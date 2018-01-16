پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Tehran, Ankara, more vocal in condemning US plans in Syria

After expressing concerns over Washington’s plans to create a new armed force in northern Syria, it seems that Iran and Turkey are becoming more vocal in condemning the move. While Iran has interpreted the US plans “interference” in Syria’s internal affairs, Turkish president vowed to take actual measures against the new force.
کد خبر: ۷۶۵۰۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۸:۱۷ 16 January 2018

Tabnak – After expressing concerns over Washington’s plans to create a new armed force in northern Syria, it seems that Iran and Turkey are becoming more vocal in condemning the move. While Iran has interpreted the US plans “interference” in Syria’s internal affairs, Turkish president vowed to take actual measures against the new force.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Tuesday criticized US plans to form a 30,000-strong Kurdish-led “border security force” in Syria, describing the move as “blatant interference” in the Arab country’s internal affairs.

The deployment of the force to the borders of the area controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) would worsen the Syrian crisis, Qassemi stressed, adding that the move is “clear interference” in the internal affairs of Syria and would fan the flames of instability in the Arab country.

“The issue to reflect upon is that this decision by the Americans comes at a time when Syria’s army and its allies have managed to achieve great victories in their fight against the terrorist groups of Daesh (ISIS) and al-Nusra,” Qassemi further said.

He called on Washington to reconsider its meddlesome and destructive policies towards the region, withdraw its forces from Syria and let the Syrian people decide their own fate.

Meanwhile, Turkey's president has called on NATO to take a stance against the US, a fellow ally, over its plans to form a 30,000-strong Kurdish-led border security force in Syria.

On Monday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Washington of creating an "army of terror" in Syria, along the border with Turkey, and vowed to crush the US-backed border force.

Addressing his ruling party's deputies on Tuesday, Erdogan questioned NATO's stance on the issue, saying: "Hey NATO! You are obliged to make a stance against those who harass and violate the borders of your members."

Also on Tuesday, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey planned an imminent intervention in the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. Turkey has sent reinforcements to its border in recent weeks and Erdogan said this week that Turkish troops were already firing artillery at Afrin from the border.

It should be noted that the US and its allies back militants fighting to topple the Syrian government. American warplanes have also been bombing Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate.

The airstrikes have on many occasions resulted in civilian casualties, seriously damaged Syria's infrastructure and failed to fulfill their declared aim of countering terror.

