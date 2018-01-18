US to continue training local forces in Syria - Military

Following Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's announcement that the US' military presence will remain in Syria, the Department of Defense reiterated that it will continue training local security forces in the country.

"The training is designed to enhance security for displaced persons returning to their devastated communities. It is also essential so that ISIS cannot reemerge in liberated and ungoverned areas," said a statement Wednesday.

It highlighted that this is not a new army or conventional border guard force and that the forces are consistent with the objective of ensuring an "enduring defeat of IS, facilitate stabilization efforts, and create conditions that support the UN led Geneva process." Although the military campaign against IS is not over, these security forces are "internally-focused to prevent (IS) fighters from fleeing Syria and augment local security in liberated areas," said the Pentagon.

"We are keenly aware of the security concerns of Turkey, our Coalition partner and NATO ally. Turkey's security concerns are legitimate," the statement said. "We will continue to be completely transparent with Turkey about our efforts in Syria to defeat ISIS and stand by our NATO ally in its counter-terrorism efforts."