پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
561بازدید
‍ پ

Philippines revokes license of Rappler, news site critical of Duterte administration

A Philippines new media company fiercely critical of the government has had its operating license revoked, in what critics say is a move to silence the press.
کد خبر: ۷۶۴۸۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۲ 16 January 2018

A Philippines new media company fiercely critical of the government has had its operating license revoked, in what critics say is a move to silence the press.

The country's Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) said online news site Rappler had violated the country's constitution and its registration would be revoked over foreign ownership rules.

The outlet has been fiercely critical of president Rodrigo Duterte's administration since the controversial leader came to power in June 2016.

Rappler's founder and CEO, Maria Ressa, told CNN the organization plans to fight the decision.

"We plan to take this to the next legal remedy, to the next court, all the way up to the supreme court," Ressa, who is a former CNN employee, said.

In a statement Monday, Rappler said the move was unprecedented and it would continue to operate despite the order to close shop.

"We will continue bringing you the news, holding the powerful to account for their actions and decisions, calling attention to government lapses that further disempower the disadvantaged," the editorial statement said.

"The SEC's kill order revoking Rappler's license to operate is the first of its kind in history -- both for the (SEC) and for Philippine media," the statement reads.

"What this means for you, and for us, is that the Commission is ordering us to close shop, to cease telling you stories, to stop speaking truth to power, and to let go of everything that we have built -- and created -- with you since 2012."

On Tuesday, Rappler reported that the SEC had said the company could continue to operate until it exhausts legal options.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told CNN affiliate CNN Philippines Monday that the office of the president had "nothing to do with the SEC decision."

Ownership questions

Central to the revocation, the SEC says, are questions surrounding Rappler's ownership.

Constitutionally, mass media companies in the Philippines are blocked from foreign ownership, and the SEC alleges that Rappler's parent company "intentionally created an elaborate scheme" to cover an investment from a foreign source, and that the media organization is a "mass media entity that sold control to foreigners."

The investment in question comes from the Omidyar Network, a investment vehicle created by eBay founder and entrepreneur Pierre Omidyar, Rappler said.

The Omidyar Network "invests in entrepreneurs who share our commitment to advancing social good," an introductory page on its website says.

Rappler denies foreign ownership, and says the Philippine Depositary Receipt (PDR), a financial instrument that governs the Omidyar investment, doesn't give the Network any control over the company. It says the arrangement was accepted by the SEC in 2015.

In his State of the Union address in 2017, Duterte singled out the company, criticizing its ownership structure and claiming it was "fully owned by Americans."

In a report on the speech at the time, Rappler contended that it was "100-percent owned by Filipinos."

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) welcomed the decision, according to CNN Philippines.

"This decision demonstrates that even influential media outfits cannot skirt the restrictions set forth in the Constitution. Rappler is free to seek redress before our courts," Solicitor-General Jose Calida said.

"The OSG is ready to defend the sound decision of the SEC in any forum."

Journalists, rights groups react

International and local groups have condemned the decision, with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) calling it a "direct assault on freedom of the press," and rights group Amnesty International saying it was "an alarming attempt to silence independent journalism."

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines released a statement saying it was "outraged" at the decision.

It declared its "full support" for the under-fire news organization and said Duterte's annual address was "but one of many threats Duterte has made against media critical of him and his governance, such as the Philippine Daily Inquirer and broadcast network ABS-CBN, whose franchise renewal he threatened to block," referring to two other outlets that Duterte has previously criticized.

Altermidya, a nationwide network of alternative media outfits, said it was a "serious danger to press freedom and freedom of expression," and said the move "could only be interpreted as part of a scheme to silence critical media and to instill fear among media practitioners committed to reporting the truth."

Human Rights Watch alleged that it was the president who was attempting to stifle Rappler, and issued a warning for the free press in the country.

"If Duterte succeeds in silencing Rappler, it will have a profound chilling effect on Philippine media freedom, encouraging self-censorship by reporters and media outlets fearful of government reprisals for critical reporting at a time when the watchdog role of a free press is more urgently needed than ever," its statement said.

