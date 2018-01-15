Sudan announces arrival of military reinforcements in Kassala province

Sudan announced, Sunday, the arrival of military reinforcements from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – a branch of the Army – to the province of Kassala near the border with Eritrea.

The troops were received by State governor, Adam Jamaa, government officials and a large number of citizens, Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) reported. The news agency did not mention the forces numbers.

“The rapid-support forces support the state and provide protection for the borders, economy and society,” Jamaa said, describing the forces as a “striking force and a safety valve to counter any aggression against Sudan” without elaboration.

Jamaa said the province “faces a number of problems including human trafficking and goods and arms smugglers”.

Commander of the rapid support forces, Colonel Yasser Al-Batahani said “We came to the state of Kassala upon orders from the Supreme Command to be under the state governor orders”.

Recently, the Sudanese-Eritrean border is witnessing unprecedented tension, after Sudanese media outlets reported military buildup on the Sudanese-Eritrean border from the Eritrean side with support from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Sudanese presidential aide, Ibrahim Mahmoud has said that his country is preparing for security threats from its neighbours; Egypt and Eritrea following military movements by the two countries in the Sawa area adjacent to the state of Kassala.

Egypt and UAE did not comment on the reports.