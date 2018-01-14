پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
451بازدید
‍ پ

About Half of Germans Dissatisfied With Preliminary Govt Formation Talks Outcome

As many as 49.7 percent of German nationals evaluated the progress of preliminary negotiations on the coalition government's formation as unsuccessful, a poll conducted by Spiegel Online newspaper showed on Saturday.
کد خبر: ۷۶۴۲۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۶ 14 January 2018

As many as 49.7 percent of German nationals evaluated the progress of preliminary negotiations on the coalition government's formation as unsuccessful, a poll conducted by Spiegel Online newspaper showed on Saturday.

According to the poll, 28.1 percent of respondents said that the talks' results were mostly negative, while 21.6 percent of interviewees estimated the talks' outcome as definitively negative.

Only 10.3 percent of German citizens have assessed the talks as very successful, while another 25.5 percent of respondents said that the outcome was more satisfactory than negative.

Germany held a parliamentary election on September 24, as a result of which none of the parties managed to secure the majority of seats necessary to form a government. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) won the election with 33 percent of votes and secured 246 seats in the parliament, while the Social Democratic Party (SPD) came second with 20.5 percent of votes, which is equivalent to 153 seats in the Bundestag.

On January 7, the CDU/CSU and the FDP engaged in so-called preliminary negotiationswhich resulted in the adoption of the document on forming a coalition government.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

واکنش وزیر آموزش پرورش به سخنان فرمانده بسیج/خاطرات دهه ۸۰ هاشمی کی منتشر می‌شود؟

واکنش وزیر آموزش پرورش به سخنان فرمانده بسیج/خاطرات دهه ۸۰ هاشمی کی منتشر می‌شود؟

تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم...

تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

یادداشت مهم موگرینی در مورد اهمیت برجام برای امنیت اروپا و جهان/ احتمال اعلام جنگ سودان به مصر/مذاکره آمریکا برای جدایی کردهای سوریه/آغاز مذاکرات حزب الله با گروه‌های لبنانی

فوران دوباره آتش در نفتکش ایرانی

دستور رئیس مجلس به کمیسیون امنیت ملی

خواستگار کلاهبردار،زن بود

وب گردی

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

نامه به کودکی که زاده خواهد شد: سعدی بخوان و بنز سوار شو!

جمعه برجامی؛ ترامپ در برجام می‌ماند یا نه؟

پیاده‌سازی IFRS با صنعت بیمه چه می‌کند؟

خواص بسیار مهم خرما

به دورریزها یک بار دیگر نگاه کنید!

بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای بچه‌ها عادت به تغذیه شیرین

مصلحت نیست! بررسی موضع مجلس در قبال افزایش قیمت سوخت

گرفتگي صدا را جدي بگيريد
چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸
تنها زن حاضر در نفتکش ایرانی
افزایش باورنکردنی دانلود فیلترشکن «سایفون»
غذای لاکچری مرگ دلخراش یک زن را رقم زد
ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای
عکس‌هایی از کره شمالی که رهبرش مخفی می‌کند!
تعدادی از خدمه ایرانی نفتکش سانچی
۶ سوال مهم و کلیدی در مورد تصادف ۱۳۰ میلیون دلاری سانچی
آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!
کارهایی که با سهام عدالت می‌توان کرد!/احمدی‌نژادی‌ها در وقایع اخیر دست داشتند؟/ بازگشت آیت الله هاشمی شاهرودی به کشور/صدیقی: توقع نداشتیم بعد از فتنه 88 با چنین فتنه‌ای مواجه شویم/جمله‌ای که جهانگیری با افتخار به آمریکایی‌ها اعلام کرد
وقت آن رسیده که عمان انتخاب کند؛ ایران یا عربستان؟
جزئیاتی تازه از پرونده فوت آیت‌الله هاشمی
4 شرط ترامپ برای حفظ برجام/یک زن عامل ایجاد بحران میان قطر و چهار کشور عربی/ اتهام سازمان ملل به ایران در مورد ارسال سلاح به یمن/تلاش دیپلماتیک تل آویو برای انزوای ایران در بین کشورهای اروپایی
تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم هر ایرانی از پول نفت چقدر است؟

ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای  (۱۶۸ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

کدام نهادها و چه اتفاقاتی باعث شکل‌گیری اعتراضات اخیر شدند؟!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

چرا صداوسیما با هیچ مدیری دستخوش تحول نمی‌شود؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لیست حقوق مدیران کمیته امداد جزو اسناد طبقه بندی شده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور دعوای اصلی،اتفاقا «دعوا برای نان است»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

ایلنا:جوان فوت شده قاچاقچی مواد مخدر بود! یک عضو کمیسیون امنیت ملی:خودکشی فرد فوت شده در اوین تایید نشده است  (۱۰۱ نظر)

بشار اسد با ایجاد پایگاه‌های نظامی ایران در سوریه مخالفت کرده است!  (۹۲ نظر)

چه کسی دروغ می گوید:معاون رئیس جمهور یا صدا و سیما؟!  (۸۹ نظر)

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا شعارهای اقتصادی معترضان سیاسی شد؟  (۸۵ نظر)

توهین و دخالت مقام آذربایجانی برای ایجاد آشوب در ایران/تصمیم «ترامپ» برای تحریم صدا و سیمای ایران/ ۱۵ کیلومتر تا فتح الفتوح در سوریه/درخواست ۵۲ کارشناس امنیت ملی آمریکا از ترامپ درباره برجام  (۸۴ نظر)