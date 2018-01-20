پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
513بازدید
‍ پ

Sisi, Egypt’s Leader, Will Seek 2nd Term, and the Field Is Nearly Empty

Egypt’s military-backed president announced late on Friday his intention to run for a second term in an election whose integrity has already been questioned.
کد خبر: ۷۶۶۰۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۵ 20 January 2018

Egypt’s military-backed president announced late on Friday his intention to run for a second term in an election whose integrity has already been questioned.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s declaration, which came during a televised news conference intended to showcase “a balance sheet” of his first-term achievements, surprised few in Egypt, where many regard his victory as a foregone conclusion.

Mr. Sisi, a former military general, rose to power in 2013 after deposing Mohamed Morsi, an unpopular but democratically elected Islamist president. Following Mr. Morsi’s ouster, Mr. Sisi’s government killed hundreds of demonstrators and imprisoned thousands of critics of all stripes. A year later, he became president after winning 97 percent of the vote in an election that was marked by a low turnout.

The 2018 vote will be held from March 26 to 28, with a runoff vote in late April if no candidate wins a majority in the first round.

“I pledge that the upcoming presidential election will be free and transparent,” Mr. Sisi said during his speech, adding that the campaign would be “characterized by equal opportunities between candidates.”

But Mr. Sisi has almost no competition.

His strongest would-be challenger, Ahmed Shafik, a former general and politician, quietly pulled out of the race this month after deciding that he was “not the best person to manage state affairs.” One of his lawyers said the government had forced him to drop out by threatening to investigate possible corruption charges against him.

A second potential competitor also complained of being pressured to quit. Anwar Sadat, a nephew of the former president, who had considered running, said the atmosphere was not conducive to “honest competition.”

Khaled Ali, a leftist lawyer who is Mr. Sisi’s only serious opponent, is at risk of being disqualified by a public indecency conviction. Mr. Ali was accused of making a vulgar hand gesture outside a Cairo courthouse last year after he secured a legal victory over Mr. Sisi’s government. If Mr. Ali fails in his appeal, scheduled for March 7, Mr. Sisi will be left alone in the field with Sami Anan, a retired military general who has been out of the public eye for years.

Mr. Sisi says his crackdown on liberties is needed to restore stability to Egypt, whose economy is still reeling from the chaos that followed the Arab Spring revolt, which ended the 30-year rule of President Hosni Mubarak. Despite an uptick in militant attacks on security installments and civilian gatherings, Mr. Sisi’s government has managed to bring some stability to the country.

Mr. Sisi has also overseen painful economic reforms, which were praised by the International Monetary Fund, and he enjoys the backing of regional and Western allies who support his efforts to quell an Islamic insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula.

International human rights groups have routinely criticized Mr. Sisi’s iron-fisted policies, saying they fuel radicalization.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار...

صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ماجرای مرموز کشف جسد ۳ عضو خانواده

پرسپولیس با حق انتقال طارمی، میلیاردر شد

از «پاسخ منفی بانک مرکزی به کاهش نرخ سود وام مسکن» تا «ردپای چین در قاچاق نفت به کره‌شمالی»

وضعیت ذخایر آبی سدهای تهران در پایان دی ماه

بغض یکساله خانواده شهدای پلاسکو

آمار خراب کردن پنالتی توسط مسی؛ نزدیک به ۲۵ درصد!

گلوله باران شدید عفرین از سوی نیروهای ترکیه/ سفر تیلرسون به اروپا با محوریت ایران/حمایت قاطع وزیر خارجه روسیه از ایران و برجام/واکنش واشنگتن به حمله ترکیه به شمال سوریه

وب گردی

بهترین مواد غذایی برای افراد دیابتی

کدام‌ یک از رژیم‌های لاغری سریع، خطرناک است؟

شهری با گربه های مشهور!

