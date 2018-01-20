پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
619بازدید
‍ پ

Italy election: governing party to follow Macron's pro-EU playbook

The pro-European, anti-populist campaign of Emmanuel Macron will be the inspiration for Italy’s governing centre-left PD party’s pitch to voters in the upcoming general election, Sandro Gozi, Italy’s minister for Europe, has said.
کد خبر: ۷۶۶۰۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۶ 20 January 2018

The pro-European, anti-populist campaign of Emmanuel Macron will be the inspiration for Italy’s governing centre-left PD party’s pitch to voters in the upcoming general election, Sandro Gozi, Italy’s minister for Europe, has said.

Gozi, a friend of Macron and close ally of the PD leader, Matteo Renzi, told the Guardian at the campaign launch in Milan on Friday: “The election is an Italian choice, but Europe will be issue number one in this general election, and its result affects everyone in Europe”.

PD, riven by factions, is trailing the Five Star Movement (M5S) in the polls, and most people believe the 4 March vote is likely to produce a centre-right government, potentially including the former premier Silvio Berlusconi and the Northern League.

Gozi said the party had “put things back on track” in the last year. “But continued progress will depend on the election. It is the last battle between pro-European open society versus anti European nationalistic closed society.”

Gozi, who is fluent in French and English and was educated at the Sorbonne and LSE, sees himself as part of the “Erasmus generation”, a group of younger leaders who see the European Union not just as a bulwark against nationalist wars, but as a multiplier of sovereignty.

He has also been at the centre of the argument that a stronger Europe can halt populism, rather than feed the alienation on which it thrives. “This has become the real new political cleavage in politics. It is now so obvious,” he said. “Are you confident that Italy can be a key actor in a new Europe capable of taking back control on immigration, security and achieving growth through reshaping the eurozone? Or do you believe the answer lies within our national borders?”

He said his party faced three challenges in the election campaign: “To show that political solutions to the worries that are at the centre of Italian concerns – migration, security and growth – can only be solved in a European context.

“To show there is a radical alternative to the anti-European Le Pen forces represented [in Italy] by Matteo Salvini’s Northern League and to Silvio Berlusconi who pretends to be an ally of the European People’s Party, but wants an alliance with Salvini.

“Finally, throughout we have to show the courage and the audacity of Macron.”

Gozi said that if PD is returned to power Italy can play a central role in pushing for the more integrated democratic eurozone promoted by Macron and Germany’s Social Democrats. He also wants the European parliamentary seats vacated by exiting British MEPs to be elected on a trans-European, rather than national basis, an idea that now has the support of France and Germany.

He said his party has to make a deeper argument that institutional reforms. “Populism has been about a fear of loss of control either due to migration or terrorism. I am very sensitive to this issue, but these fears have been provoked by transnational phenomenon, so populists often give the wrong answer to the right question. The easiest, but worst, answer is to say ‘let us go back and simply control our national borders’.”

Gozi acknowledged that the right’s progress in Italy has been fuelled by fears about migration, mainly from Libya, but said his country was left alone by the rest of Europe to fight for Europe’s dignity.

“Italy’s immigration issue has not been the presence of Europe but the absence of Europe. There was a tragedy of European proportion and our European partners turned their back on this”. Europe, he said, had finally produced a balanced package by funding the Libyan coastguard, securing more humane detention centres, and aiding economic growth in Africa.

“Even now there are countries that take all the burden of refugees – Sweden, Greece, Germany and Italy – and there are other countries – Poland and Hungary – that refuse to take a single refugee. That is unacceptable. You cannot be pro-European when you receive huge EU funds, and then nationalistic when you are asked to take 100 refugees.

“So in future there must be a simple rule: no European funds to those European countries that violate their obligations of solidarity at a moment of crisis.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار...

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ماجرای مرموز کشف جسد ۳ عضو خانواده

پرسپولیس با حق انتقال طارمی، میلیاردر شد

از «پاسخ منفی بانک مرکزی به کاهش نرخ سود وام مسکن» تا «ردپای چین در قاچاق نفت به کره‌شمالی»

وضعیت ذخایر آبی سدهای تهران در پایان دی ماه

بغض یکساله خانواده شهدای پلاسکو

آمار خراب کردن پنالتی توسط مسی؛ نزدیک به ۲۵ درصد!

