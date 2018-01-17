Pak criticises Netanyahu's visit to India

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India, saying both India and Israel have anti-Islam nexus.

Asif, in an interview to a private channel, said that both the countries have a connection as they have occupied Muslim territories - India has occupied Kashmir, while Israel is occupying a vast area of Palestine, reported Radio Pakistan.

He further accused India of the mass killing of Muslims in Gujarat.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu is on a six-day official visit to India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart will jointly hold a roadshow in Gujarat today.