سیاست‌گذارانِ سیاست‌زده

ارتقای شغلی برای هوش مصنوعی

ماشین‌ها عاشق می‌شوند؛ فناوری احساسات و آینده هوش مصنوعی

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

پیام محمود احمدی‌نژاد به سربازان اسرائیلی/زنی که عمامه از سر هاشمی برداشت/کمک میلیاردی شهرداری به هیات یک مداح!/چه کسی فیلتر تلگرام را برداشت؟/کنایه کواکبیان به هیات رئیسه مجلس
مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!
آزار و اذیت پسر 9 ساله در یک سوپر مارکت!
ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!
تکذیب قصور در رسیدگی پزشکی به آیت‌الله هاشمی شاهرودی/تکذیب اجبار زندانیان به خوردن داروی اجباری/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: در ملاقات اول از هاشمی خوشم نیامد/عارف: فعلا فحش می‌خورم و ساکتم
آلمان دولت ایران را با یک گروه تروریستی اشتباه گرفته است؟ پرسش‌هایی که آلمانی‌ها برای آن پاسخی ندارند!
ماجرای برداشتن اشتباهی کلیه آیت‌الله شاهرودی
شاهزادگان عربستان سعودی چقدر حقوق ماهیانه می گیرند؟/ آماده‌باش نظامیان ترکیه‌ای در مرزهای مشترک با سوریه/نقشه پنتاگون برای ایران/ آمار جالب توجهی از گران ترین پایتخت های عربی
احمد خاتمی: برای ما سؤال است چگونه فیلم انتخاب رهبری در اینترنت منتشر شده است/سردار سلیمانی: کاش آن نادان به جای پرچم ایران من را ده بار آتش می زد
تجاوز وحشیانه به دختر 15 ساله در هند
طرح جدید ترافیک در تهران تصویب شد
نقشه احتمالی اروپا در صورت خروج ترامپ از برجام چیست؟
صدیقی: تلگرام منبع فساد است /دادستان اراک: قتل یک متهم در بازداشتگاه با باتوم کذب است/میرسلیم: کار، کار منافقین است!/پاسخ تلویحی علم‌الهدی به روحانی/روایت زنگنه از دروغ شاخدار درباره سانچی
غفلت نهادهای اطلاعاتی و به غارت رفتن اموال ایران توسط یک فرد دو تابعیتی
شفا گرفتن بیمار قطع نخاع از امام‌رضا(ع) تایید شد

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرکتی دولتی که ظاهرا اقوام و آشنایان را استخدام می کند!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

ساختن «کشتی و قرآن مطلا» را چگونه باید ببینیم و تفسیر کنیم؟!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۹۵ نظر)

مرجعیت فراگیر «ارتش دلقک‌ها» با پرچمداری رامبد جوان!  (۸۳ نظر)

وجدان کاری اجازه فرار به دریانوردان سانچی نمی داد / خدمه باید می ماندند تا از گسترش آتش جلوگیری کنند  (۷۴ نظر)

تنها یک پزشک داشتیم که به نام یک چوپان حساب باز کرده بود/پزشکان از میزان پرداخت مالیات ناراضی هستند/ وزارت اقتصاد به زودی سازوکاری برای جلوگیری از فرار مالیاتی پزشکان تدوین می کند  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا تلاش داریم از دل یک حادثه خونبار، خصومت با یک کشور را پدید آوریم؟  (۷۱ نظر)

وقتی بعد از چهل سال نمی توانیم یک بودجه عملیاتی بنویسم!  (۶۸ نظر)

آلمان دولت ایران را با یک گروه تروریستی اشتباه گرفته است؟ پرسش‌هایی که آلمانی‌ها برای آن پاسخی ندارند!  (۶۵ نظر)

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه در خصوص تصمیم دولت آمریکا درباره برجام  (۵۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به مجمع انتخابات کمیته ملی المپیک رفت!  (۵۶ نظر)

از «دلایل نوسان قیمت دلار از زبان رئیس کل بانک مرکزی» تا «پیشنهاد آقای وزیر به کسانی که سرمایه خُرد دارند»  (۵۶ نظر)