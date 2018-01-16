Trump's Real Crime is Collusion with Israel, NOT Russia, and Covering It Up

All of the hoopla over non-existent collusion between Donald Trump and Russia is nothing but political theater. The real crime has been completely covered up by the American media—including the so-called conservative media. In fact, media and political pundits will always cover up virtually any crime committed by this culprit—and they have been doing so since the culprit came into existence. As is so often the case, if one wants to hear or read the truth, one must go to foreign news sources. In this case, that foreign news source happens to be RT.com

Amid the media hype over Steve Bannon’s comments fueling allegations of collusion with Russia, pundits have overlooked an excerpt from the same book that points to collusion between the Trump administration and Israel.

In the book, titled ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’, author Michael Wolff describes a conversation between former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and Roger Ailes, the former CEO of Fox News who died in May 2017.

According to the excerpt published Thursday, Bannon informed Ailes that President Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, and their billionaire benefactor Sheldon Adelson are in agreement with moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. Adelson is an American casino mogul who donated $25 million to the Trump campaign and funds Israel’s most popular daily newspaper, Israel Today, which is widely understood to be pro-Netanyahu.

The exchange between Bannon and Ailes adds further confirmation to the Trump administration’s collusion with Israel, which was revealed in special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s indictment of General Michael Flynn. He lied to FBI agents about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then-Russian Ambassador to the United States, in December 2016, when Trump was president-elect. Acting on orders from Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, Flynn contacted Kislyak to ask if Russia would delay or veto a UN Security Council vote criticizing Israeli settlements.

Flynn also reached out to Kislyak on December 29, 2016, the day after former President Barack Obama signed an executive order imposing sanctions against Russia as punishment for alleged Russian “meddling” in the 2016 US presidential elections. According to the indictment, Flynn asked Russia to “refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed against Russia.”

‘Fire and Fury’ is set to hit shelves on January 9. Though the White House has dismissed the book as fiction, Trump’s attorney Charles J. Harder demanded the publisher, Henry Holt and Co., “immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book.”

Following the publication of excerpts quoting Bannon Wednesday, Trump disparaged his former chief strategist. “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” Trump said. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Before discussing the heart of the story, there are a couple of asides that need mentioning. First, Donald Trump obviously doesn’t believe that freedom of speech has anything to do with “making America great.” The audacity of Trump (or any politician) to “demand” that a publisher not release or distribute a book simply because the book is critical of him.

If piled on top of each other, the volumes of books, pamphlets, periodicals, columns, etc., that have been written that criticize a sitting (or former) President would just about reach the moon. But, folks, please understand that THIS President is an egomaniac unlike America has hardly ever seen. One would have to go back to the Lyndon Johnson presidency to find a man whose egomania competes with Trump’s. And I find that to be an amazing coincidence, as should be obvious to you later in this column.

Donald Trump has made a business career (and now political career) out of destroying people who criticize him. Plus, it should not be lost on people that the President’s oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” includes the First Amendment. Like virtually every other President of modern memory, Donald Trump didn’t mean a word he said when he took his oath to the Constitution.

Furthermore, can you imagine anyone else demanding a publishing house to “cease and desist” from publishing, distributing, or releasing a book and so-called conservatives saying NOTHING about it? Egad! The intolerance of liberals toward ideas they dislike is one of the things for which conservatives have constantly criticized them. Let a Democrat suggest that a publishing house (or anyone else) “cease and desist” from publishing or distributing a book, and conservatives will scream bloody murder—and rightly so. Liberals are oftentimes among the most notorious censors on the planet. And now apparently so are conservatives.

Secondly, since his comments about Donald Trump have been brought to light via Wolff’s book, Breitbart.com forced Steve Bannon’s resignation. This obviously tells us that Breitbart.com (like so many other “conservative” media organizations: Infowars.com, DrudgeReport.com, etc.) is nothing more than a propagandist organization for Trump and Zionism.

But the real story, of course, is the cover-up of Trump’s collusion with—NOT Russia—but Israel.

