پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
517بازدید
‍ پ

EU more dependent on Russian gas despite bid to diversify

Despite repeatedly vowing to reduce its energy dependency on Moscow, Europe is more reliant on Russian gas than ever before -- and there are few signs of this trend reversing.
کد خبر: ۷۶۴۲۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۴ 14 January 2018

Despite repeatedly vowing to reduce its energy dependency on Moscow, Europe is more reliant on Russian gas than ever before -- and there are few signs of this trend reversing.

Russian gas giant Gazprom said this month it had completed record deliveries towards Europe and Turkey in 2017 at a total of 193.9 billion cubic metres -- eight percent higher than its previous record, set in 2016.

This result was not only a financial victory for the company, whose exports are its main source of profit, but also a political one at a time when diplomatic relations between Russia and the European Union are at their worst since the Cold War.

The numbers "show the increasing demand from European countries for Russian gas, but also the reliability of these deliveries in the required amount," Gazprom's chairman Alexei Miller said.

Deliveries to Germany and Austria reached a historic high and exports to France rose by 6.7 percent compared to 2016, according to Gazprom's figures.

Brussels set goals to diversify its energy sources following a series of gas crises between Moscow and Kiev that affected deliveries to Europe. But the percentage of Russian gas in Europe has only increased in recent years and now represents a third of the total gas consumption in the EU.

That goal was reinforced by tensions between Brussels and Moscow following the start of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 that led to fears of Moscow using its gas leverage for geopolitical means.

Meanwhile, diversification became easier to achieve with the development of the market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is transported by ship rather than pipelines, allowing for the import of supplies from Qatar and even the United States.

However a number of factors have worked to push up consumption of Russian gas.

According to Valery Nesterov, an oil and gas analyst at Russian bank Sberbank CIB, EU demand for gas is rising due to "economic recovery" in Europe and thanks to gas prices being "more competitive" than those of coal.

Other reasons pushing up demand include cold winters, the decline of European (mainly Dutch) gas output and the closure of nuclear power plants, such as in Germany.

If Nesterov envisages a possible reduction of Russian exports to EU this year after record results in 2017, he nonetheless says the general tendency will not change: "Gazprom will likely keep its market share in the EU."

- 'Schizophrenia' -

Strong European demand has allowed Gazprom to increase production after weak results in recent years due to a decline of its market share on its home market and the loss of Ukraine, an important client which stopped buying Russian gas in 2015.

Gazprom is also looking to develop new pipelines with the support of major European companies to maintain its part in the market. But the EU is wary.

Brussels blocked South Stream, a Russian project to ease exports to southern European nations, and has been resisting other projects such as TurkStream, a pipeline planned via Turkey, and North Stream 2, via the Baltic Sea, which Gazprom justifies as necessary for the increased European demand in the future.

"A sort of schizophrenia exists between Europe's diplomacy and its market. The market chooses the cheapest gas to produce and use in Europe, which is Russian gas. Europe is said to be too dependent but nothing has been done to change this," said Thierry Bros, researcher at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

"We could say that the speed limit signs are in place but they are ineffective because there is no speed check. There are mechanisms for regulation but there is nothing to verify that they are respected," he added.

And Russia is not content with just pipelines. The country recently took a major step into the LNG market by launching the Yamal LNG terminal in the Arctic, financed by Russian gas producer Novatek with the help of France's Total. The Yamal project will supply both Europe and Asia via sea routes.

Diversification for the EU is prevented by a simple obstacle, said Thierry Bros: it "requires additional costs and the question is: who is going to pay?"

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

واکنش وزیر آموزش پرورش به سخنان فرمانده بسیج/خاطرات دهه ۸۰ هاشمی کی منتشر می‌شود؟

واکنش وزیر آموزش پرورش به سخنان فرمانده بسیج/خاطرات دهه ۸۰ هاشمی کی منتشر می‌شود؟

تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم...

تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

یادداشت مهم موگرینی در مورد اهمیت برجام برای امنیت اروپا و جهان/ احتمال اعلام جنگ سودان به مصر/مذاکره آمریکا برای جدایی کردهای سوریه/آغاز مذاکرات حزب الله با گروه‌های لبنانی

فوران دوباره آتش در نفتکش ایرانی

دستور رئیس مجلس به کمیسیون امنیت ملی

خواستگار کلاهبردار،زن بود

وب گردی

فرق بین خودروهای بنزینی و هیبرید چیست؟

نامه به کودکی که زاده خواهد شد: سعدی بخوان و بنز سوار شو!

جمعه برجامی؛ ترامپ در برجام می‌ماند یا نه؟

پیاده‌سازی IFRS با صنعت بیمه چه می‌کند؟

خواص بسیار مهم خرما

به دورریزها یک بار دیگر نگاه کنید!

بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای بچه‌ها عادت به تغذیه شیرین

مصلحت نیست! بررسی موضع مجلس در قبال افزایش قیمت سوخت

گرفتگي صدا را جدي بگيريد
چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸
تنها زن حاضر در نفتکش ایرانی
افزایش باورنکردنی دانلود فیلترشکن «سایفون»
غذای لاکچری مرگ دلخراش یک زن را رقم زد
ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای
عکس‌هایی از کره شمالی که رهبرش مخفی می‌کند!
تعدادی از خدمه ایرانی نفتکش سانچی
۶ سوال مهم و کلیدی در مورد تصادف ۱۳۰ میلیون دلاری سانچی
آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!
کارهایی که با سهام عدالت می‌توان کرد!/احمدی‌نژادی‌ها در وقایع اخیر دست داشتند؟/ بازگشت آیت الله هاشمی شاهرودی به کشور/صدیقی: توقع نداشتیم بعد از فتنه 88 با چنین فتنه‌ای مواجه شویم/جمله‌ای که جهانگیری با افتخار به آمریکایی‌ها اعلام کرد
وقت آن رسیده که عمان انتخاب کند؛ ایران یا عربستان؟
جزئیاتی تازه از پرونده فوت آیت‌الله هاشمی
4 شرط ترامپ برای حفظ برجام/یک زن عامل ایجاد بحران میان قطر و چهار کشور عربی/ اتهام سازمان ملل به ایران در مورد ارسال سلاح به یمن/تلاش دیپلماتیک تل آویو برای انزوای ایران در بین کشورهای اروپایی
تذکر عضو شورای نگهبان به روحانی/آماری از فرار پسران و دختران ایرانی از خانه/کنایه آشنا به صدا وسیما/سهم هر ایرانی از پول نفت چقدر است؟

ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای  (۱۶۸ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

کدام نهادها و چه اتفاقاتی باعث شکل‌گیری اعتراضات اخیر شدند؟!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

چرا صداوسیما با هیچ مدیری دستخوش تحول نمی‌شود؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لیست حقوق مدیران کمیته امداد جزو اسناد طبقه بندی شده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور دعوای اصلی،اتفاقا «دعوا برای نان است»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

ایلنا:جوان فوت شده قاچاقچی مواد مخدر بود! یک عضو کمیسیون امنیت ملی:خودکشی فرد فوت شده در اوین تایید نشده است  (۱۰۱ نظر)

بشار اسد با ایجاد پایگاه‌های نظامی ایران در سوریه مخالفت کرده است!  (۹۲ نظر)

چه کسی دروغ می گوید:معاون رئیس جمهور یا صدا و سیما؟!  (۸۹ نظر)

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا شعارهای اقتصادی معترضان سیاسی شد؟  (۸۵ نظر)

توهین و دخالت مقام آذربایجانی برای ایجاد آشوب در ایران/تصمیم «ترامپ» برای تحریم صدا و سیمای ایران/ ۱۵ کیلومتر تا فتح الفتوح در سوریه/درخواست ۵۲ کارشناس امنیت ملی آمریکا از ترامپ درباره برجام  (۸۴ نظر)