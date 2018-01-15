پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
453بازدید
‍ پ

Swiss Citizen Allegedly Involved in Russian Lawmaker Kerimov’s Case Arrested

The French authorities have arrested Swiss citizen Alexander Studhalter on suspicion of being involved in the case of Russian upper house lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, local media reported Sunday.
کد خبر: ۷۶۴۵۵۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۲ 15 January 2018

The French authorities have arrested Swiss citizen Alexander Studhalter on suspicion of being involved in the case of Russian upper house lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, local media reported Sunday.

Kerimov was detained in November at the Nice airport on suspicion of tax fraud and money laundering. The Russian lawmaker is reportedly suspected of purchasing luxury mansions in the French Riviera under fake names and at reduced price. On December 8, a court in France's southeastern Aix-en-Provence city ruled against detaining Kerimov but increased his bail to 40 million euros ($47 million).

After the detention, the Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to French authorities and summoned France's charge d'affaires over his detention. Also, the Russian presidential spokesman said that Kerimov enjoyed diplomatic immunity. However, a source in the Federation Council, said that lawmaker had entered France without a diplomatic passport.

Alexander Studhalter was arrested on Friday, according to Nice-Matin media outlet. He is suspected of being Kerimov’s "straw man" during operations on acquisition of real estate and in money laundering schemes. Studhalter denies the charges.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

معاون حقوقی سپاه: در حوزه تئاتر و سینما جای خواهران بسیجی خالی است/حجت الاسلام صدیقی: از روحانی انتظار...

معاون حقوقی سپاه: در حوزه تئاتر و سینما جای خواهران بسیجی خالی است/حجت الاسلام صدیقی: از روحانی انتظار...

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته...

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حمله شدید مقتدی صدر به ائتلاف العبادی و سازمان بدر/آغاز عملیات ارتش ترکیه در «عفرین» سوریه طی روزهای آینده/ پرواز جنگنده های اماراتی در آسمان قطر/آغاز رزمایش مشترک«اتحاد آهنی 6» میان امارات و آمریکا

جانسون خواهان اتحاد جامعه جهانی علیه کره‌شمالی

ليورپول شاخ غول هاي سيتي وپپ را شكست

وب گردی

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

نامه به کودکی که زاده خواهد شد: سعدی بخوان و بنز سوار شو!

جمعه برجامی؛ ترامپ در برجام می‌ماند یا نه؟

پیاده‌سازی IFRS با صنعت بیمه چه می‌کند؟

خواص بسیار مهم خرما

به دورریزها یک بار دیگر نگاه کنید!

بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای بچه‌ها عادت به تغذیه شیرین

مصلحت نیست! بررسی موضع مجلس در قبال افزایش قیمت سوخت

گرفتگي صدا را جدي بگيريد
۶ سوال مهم و کلیدی در مورد تصادف ۱۳۰ میلیون دلاری سانچی
افزایش باورنکردنی دانلود فیلترشکن «سایفون»
نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد
آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!
غذای لاکچری مرگ دلخراش یک زن را رقم زد
آخرین لحظات غرق شدن کشتی سانچی
عکس‌هایی از کره شمالی که رهبرش مخفی می‌کند!
ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای
تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم هر ایرانی از پول نفت چقدر است؟
شنیده شدن صدای مهیب در کرمانشاه
تعدادی از خدمه ایرانی نفتکش سانچی
جزئیاتی تازه از پرونده فوت آیت‌الله هاشمی
ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند
کارهایی که با سهام عدالت می‌توان کرد!/احمدی‌نژادی‌ها در وقایع اخیر دست داشتند؟/ بازگشت آیت الله هاشمی شاهرودی به کشور/صدیقی: توقع نداشتیم بعد از فتنه 88 با چنین فتنه‌ای مواجه شویم/جمله‌ای که جهانگیری با افتخار به آمریکایی‌ها اعلام کرد

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای  (۱۶۸ نظر)

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا صداوسیما با هیچ مدیری دستخوش تحول نمی‌شود؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لیست حقوق مدیران کمیته امداد جزو اسناد طبقه بندی شده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور دعوای اصلی،اتفاقا «دعوا برای نان است»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

ایلنا:جوان فوت شده قاچاقچی مواد مخدر بود! یک عضو کمیسیون امنیت ملی:خودکشی فرد فوت شده در اوین تایید نشده است  (۱۰۱ نظر)

بشار اسد با ایجاد پایگاه‌های نظامی ایران در سوریه مخالفت کرده است!  (۹۲ نظر)

چه کسی دروغ می گوید:معاون رئیس جمهور یا صدا و سیما؟!  (۸۹ نظر)

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا شعارهای اقتصادی معترضان سیاسی شد؟  (۸۵ نظر)