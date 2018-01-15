پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
463بازدید
‍ پ

Slovenia Adamant on Selling Biggest Bank, Finance Minister Says

Slovenia is adamant that it will sell state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d., Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said, pledging to make good on a promise to the European Union to put the biggest bank into private hands after missing its 2017 deadline.
کد خبر: ۷۶۴۵۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۰ 15 January 2018

Slovenia is adamant that it will sell state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d., Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said, pledging to make good on a promise to the European Union to put the biggest bank into private hands after missing its 2017 deadline.

Known as NLB, the lender received the bulk of a 3.2 billion-euro taxpayer-funded bailout in 2013 that let Slovenia narrowly avoid a Greece-style international rescue. In line with the EU’s rules on state aid, Slovenia had committed to sell the bank in an initial public offering last year. But Prime Minister Miro Cerar’s administration stopped the process, citing a low price and risk from transferred deposits from Croatia by its predecessor that amount to as much as 400 million euros.

“The partial privatization of NLB is still the aim that we want to achieve -- there’s no doubt about that,” Vranicar Erman said in an interview in her Ljubljana office Friday. “With the New Year, we have entered a new phase, and talks with the European Commission so far have been very constructive. I expect we will find an appropriate way to ensure our interests are taken into account and also solve key issues that the EU wants to address.”

The Adriatic nation of 2.1 million has been among the slowest in eastern Europe to dispose of state-owned assets after the fall of communism, with several governments struggling to survive after putting strategic assets on the table. In November the cabinet proposed appointing a special commissioner to manage NLB as an alternative to selling its profitable units in the Balkans. The government sought a 3-year delay in the sale.

Taxpayer Burden

“I do not wish -- and this is understood by the European Commission -- that Slovenian taxpayers would have to bear this burden twice from unresolved historical issues,” Vranicar Erman said. “ We are talking about the transferred deposits of Croatian savers. ”

Slovenia and Croatia, former partners in the defunct Yugoslav Federation, have been haggling for years over about 300 million euros ($366 million) that Croatia wants Slovenia to pay in compensation for cutting off foreign savers’ access to their deposits in NLB’s predecessor following a split-up of Yugoslavia in 1990s. Most of the Croatian savers had transferred their claims to the Croatian state, which paid them in the 1990s and has since sought to reclaim the money from Slovenia.

While EU officials have urged successive governments to reduce the state’s role in the economy after decades of mismanagement, Vranicar Erman said investors in Slovenian government bonds aren’t very worried by the bank privatization delay. The finance minister said in November that talks with the EU had been "difficult."

“When investors asses the readiness of Slovenia to fulfill commitments in terms of privatization they are not looking so much on specific cases but more as a process,” she said. “An important breakthrough was the the sale of Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor and its side effects beside the price were much bigger.”

Nova KBM was sold to Apollo Global Management LLC in 2016.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

معاون حقوقی سپاه: در حوزه تئاتر و سینما جای خواهران بسیجی خالی است/حجت الاسلام صدیقی: از روحانی انتظار...

معاون حقوقی سپاه: در حوزه تئاتر و سینما جای خواهران بسیجی خالی است/حجت الاسلام صدیقی: از روحانی انتظار...

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته...

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات تقویم آموزشی دانشگاه آزاد اعلام شد

وب گردی

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

نامه به کودکی که زاده خواهد شد: سعدی بخوان و بنز سوار شو!

جمعه برجامی؛ ترامپ در برجام می‌ماند یا نه؟

پیاده‌سازی IFRS با صنعت بیمه چه می‌کند؟

خواص بسیار مهم خرما

به دورریزها یک بار دیگر نگاه کنید!

بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای بچه‌ها عادت به تغذیه شیرین

مصلحت نیست! بررسی موضع مجلس در قبال افزایش قیمت سوخت

گرفتگي صدا را جدي بگيريد
۶ سوال مهم و کلیدی در مورد تصادف ۱۳۰ میلیون دلاری سانچی
افزایش باورنکردنی دانلود فیلترشکن «سایفون»
نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد
آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!
غذای لاکچری مرگ دلخراش یک زن را رقم زد
آخرین لحظات غرق شدن کشتی سانچی
عکس‌هایی از کره شمالی که رهبرش مخفی می‌کند!
ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای
تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم هر ایرانی از پول نفت چقدر است؟
شنیده شدن صدای مهیب در کرمانشاه
تعدادی از خدمه ایرانی نفتکش سانچی
ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند
جزئیاتی تازه از پرونده فوت آیت‌الله هاشمی
کارهایی که با سهام عدالت می‌توان کرد!/احمدی‌نژادی‌ها در وقایع اخیر دست داشتند؟/ بازگشت آیت الله هاشمی شاهرودی به کشور/صدیقی: توقع نداشتیم بعد از فتنه 88 با چنین فتنه‌ای مواجه شویم/جمله‌ای که جهانگیری با افتخار به آمریکایی‌ها اعلام کرد

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای  (۱۶۸ نظر)

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا صداوسیما با هیچ مدیری دستخوش تحول نمی‌شود؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لیست حقوق مدیران کمیته امداد جزو اسناد طبقه بندی شده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور دعوای اصلی،اتفاقا «دعوا برای نان است»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

ایلنا:جوان فوت شده قاچاقچی مواد مخدر بود! یک عضو کمیسیون امنیت ملی:خودکشی فرد فوت شده در اوین تایید نشده است  (۱۰۱ نظر)

بشار اسد با ایجاد پایگاه‌های نظامی ایران در سوریه مخالفت کرده است!  (۹۲ نظر)

چه کسی دروغ می گوید:معاون رئیس جمهور یا صدا و سیما؟!  (۸۹ نظر)

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا شعارهای اقتصادی معترضان سیاسی شد؟  (۸۵ نظر)