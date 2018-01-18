Turkey discussing with Russia, US possible Syria military operation

Turkey continues to discuss with Russia and the US the possibility of carrying out military operations in the Afrin district of northern Syria.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ stated the aforesaid after Wednesday’s government session.

When asked by a reporter as to what Moscow’s and Washington’s positions were toward Turkey’s plans to carry out the abovementioned operations, Bozdağ responded: “At this moment, talks with Russia and the United States on that topic continue.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had stated that Turkey’s “operation against terrorist forces in Afrin could start at any time.”