گلوله باران شدید عفرین از سوی نیروهای ترکیه/ سفر تیلرسون به اروپا با محوریت ایران/حمایت قاطع وزیر خارجه روسیه از ایران و برجام/واکنش واشنگتن به حمله ترکیه به شمال سوریه

وب گردی

نوروزتان را با ما جادویی کنید!

بهترین مواد غذایی برای افراد دیابتی

کدام‌ یک از رژیم‌های لاغری سریع، خطرناک است؟

شهری با گربه های مشهور!

سیاست‌گذارانِ سیاست‌زده

ارتقای شغلی برای هوش مصنوعی

ماشین‌ها عاشق می‌شوند؛ فناوری احساسات و آینده هوش مصنوعی

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

پیام محمود احمدی‌نژاد به سربازان اسرائیلی/زنی که عمامه از سر هاشمی برداشت/کمک میلیاردی شهرداری به هیات یک مداح!/چه کسی فیلتر تلگرام را برداشت؟/کنایه کواکبیان به هیات رئیسه مجلس
مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!
آزار و اذیت پسر 9 ساله در یک سوپر مارکت!
ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!
تکذیب قصور در رسیدگی پزشکی به آیت‌الله هاشمی شاهرودی/تکذیب اجبار زندانیان به خوردن داروی اجباری/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: در ملاقات اول از هاشمی خوشم نیامد/عارف: فعلا فحش می‌خورم و ساکتم
آلمان دولت ایران را با یک گروه تروریستی اشتباه گرفته است؟ پرسش‌هایی که آلمانی‌ها برای آن پاسخی ندارند!
ماجرای برداشتن اشتباهی کلیه آیت‌الله شاهرودی
شاهزادگان عربستان سعودی چقدر حقوق ماهیانه می گیرند؟/ آماده‌باش نظامیان ترکیه‌ای در مرزهای مشترک با سوریه/نقشه پنتاگون برای ایران/ آمار جالب توجهی از گران ترین پایتخت های عربی
احمد خاتمی: برای ما سؤال است چگونه فیلم انتخاب رهبری در اینترنت منتشر شده است/سردار سلیمانی: کاش آن نادان به جای پرچم ایران من را ده بار آتش می زد
تجاوز وحشیانه به دختر 15 ساله در هند
طرح جدید ترافیک در تهران تصویب شد
نقشه احتمالی اروپا در صورت خروج ترامپ از برجام چیست؟
صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار منافقین است!/پاسخ تلویحی علم‌الهدی به روحانی/روایت زنگنه از دروغ شاخدار درباره سانچی
غفلت نهادهای اطلاعاتی و به غارت رفتن اموال ایران توسط یک فرد دو تابعیتی
شفا گرفتن بیمار قطع نخاع از امام‌رضا(ع) تایید شد

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرکتی دولتی که ظاهرا اقوام و آشنایان را استخدام می کند!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۹۵ نظر)

مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!  (۸۳ نظر)

وجدان کاری اجازه فرار به دریانوردان سانچی نمی داد / خدمه باید می ماندند تا از گسترش آتش جلوگیری کنند  (۷۴ نظر)

تنها یک پزشک داشتیم که به نام یک چوپان حساب باز کرده بود/پزشکان از میزان پرداخت مالیات ناراضی هستند/ وزارت اقتصاد به زودی سازوکاری برای جلوگیری از فرار مالیاتی پزشکان تدوین می کند  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا تلاش داریم از دل یک حادثه خونبار، خصومت با یک کشور را پدید آوریم؟  (۷۱ نظر)

وقتی بعد از چهل سال نمی توانیم یک بودجه عملیاتی بنویسم!  (۶۸ نظر)

آلمان دولت ایران را با یک گروه تروریستی اشتباه گرفته است؟ پرسش‌هایی که آلمانی‌ها برای آن پاسخی ندارند!  (۶۵ نظر)

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه در خصوص تصمیم دولت آمریکا درباره برجام  (۵۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به مجمع انتخابات کمیته ملی المپیک رفت!  (۵۶ نظر)

از «دلایل نوسان قیمت دلار از زبان رئیس کل بانک مرکزی» تا «پیشنهاد آقای وزیر به کسانی که سرمایه خُرد دارند»  (۵۶ نظر)