s ballistic-missile program and the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers.

"We have embarked upon a dialogue with Iran on the issue of ballistics and regional questions," Le Drian told the Le Figaro daily in an interview to be published on January 22.

Le Drian canceled a trip to Iran in January following the violent antigovernment protests that rocked the country over a three-week period.

Le Drian has previously accused Iran of having "hegemonic" intentions in the region, provoking a countercharge from Tehran that France is taking a "biased and partisan approach to the crises in the region."

In the January 22 interview, Le Drian says a key topic of discuss with Zarif will be the 2015 nuclear deal, which provided Tehran with relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

"If Iran wants to return to the concert of nations, it must cooperate..." Le Drian is quoted as saying.

"Otherwise, it will with reason always be suspected of wanting to develop nuclear weapons."

U.S. President Donald Trump on January 12 told Britain, France, and Germany to "fix" what he called "disastrous flaws" in the deal, which was signed under his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The three European allies, along with Russia and China, have urged the United States to remain a part of the agreement.

Iran insists its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

