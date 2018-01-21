پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
644بازدید
‍ پ

Iran reacts to Ankara’s new military adventure in Syria

As the Turkish army’s operation against Kurdish groups in north-western Syria is entering its third day, international parties involved in the Syrian issue express concern over its possible implications. While urging an end to Ankara’s military move, Iran has underlined the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity.
کد خبر: ۷۶۶۶۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۱:۲۷ 21 January 2018

Tabnak – As the Turkish army’s operation against Kurdish groups in north-western Syria is entering its third day, international parties involved in the Syrian issue express concern over its possible implications. While urging an end to Ankara’s military move, Iran has underlined the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity.

Iranian state media Press TV reports that Tehran says it is closely monitoring Turkish military assault on Syria's northwestern region of Afrin, calling for the swift cessation of the operation in the Arab country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Sunday the Islamic Republic hoped the operation in Afrin would end immediately to prevent the escalation of crisis in Turkey-Syria border areas.

"The continuation of the crisis in Afrin may lead to restrengthening of Takfiri-terrorist groups in Syria's northern areas and once again fan the flames of war and destruction in this country," he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson further stressed the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity, respecting its national sovereignty and preventing any measure, which would intensify humanitarian crisis in the country.

Tehran expects Ankara, as one of the guarantors of ceasefire in Syria, to remain committed to political processes to resolve the Syrian crisis, particularly the Astana peace negotiations, and play a constructive role in settling the crisis, Qassemi stated.

Meanwhile, Chief of the General Staff of Turkey General Hulusi Akar in a phone conversation with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri on Sunday gave assurances that Ankara respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria.

Akar, who initiated the phone call, told his Iranian counterpart that Turkey respected Syria’s territorial integrity and remains committed to agreements reached in trilateral talks with Iran and Russia on the situation in the Arab country.

He said the main reason for Turkey’s aerial bombardment, shelling and ground incursion into Afrin, Syria, over the weekend, was to counter the assembly of “terrorist groups” in the area and the threat they pose to Turkey’s border towns and villages.

Major General Baqeri, for his part, stressed the need for Syria’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity to remain intact and said Turkey ought to give assurances that it has no intention of undermining them.

He added that such measures should not set the ground for exploitation by the enemies of Syria and the Muslim world, especially the US and its allies, to advance their expansionist policies in Syria.

Turkey launched the so-called Operation Olive Branch on Saturday in a bid to eliminate the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as a terror organization and the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdish Workers Party (PKK).

The operation was launched days after Washington said it would work with the Kurdish militants to set up a 30,000-strong border force near Turkish soil.

برچسب ها
syria turkey iran
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

روحانی چند ساعت در روز کار می‌کند؟ /اعتراض شدید مهناز افشار به دولت/کدام مسئول ۱۰۵۷ میلیارد پول تومان...

روحانی چند ساعت در روز کار می‌کند؟ /اعتراض شدید مهناز افشار به دولت/کدام مسئول ۱۰۵۷ میلیارد پول تومان...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روز گذشته ۳۵ چادر زلزله زدگان سرپل ذهاب را باد برد

بازدید از زندان اوین انجام می‌شود/داشتن شبکه داخلی مانع استفاده از شبکه‌های غیرداخلی نیست

موضوع دفاعی و موشکی ایران ارتباطی با برجام ندارد

ردیف ریزگردها در بودجه سال آینده باقی می‌ماند

پیگیری اصلاح قانون سهمیه ورود رزمندگان به دانشگاه‌ها

عارف: هر اقدامی لازم باشد برای خانواده‌های سانچی انجام می‌دهد

مطهری: بازدید از زندان اوین هفته آینده انجام می‌شود

۸ بهمن بازدید هیاتی از مجلس از زندان اوین

عارف: شهدای آتش‌نشان مایه فخر ملت ایران هستند

احتمال زلزله 7 ریشتری در تهران صحت ندارد

کودکان خیابانی فرصت هستند نه تهدید

بررسی معافیت هلال احمر از پرداخت مالیات

هوای ۳شهر استان مرکزی در وضعیت هشدار است

بررسی موادی از لایحه اصلاح قانون مبارزه با پولشویی

کارنامه آزمون جایابی دندانپزشکی خارج از کشور منتشرشد

وب گردی

تلگرام و زنجیره بلوکی، هیجان‌انگیزتر از چیزی که فکر می‌کنیم!

