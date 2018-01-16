پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
545بازدید
‍ پ

US advises travellers to North Korea to write will and make funeral arrangements

merican citizens who wish to visit North Korea should write a will, make funeral arrangements and designate carers for their children and pets, a chilling travel advisory from the US State Department has warned.
کد خبر: ۷۶۴۸۶۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۵ 16 January 2018

merican citizens who wish to visit North Korea should write a will, make funeral arrangements and designate carers for their children and pets, a chilling travel advisory from the US State Department has warned.

The fresh advice was issued last week, reported Fox News, and comes on the back of new rules issued last year that now require Americans to apply for a special validation to travel to the hermit kingdom, which is only handed out in “very limited circumstances.”

The travel ban was enforced in the aftermath of the death of US student Otto Warmbier, 22, who was arrested by the North Koreans while on holiday in Pyongyang and sentenced to 15 years hard labour. He returned home last summer in a mysterious coma and died shortly afterwards.

The state department cautions that it will be unable to offer emergency assistance as it has no embassy in the country, and recommends that travellers prepare for the worst.

“Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney; discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pet, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc),” says the recommendation.

President Donald Trump designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism in November, citing Kim Jong-un’s ‘murderous’ rogue regime and Warmbier’s death as the reasons.

North Korea is also classified as a ‘Level 4 – Do Not Travel’ country, alongside Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Mali, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

The new advisory appears to have been issued despite a tentative thaw in relations between North and South Korea, who have met twice in the past week, and for the first time in over two years, to discuss Pyongyang’s participation in the February Winter Olympics.

But while offering an olive branch to the South, Kim Jong-un has done little to defuse hostility with the US, reiterating last week that his missiles were pointing in America’s direction.

Senior American officials have also reportedly discussed a limited military strike, or “bloody nose”, option to contain Pyongyang’s advancing nuclear and missiles programme.

The US, meanwhile, is continuing to bolster its presence around the Korean Peninsula by deploying stealth bombers, at least one extra aircraft carrier and a new amphibious assault ship to the region.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به...

پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

علی‌نژاد:کسی جرأت نداشت با صالحی‌امیری رقابت کند

توقیف ۵ دستگاه خودروی متخلف در مهران

ابهام در استعفای صالحی‌امیری از شهرداری

از «حذف بودجه نهادهای خاص در سال آتی» تا «شکایت از یک خودروساز به‌خاطر دروغ در تبلیغات»

جلدپیروزی/سه‌شنبه۲۶دی۹۶

عیدی امسال کارمندان و بازنشستگان چقدر است؟

جلدهمشهری ورزشی/سه‌شنبه۲۶دی۹۶

جزئیاتی از تخلف میلیاردی در وزارت نفت

جلدشوت ورزشی/سه‌شنبه۲۶دی۹۶

پیوستن وزارت علوم به سامانه دسترسی آزاد به اطلاعات باید عملی شود

جلدهدف ورزشی/سه‌شنبه۲۶دی۹۶

وب گردی

به دورریزها یک بار دیگر نگاه کنید!

شاید شما هم به گردن پیامکی دچارید!

بابونه و این همه خاصیت

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

نامه به کودکی که زاده خواهد شد: سعدی بخوان و بنز سوار شو!

جمعه برجامی؛ ترامپ در برجام می‌ماند یا نه؟

پیاده‌سازی IFRS با صنعت بیمه چه می‌کند؟

به دورریزها یک بار دیگر نگاه کنید!

مصلحت نیست! بررسی موضع مجلس در قبال افزایش قیمت سوخت

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!
۶ سوال مهم و کلیدی در مورد تصادف ۱۳۰ میلیون دلاری سانچی
گرفتگي صدا را جدي بگيريد
افزایش باورنکردنی دانلود فیلترشکن «سایفون»
نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد
شنیده شدن صدای مهیب در کرمانشاه
نکاتی برای علاقه‌مندان به رشته دریانوردی
آخرین لحظات غرق شدن کشتی سانچی
ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند
تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم هر ایرانی از پول نفت چقدر است؟
تعدادی از خدمه ایرانی نفتکش سانچی
تصویری از قاتل سانچی!
جزئیاتی تازه از پرونده فوت آیت‌الله هاشمی
4 شرط ترامپ برای حفظ برجام/یک زن عامل ایجاد بحران میان قطر و چهار کشور عربی/ اتهام سازمان ملل به ایران در مورد ارسال سلاح به یمن/تلاش دیپلماتیک تل آویو برای انزوای ایران در بین کشورهای اروپایی
تأیید بی‌سند بودن اتهام غیراخلاقی به مانی حقیقی، اصغر فرهادی و ترانه علیدوستی

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای  (۱۶۸ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

لیست حقوق مدیران کمیته امداد جزو اسناد طبقه بندی شده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور دعوای اصلی،اتفاقا «دعوا برای نان است»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

بشار اسد با ایجاد پایگاه‌های نظامی ایران در سوریه مخالفت کرده است!  (۹۲ نظر)

چه کسی دروغ می گوید:معاون رئیس جمهور یا صدا و سیما؟!  (۸۹ نظر)

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸  (۸۷ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا شعارهای اقتصادی معترضان سیاسی شد؟  (۸۵ نظر)

توهین و دخالت مقام آذربایجانی برای ایجاد آشوب در ایران/تصمیم «ترامپ» برای تحریم صدا و سیمای ایران/ ۱۵ کیلومتر تا فتح الفتوح در سوریه/درخواست ۵۲ کارشناس امنیت ملی آمریکا از ترامپ درباره برجام  (۸۴ نظر)