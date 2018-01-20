Old ISIS Explosives Wound Children; 17 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations reported on Friday that children make up half of Iraq’s 2.6 million people displaced by the war on the Islamic State militants.

The United Nations reported on Friday that children make up half of Iraq’s 2.6 million people displaced by the war on the Islamic State militants. United Nations Children’s Fund also noted that besides war, poverty and lack of investments are endangering another 2.7 million children. Furthermore, Peter Hawkins, the fund’s chief representative in Iraq, said that the agency is also trying to provide aid and a ticket home to those children now detained in Iraq because of their militant parents.

At least 17 people were killed or found dead, and seven were wounded:

Two Sunni tribal fighters were killed in a clash in the Hamrin Mountains. At least one militant also died. The bodies of two shepherds kidnapped yesterday were also found.

A bomb in Taji left two people dead and three wounded.

Militants killed a farmer in Bouseif. At least one militant was killed in subsequent clashes with security forces.

A health department employee was shot dead when unknown gunmen attacked him in his Sherwin orchard. A bomb killed a civilian.

In Iskandariya, a bullet-riddled body was found.

Four children were wounded when they came across a bomb in Tel Aswad as they were tending sheep. Authorities believe the bomb had been in place for a long time.

Four militants were killed during an operation in Hawar.

In Albu Badri, security forces killed a suicide bomber.