سوم بهمن یک روز بخصوص برای دیجی‌کالا

گام‌هایی برای توسعه انسان‌محور در تهران

سیاست خارجی ترامپ در سایه یک خشم پوشالی

خلاء طبقه متوسط در شبه قاره؛ سقف اقتصاد هند ستون ندارد

چشمک‌های بورس

آنچه باید از خواص و مضرات انجیر بدانید

نوروزتان را با ما جادویی کنید!

شهری با گربه های مشهور!

وقتی کلیه‌ها کوچک می‌شود
10 دقیقه تصاویر حادثه پلاسکو
مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!
پرده برداری مشایی از مأموریت احمدی نژاد: رساندن نظام به شرایط انقلابی سال 57
ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!
جزئیات توزیع سبد جدید کالا
تکذیب قصور در رسیدگی پزشکی به آیت‌الله هاشمی شاهرودی/تکذیب اجبار زندانیان به خوردن داروی اجباری/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: در ملاقات اول از هاشمی خوشم نیامد/عارف: فعلا فحش می‌خورم و ساکتم
شرایط جدید بازنشستگی کارمندان دولت
نخستین بازجوی پس از انقلاب چه کسی بود؟/عواقب خطرناک وابسته کردن حوزه‌های علمیه به بودجه دولتی/کنایه تند داریوش ارجمند به محمدرضا شریفی‌نیا/بودجه شورای نگهبان از پول توجیبی برخی مسئولین کمتر است
صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار منافقین است!/پاسخ تلویحی علم‌الهدی به روحانی/روایت زنگنه از دروغ شاخدار درباره سانچی
ماجرای برداشتن اشتباهی کلیه آیت‌الله شاهرودی
احمد خاتمی: برای ما سؤال است چگونه فیلم انتخاب رهبری در اینترنت منتشر شده است/سردار سلیمانی: کاش آن نادان به جای پرچم ایران من را ده بار آتش می زد
طرح جدید ترافیک در تهران تصویب شد
آب‌تنی پوتین در حوضچه روباز در دل یخ
شفا گرفتن بیمار قطع نخاع از امام‌رضا(ع) تایید شد

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۲۸۷ نظر)

ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرکتی دولتی که ظاهرا اقوام و آشنایان را استخدام می کند!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

حقیقت سنجی یک ادعا: آیا متن برجام همان چهارچوب نوشته شده گروه بین المللی بحران بود؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!  (۹۹ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۹۵ نظر)

پرده برداری مشایی از مأموریت احمدی نژاد: رساندن نظام به شرایط انقلابی سال 57  (۸۶ نظر)

استعفای فرماندار کافی نیست؛ این مورد استثنایی نیازمند شرح و بسط است!  (۸۴ نظر)

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار منافقین است!/پاسخ تلویحی علم‌الهدی به روحانی/روایت زنگنه از دروغ شاخدار درباره سانچی  (۷۶ نظر)

وجدان کاری اجازه فرار به دریانوردان سانچی نمی داد / خدمه باید می ماندند تا از گسترش آتش جلوگیری کنند  (۷۴ نظر)

بهمن 96 با یورو 5620 تومانی کلید خورد/ دلار بانکی استراحت کرد؛ دلار آزاد گران تر شد  (۷۴ نظر)

تنها یک پزشک داشتیم که به نام یک چوپان حساب باز کرده بود/پزشکان از میزان پرداخت مالیات ناراضی هستند/ وزارت اقتصاد به زودی سازوکاری برای جلوگیری از فرار مالیاتی پزشکان تدوین می کند  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا تلاش داریم از دل یک حادثه خونبار، خصومت با یک کشور را پدید آوریم؟  (۷۱ نظر)