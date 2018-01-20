پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
531بازدید
‍ پ

Old ISIS Explosives Wound Children; 17 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations reported on Friday that children make up half of Iraq’s 2.6 million people displaced by the war on the Islamic State militants.
کد خبر: ۷۶۶۰۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۳ 20 January 2018

The United Nations reported on Friday that children make up half of Iraq’s 2.6 million people displaced by the war on the Islamic State militants. United Nations Children’s Fund also noted that besides war, poverty and lack of investments are endangering another 2.7 million children. Furthermore, Peter Hawkins, the fund’s chief representative in Iraq, said that the agency is also trying to provide aid and a ticket home to those children now detained in Iraq because of their militant parents.

At least 17 people were killed or found dead, and seven were wounded:

Two Sunni tribal fighters were killed in a clash in the Hamrin Mountains. At least one militant also died. The bodies of two shepherds kidnapped yesterday were also found.

A bomb in Taji left two people dead and three wounded.

Militants killed a farmer in Bouseif. At least one militant was killed in subsequent clashes with security forces.

A health department employee was shot dead when unknown gunmen attacked him in his Sherwin orchard. A bomb killed a civilian.

In Iskandariya, a bullet-riddled body was found.

Four children were wounded when they came across a bomb in Tel Aswad as they were tending sheep. Authorities believe the bomb had been in place for a long time.

Four militants were killed during an operation in Hawar.

In Albu Badri, security forces killed a suicide bomber.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار...

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ماجرای مرموز کشف جسد ۳ عضو خانواده

پرسپولیس با حق انتقال طارمی، میلیاردر شد

از «پاسخ منفی بانک مرکزی به کاهش نرخ سود وام مسکن» تا «ردپای چین در قاچاق نفت به کره‌شمالی»

وضعیت ذخایر آبی سدهای تهران در پایان دی ماه

بغض یکساله خانواده شهدای پلاسکو

آمار خراب کردن پنالتی توسط مسی؛ نزدیک به ۲۵ درصد!

گلوله باران شدید عفرین از سوی نیروهای ترکیه/ سفر تیلرسون به اروپا با محوریت ایران/حمایت قاطع وزیر خارجه روسیه از ایران و برجام/واکنش واشنگتن به حمله ترکیه به شمال سوریه

وب گردی

نوروزتان را با ما جادویی کنید!

بهترین مواد غذایی برای افراد دیابتی

کدام‌ یک از رژیم‌های لاغری سریع، خطرناک است؟

شهری با گربه های مشهور!

سیاست‌گذارانِ سیاست‌زده

ارتقای شغلی برای هوش مصنوعی

ماشین‌ها عاشق می‌شوند؛ فناوری احساسات و آینده هوش مصنوعی

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

پیام محمود احمدی‌نژاد به سربازان اسرائیلی/زنی که عمامه از سر هاشمی برداشت/کمک میلیاردی شهرداری به هیات یک مداح!/چه کسی فیلتر تلگرام را برداشت؟/کنایه کواکبیان به هیات رئیسه مجلس
مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!
آزار و اذیت پسر 9 ساله در یک سوپر مارکت!
ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!
تکذیب قصور در رسیدگی پزشکی به آیت‌الله هاشمی شاهرودی/تکذیب اجبار زندانیان به خوردن داروی اجباری/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: در ملاقات اول از هاشمی خوشم نیامد/عارف: فعلا فحش می‌خورم و ساکتم
آلمان دولت ایران را با یک گروه تروریستی اشتباه گرفته است؟ پرسش‌هایی که آلمانی‌ها برای آن پاسخی ندارند!
ماجرای برداشتن اشتباهی کلیه آیت‌الله شاهرودی
شاهزادگان عربستان سعودی چقدر حقوق ماهیانه می گیرند؟/ آماده‌باش نظامیان ترکیه‌ای در مرزهای مشترک با سوریه/نقشه پنتاگون برای ایران/ آمار جالب توجهی از گران ترین پایتخت های عربی
احمد خاتمی: برای ما سؤال است چگونه فیلم انتخاب رهبری در اینترنت منتشر شده است/سردار سلیمانی: کاش آن نادان به جای پرچم ایران من را ده بار آتش می زد
تجاوز وحشیانه به دختر 15 ساله در هند
طرح جدید ترافیک در تهران تصویب شد
نقشه احتمالی اروپا در صورت خروج ترامپ از برجام چیست؟
صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار منافقین است!/پاسخ تلویحی علم‌الهدی به روحانی/روایت زنگنه از دروغ شاخدار درباره سانچی
غفلت نهادهای اطلاعاتی و به غارت رفتن اموال ایران توسط یک فرد دو تابعیتی
شفا گرفتن بیمار قطع نخاع از امام‌رضا(ع) تایید شد

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرکتی دولتی که ظاهرا اقوام و آشنایان را استخدام می کند!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۹۵ نظر)

مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!  (۸۳ نظر)

وجدان کاری اجازه فرار به دریانوردان سانچی نمی داد / خدمه باید می ماندند تا از گسترش آتش جلوگیری کنند  (۷۴ نظر)

تنها یک پزشک داشتیم که به نام یک چوپان حساب باز کرده بود/پزشکان از میزان پرداخت مالیات ناراضی هستند/ وزارت اقتصاد به زودی سازوکاری برای جلوگیری از فرار مالیاتی پزشکان تدوین می کند  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا تلاش داریم از دل یک حادثه خونبار، خصومت با یک کشور را پدید آوریم؟  (۷۱ نظر)

وقتی بعد از چهل سال نمی توانیم یک بودجه عملیاتی بنویسم!  (۶۸ نظر)

آلمان دولت ایران را با یک گروه تروریستی اشتباه گرفته است؟ پرسش‌هایی که آلمانی‌ها برای آن پاسخی ندارند!  (۶۵ نظر)

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه در خصوص تصمیم دولت آمریکا درباره برجام  (۵۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به مجمع انتخابات کمیته ملی المپیک رفت!  (۵۶ نظر)

از «دلایل نوسان قیمت دلار از زبان رئیس کل بانک مرکزی» تا «پیشنهاد آقای وزیر به کسانی که سرمایه خُرد دارند»  (۵۶ نظر)