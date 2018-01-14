About Half of Germans Dissatisfied With Preliminary Govt Formation Talks Outcome

As many as 49.7 percent of German nationals evaluated the progress of preliminary negotiations on the coalition government's formation as unsuccessful, a poll conducted by Spiegel Online newspaper showed on Saturday.

According to the poll, 28.1 percent of respondents said that the talks' results were mostly negative, while 21.6 percent of interviewees estimated the talks' outcome as definitively negative.

Only 10.3 percent of German citizens have assessed the talks as very successful, while another 25.5 percent of respondents said that the outcome was more satisfactory than negative.

Germany held a parliamentary election on September 24, as a result of which none of the parties managed to secure the majority of seats necessary to form a government. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) won the election with 33 percent of votes and secured 246 seats in the parliament, while the Social Democratic Party (SPD) came second with 20.5 percent of votes, which is equivalent to 153 seats in the Bundestag.

On January 7, the CDU/CSU and the FDP engaged in so-called preliminary negotiationswhich resulted in the adoption of the document on forming a coalition government.