Veteran Philippines journalist Charie Villa said political reporting in the country was "an open field" and that "people with political agendas can get bashed." She called for Rappler to be completely transparent about its ownership issues.

"In the Philippines, media ownership is an issue. Generally, media owners have business interests and agenda that often clash or attached to a political party -- that's why the public ... view their content with suspicion."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به...

پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

علی‌نژاد:کسی جرأت نداشت با صالحی‌امیری رقابت کند

توقیف ۵ دستگاه خودروی متخلف در مهران

ابهام در استعفای صالحی‌امیری از شهرداری

از «حذف بودجه نهادهای خاص در سال آتی» تا «شکایت از یک خودروساز به‌خاطر دروغ در تبلیغات»

جلدپیروزی/سه‌شنبه۲۶دی۹۶

عیدی امسال کارمندان و بازنشستگان چقدر است؟

جلدهمشهری ورزشی/سه‌شنبه۲۶دی۹۶

جزئیاتی از تخلف میلیاردی در وزارت نفت

جلدشوت ورزشی/سه‌شنبه۲۶دی۹۶

پیوستن وزارت علوم به سامانه دسترسی آزاد به اطلاعات باید عملی شود

جلدهدف ورزشی/سه‌شنبه۲۶دی۹۶

وب گردی

به دورریزها یک بار دیگر نگاه کنید!

شاید شما هم به گردن پیامکی دچارید!

بابونه و این همه خاصیت

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

نامه به کودکی که زاده خواهد شد: سعدی بخوان و بنز سوار شو!

جمعه برجامی؛ ترامپ در برجام می‌ماند یا نه؟

پیاده‌سازی IFRS با صنعت بیمه چه می‌کند؟

به دورریزها یک بار دیگر نگاه کنید!

مصلحت نیست! بررسی موضع مجلس در قبال افزایش قیمت سوخت

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!
۶ سوال مهم و کلیدی در مورد تصادف ۱۳۰ میلیون دلاری سانچی
گرفتگي صدا را جدي بگيريد
افزایش باورنکردنی دانلود فیلترشکن «سایفون»
نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد
شنیده شدن صدای مهیب در کرمانشاه
نکاتی برای علاقه‌مندان به رشته دریانوردی
آخرین لحظات غرق شدن کشتی سانچی
ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند
تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم هر ایرانی از پول نفت چقدر است؟
تعدادی از خدمه ایرانی نفتکش سانچی
تصویری از قاتل سانچی!
جزئیاتی تازه از پرونده فوت آیت‌الله هاشمی
4 شرط ترامپ برای حفظ برجام/یک زن عامل ایجاد بحران میان قطر و چهار کشور عربی/ اتهام سازمان ملل به ایران در مورد ارسال سلاح به یمن/تلاش دیپلماتیک تل آویو برای انزوای ایران در بین کشورهای اروپایی
تأیید بی‌سند بودن اتهام غیراخلاقی به مانی حقیقی، اصغر فرهادی و ترانه علیدوستی

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای  (۱۶۸ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

لیست حقوق مدیران کمیته امداد جزو اسناد طبقه بندی شده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور دعوای اصلی،اتفاقا «دعوا برای نان است»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

بشار اسد با ایجاد پایگاه‌های نظامی ایران در سوریه مخالفت کرده است!  (۹۲ نظر)

چه کسی دروغ می گوید:معاون رئیس جمهور یا صدا و سیما؟!  (۸۹ نظر)

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸  (۸۷ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا شعارهای اقتصادی معترضان سیاسی شد؟  (۸۵ نظر)

توهین و دخالت مقام آذربایجانی برای ایجاد آشوب در ایران/تصمیم «ترامپ» برای تحریم صدا و سیمای ایران/ ۱۵ کیلومتر تا فتح الفتوح در سوریه/درخواست ۵۲ کارشناس امنیت ملی آمریکا از ترامپ درباره برجام  (۸۴ نظر)