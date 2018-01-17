پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
496بازدید
‍ پ

Man wanted for "terrorist crimes" killed in eastern Saudi Arabia - agency

Saudi security forces shot and killed a man suspected of involvement in “terrorist crimes” in an exchange of fire in the eastern part of the kingdom, state news agency SPA reported late on Tuesday.
کد خبر: ۷۶۵۱۵۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۳ 17 January 2018

Saudi security forces shot and killed a man suspected of involvement in “terrorist crimes” in an exchange of fire in the eastern part of the kingdom, state news agency SPA reported late on Tuesday.

The agency, citing the recently formed Presidency of State Security, identified the man as Abdullah bin Mirza Ali al-Qallaf and said he was killed during a security operation on Monday night at a farm between the restive Shi‘ite Muslim communities of Awamiya and Qudaih.

“He was in a silver Hyundai Sonata with fake license plates and when security forces tried to stop him, he refused to comply and opened fire towards security men who responded in kind to neutralise his danger, and as result he was killed,” SPA said.

It said no security forces personnel were hurt.

Security forces found a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, ammunition, a military uniform and masks inside the car, the agency said.

Mirat al-Jazeera, an online newspaper that often reflects Shi‘ite views, said Qallaf’s name had not appeared on lists of wanted people issued by Saudi authorities since protests began in eastern Saudi Arabia, where many members of the Shi‘ite minority live.

Awamiya has long been a flashpoint between the Sunni-led government and Shi‘ites complaining of discrimination, a charge Saudi Arabia denies. Tension has increased since Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent Shi‘ite cleric convicted of inciting violence, was executed in 2016.

Authorities last year tore down the old town of Awamiya known as al-Musawara, which dates back more than 200 years, saying the narrow streets had become a hideout for militants believed to be behind attacks on security forces in the oil-producing region.

In its place, authorities said they plan to build a modern community with shops and offices.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

روایتی از انتخاب آقای جوادی آملی به عنوان رهبر/کنایه های توئیتری آیت الله مصباح‎یزدی به روحانی/نامه زیباکلام...

روایتی از انتخاب آقای جوادی آملی به عنوان رهبر/کنایه های توئیتری آیت الله مصباح‎یزدی به روحانی/نامه زیباکلام...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شاهزادگان عربستان سعودی چقدر حقوق ماهیانه می گیرند؟/ آماده‌باش نظامیان ترکیه‌ای در مرزهای مشترک با سوریه/نقشه پنتاگون برای ایران/ آمار جالب توجهی از گران ترین پایتخت های عربی

رونالدینیو کفش هایش را آویخت

۵ توصیه برای سلامت چشم‌ها

از وزیر مالیه شدن مخبرالملک تا تعهد آمریکا به واریز سپرده های توقیف شده ایرانیان به بانک مرکزی کشور ثالث

فروش مال غیر چیست و چه مجازاتی دارد؟

حجم مخازن سدها ۱۴درصد کاهش یافت

آزار و اذیت پسر 9 ساله در یک سوپر مارکت!

تلاش‌ داعش برای احیاء در شمال غرب سوریه

از «گرانی دلار با افزایش نرخ حواله درهم» تا «رشد اقتصادی ۴.۵ درصد در نیمه نخست سال ۹۶»

آسیب‌شناسی فراجناحی ناآرامی‌ها/بازدید از اوین، گذر از ابهامات/نشانه‌های ۲ بیماری مزمن بودجه‌ای/چند پیشنهاد برای فقر زدایی/آینده سیاسی احتمالی جهانگیری

5 هزار داعشی در اختیار کردستان عراق

روزنامه‌های اقتصادی چهارشنبه ۲۷ دیماه ۹۶

تجاوز وحشیانه به دختر 15 ساله در هند

تیلرسون: فشارها بر کره شمالی ادامه خواهد داشت

ایلدریم : آیا ناتو مرزهای خود را به گروه‌های تروریستی می‌دهد؟

وب گردی

کودک پول‌دار، کودک بی‌پول؛ نکات مالی‌ای که کودک شما باید بداند

جراحی پیش از معاینه؛ در نقد یارانه‌ای که یار نبود

افسون فساد؛ کالبد‌شکافی فساد و راه رهایی

کدام پارک‌های تهران را ندیده‌اید؟

شاید شما هم به گردن پیامکی دچارید!

بابونه و این همه خاصیت

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!
راه تشخیص نان جوی تقلبی از اصل
نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد
شنیده شدن صدای مهیب در کرمانشاه
نکاتی برای علاقه‌مندان به رشته دریانوردی
آخرین لحظات غرق شدن کشتی سانچی
ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند
پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به مجمع انتخابات کمیته ملی المپیک رفت!
تصویری از قاتل سانچی!
تأیید بی‌سند بودن اتهام غیراخلاقی به مانی حقیقی، اصغر فرهادی و ترانه علیدوستی
محل آرام گرفتن سانچی
روایتی از انتخاب آقای جوادی آملی به عنوان رهبر/کنایه های توئیتری آیت الله مصباح‎یزدی به روحانی/نامه زیباکلام به امام جمعه موقت تهران/نامه‌نگاری مجلسی‌ها برای آزادسازی دانشجویان دختر/هیچ اشکالی بر حضور نوازندگان زن روی صحنه وجود ندارد
افشاگری بی سابقه داود اوغلو در مورد دستور اردوغان برای سرنگونی جنگنده روس/خروج سازمان بدر و جنبش عصائب الحق از ائتلاف با حیدرالعبادی/تحریم انتخابات پارلمانی عراق توسط حزب بارزانی/بیانیه شدیداللحن اردوغان علیه کردهای سوریه
تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!
دو تصویر از کشتی چینی که با سانچی برخورد کرد

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرکتی دولتی که ظاهرا اقوام و آشنایان را استخدام می کند!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای  (۱۶۸ نظر)

تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸  (۸۷ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا شعارهای اقتصادی معترضان سیاسی شد؟  (۸۵ نظر)

وجدان کاری اجازه فرار به دریانوردان سانچی نمی داد / خدمه باید می ماندند تا از گسترش آتش جلوگیری کنند  (۷۴ نظر)

دلیل حمله به دفاتر ائمه جمعه در حوادث اخیر/واکنش روحانی به سخنان دیروز رهبرانقلاب/داستان تیر خوردن همسر مرحوم هاشمی  (۷۳ نظر)

چرا تلاش داریم از دل یک حادثه خونبار، خصومت با یک کشور را پدید آوریم؟  (۷۱ نظر)

وقتی بعد از چهل سال نمی توانیم یک بودجه عملیاتی بنویسم!  (۶۸ نظر)