پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
582بازدید
‍ پ

Mercedes-Benz Company to Launch Car Manufacturing in Iran – Reports

The Iranian car manufacturing company Iran Khodro and the German Daimler concern signed an agreement on the start of production of Mercedes-Benz cars in Iran from the Islamic new year (late March), the ISNA news agency reported on Friday.
کد خبر: ۷۶۶۰۲۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۲ 20 January 2018

The Iranian car manufacturing company Iran Khodro and the German Daimler concern signed an agreement on the start of production of Mercedes-Benz cars in Iran from the Islamic new year (late March), the ISNA news agency reported on Friday.

The German car giant will launch manufacturing in Iran this year as part of cooperation with Khodro company. Mercedes-Benz is going to produce 2,500 vehicles till the end of 2018.

The Iranian economy became more open for the global markets in 2016, when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iranian nuclear deal), which was signed in 2015, entered into force.

The Iranian pledge to ensure the peaceful character of its nuclear program urged the international community to lift sanctions against the Islamic republic.

The Iran Khodro company has already been producing Renault and Peugeot cars. In November, the French manufacturer Citroen along with the Iranian SAIPA company presented the Citroen C3 car, which is the first auto jointly developed by European and Iranian companies.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار...

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سپاهان30میلیاردی،درحسرت بردخارج خانه باکرانچار!

وب گردی

نوروزتان را با ما جادویی کنید!

بهترین مواد غذایی برای افراد دیابتی

کدام‌ یک از رژیم‌های لاغری سریع، خطرناک است؟

شهری با گربه های مشهور!

سیاست‌گذارانِ سیاست‌زده

ارتقای شغلی برای هوش مصنوعی

ماشین‌ها عاشق می‌شوند؛ فناوری احساسات و آینده هوش مصنوعی

پیام محمود احمدی‌نژاد به سربازان اسرائیلی/زنی که عمامه از سر هاشمی برداشت/کمک میلیاردی شهرداری به هیات یک مداح!/چه کسی فیلتر تلگرام را برداشت؟/کنایه کواکبیان به هیات رئیسه مجلس
مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!
آزار و اذیت پسر 9 ساله در یک سوپر مارکت!
ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!
تکذیب قصور در رسیدگی پزشکی به آیت‌الله هاشمی شاهرودی/تکذیب اجبار زندانیان به خوردن داروی اجباری/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: در ملاقات اول از هاشمی خوشم نیامد/عارف: فعلا فحش می‌خورم و ساکتم
ماجرای برداشتن اشتباهی کلیه آیت‌الله شاهرودی
آلمان دولت ایران را با یک گروه تروریستی اشتباه گرفته است؟ پرسش‌هایی که آلمانی‌ها برای آن پاسخی ندارند!
شاهزادگان عربستان سعودی چقدر حقوق ماهیانه می گیرند؟/ آماده‌باش نظامیان ترکیه‌ای در مرزهای مشترک با سوریه/نقشه پنتاگون برای ایران/ آمار جالب توجهی از گران ترین پایتخت های عربی
احمد خاتمی: برای ما سؤال است چگونه فیلم انتخاب رهبری در اینترنت منتشر شده است/سردار سلیمانی: کاش آن نادان به جای پرچم ایران من را ده بار آتش می زد
تجاوز وحشیانه به دختر 15 ساله در هند
طرح جدید ترافیک در تهران تصویب شد
صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار منافقین است!/پاسخ تلویحی علم‌الهدی به روحانی/روایت زنگنه از دروغ شاخدار درباره سانچی
نقشه احتمالی اروپا در صورت خروج ترامپ از برجام چیست؟
غفلت نهادهای اطلاعاتی و به غارت رفتن اموال ایران توسط یک فرد دو تابعیتی
شفا گرفتن بیمار قطع نخاع از امام‌رضا(ع) تایید شد

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرکتی دولتی که ظاهرا اقوام و آشنایان را استخدام می کند!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۹۵ نظر)

مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!  (۸۳ نظر)

وجدان کاری اجازه فرار به دریانوردان سانچی نمی داد / خدمه باید می ماندند تا از گسترش آتش جلوگیری کنند  (۷۴ نظر)

تنها یک پزشک داشتیم که به نام یک چوپان حساب باز کرده بود/پزشکان از میزان پرداخت مالیات ناراضی هستند/ وزارت اقتصاد به زودی سازوکاری برای جلوگیری از فرار مالیاتی پزشکان تدوین می کند  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا تلاش داریم از دل یک حادثه خونبار، خصومت با یک کشور را پدید آوریم؟  (۷۱ نظر)

وقتی بعد از چهل سال نمی توانیم یک بودجه عملیاتی بنویسم!  (۶۸ نظر)

آلمان دولت ایران را با یک گروه تروریستی اشتباه گرفته است؟ پرسش‌هایی که آلمانی‌ها برای آن پاسخی ندارند!  (۶۵ نظر)

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه در خصوص تصمیم دولت آمریکا درباره برجام  (۵۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به مجمع انتخابات کمیته ملی المپیک رفت!  (۵۶ نظر)

از «دلایل نوسان قیمت دلار از زبان رئیس کل بانک مرکزی» تا «پیشنهاد آقای وزیر به کسانی که سرمایه خُرد دارند»  (۵۶ نظر)