The chain of command was clear: Donald Trump to Jared Kushner to General Michael Flynn. All of the brouhaha about collusion with Russia that led to the firing of Flynn was merely a smokescreen to cover up the Trump administration’s collusion with Israel. And Flynn was the fall guy. Israel’s highest-ranking foreign agent (Kushner) continues to guide Trump’s Zionist foreign policy without the slightest impediment.

Israel is America’s sacred cow; it is the third rail of politics. No one dares to criticize it, much less expose its manifold crimes. Israel is also America’s Trojan Horse. Virtually the entire country (with America’s evangelical Christian pastors and churches leading the way) is scared silly to say anything critical of Israel. Fortunately, the hackneyed moniker “anti-Semitic” is fast losing its sting, as more and more people are awakening to the rank evil and criminality committed by the Zionist state—not the least of which are a plethora of Jewish people, including rabbis.

If you don’t believe there is an ongoing national cover-up to protect Zionist Israel, consider this case history:

A foreign naval vessel is lumbering in international waters. It is flying a brand new 8’x5’ flag, which unmistakably identifies it as a major ally of the country whose coastline is nearest the ship. The ship’s markings are ten feet high on both sides. It is not a warship. It is an intelligence-gathering ship. For all intents and purposes, it is defenseless against any warship or attack aircraft, having but four .50-calibre Browning machine guns without shrapnel shields as its only offensive weapons. On board are 286 souls.

Suddenly, and without provocation, the supposed “ally” nation attacks the ship with both warplanes (which were unmarked) and torpedo boats. For over an hour, the helpless ship is riddled with machine-gun fire, rockets, and torpedoes. Within moments, the ship is completely disabled. As it seems certain that the ship will sink, lifeboats are lowered, but the attacking torpedo boats immediately strafe the lifeboats with gunfire. Helicopters from the aggressive country carrying Special Forces troops hover over the ship, which is now listing at nine degrees. Clearly, the attacking country intends that no one survive.

The ship has no engines, no rudder, and no power. As the Special Forces soldiers from the attacking country are being positioned to launch their final assault, the ship’s Captain barks, “Standby to repel boarders.” One sailor yells, “They’ve come to finish us off.”

The only thing that saves that ship and those survivors that day is eight warplanes from a nearby aircraft carrier that had heard the initial “Mayday” cry from the ship. This caused the attacking country to withdraw. As it was, 34 of the ship’s officers and crew are killed and only a divine miracle and superhuman Herculean effort from the sailors in the bowels of that steel graveyard keeps that ship afloat. When the attack first began, one general from the attacking country protested to his commanding officer, saying, “This is pure murder.”

But what the country whose ship was attacked and whose men were killed did is most curious. It did NOTHING. In fact, the government of that country immediately declared that the attack had been a “mistake” and then proceeded to completely cover up what had happened. And to this day, the citizens of that country know almost nothing about what took place on that fateful day.

The attacking country in the above case was Israel. The country attacked was the United States. The date was June 8, 1967. And the name of the ship was the USS Liberty.

Can one imagine what U.S. reaction would have been had the USS Liberty been attacked by an Arab nation? Can you imagine how pastors and Christians would have reacted had the attacking country been Iran, Iraq, Syria, etc.? But since the attacking country was Israel, hardly anyone in the United States even knows (or cares) about it.

And today, the genocidal acts of the Zionist government in Israel against the Palestinian people must be regarded as the single most overlooked ongoing atrocity in the world. Israel commits mass murder with impunity.

And in a break from normal practice to not use this column to promote a particular service at Liberty Fellowship, I am using today’s column to invite readers to watch our livestream service this Sunday, January 14, as we will host USS Liberty survivor Ron Kukal. Ron was the senior enlisted man on the ship’s crew.

I will give Ron some time during the service to tell about the attack on the USS Liberty from his personal eyewitness perspective. This might be the only time in our lifetime that you and I get to meet and listen to a USS Liberty survivor. There are not many of them left; and it is critical that their story be told.

IN: Russia Insider