World leaders, diplomats, reiterate the necessity of keeping the Iran deal intact

As the US President Donald Trump has once again taken an ambiguous, blackmailing position regarding Iran nuclear deal, other signatories to the deal are clarifying their positions, reiterating their support of the landmark diplomatic achievement.

Tabnak – As the US President Donald Trump has once again taken an ambiguous, blackmailing position regarding Iran nuclear deal, other signatories to the deal are clarifying their positions, reiterating their support of the landmark diplomatic achievement.

In this vein, France President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called for respecting Iran nuclear deal by all parties.

Macron urged all signatories to comply with their commitments under the nuclear accord also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He also referred to Iran missile program and the regional activities of the country.

"The president spoke of the importance of preserving the Iran nuclear deal, and the necessity for all parties to the agreement to respect the commitments they made," said a statement released by the Elysee Palace on Saturday.

Meanwhile, French ambassador to the US also expressed France's compliance with Iran nuclear deal. Gérard Araud in a Twitter message said “Certification is a purely US domestic decision. The Europeans didn't pretend have a say in it. We emphasized our commitment to the JCPOA.”

Russia was another nation that took a position against Trump’s recent remarks. Moscow considers comments by Donald Trump on the nuclear deal with Iran as “extremely negative”, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in remarks carried by RIA state news agency on Saturday.

He also said that the US would be making a grave mistake by pulling out of Iran’s nuclear deal and underlined Moscow’s determination to keep the landmark accord intact.

"We are gradually coming to the conclusion that an internal decision by the US to leave the JCPOA has already been made or is close to being made," Ryabkov said. "This could be one of Washington's big foreign policy mistakes, a big miscalculation in American policy," he added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was among the other world diplomats that urged all signatories to the deal to continue its implementation amid US threats to withdraw from it. Wang made the remark in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.

It is the responsibility of all parties concerned and the common wish of the international community to continue to implement the pact, Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying during the call.

He said Beijing would continue playing a constructive role in maintaining and implementing the JCPOA, adding that the deal would help maintain peace and stability in the region and solve "other hot issues" around the world.

On Friday, Trump once again waived sanctions against Iran that were lifted as part of the landmark nuclear deal. However, he threatened to withdraw from the deal if some “flaws” are not “fixed”.

"Today, I am waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions, but only in order to secure our European allies' agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal," he said in the statement.