پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۶۶۵بازدید
‍ پ

In a blow to the US, European countries express strong support for Iran nuclear deal

After holding bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart on the future of JCPOA, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his European counterparts in Brussels to discuss the same issue. As stated by the both sides, all parties of the nuclear deal are unified on the necessity of preserving it against any possible violation. 
کد خبر: ۷۶۳۶۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۰:۰۶ 11 January 2018

Tabnak – After holding bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart on the future of JCPOA, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his European counterparts in Brussels to discuss the same issue. As stated by the both sides, all parties of the nuclear deal are unified on the necessity of preserving it against any possible violation. 

According to Zarif, there was solid consensus on the need for preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a meeting he had with the European Union’s diplomatic chief and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany on Thursday.

“Strong consensus in Brussels today,” Zarif said in a Twitter post after the meeting. Iran is complying with the JCPOA and the Iranian people have every right to all its dividends, he added.

The Iranian top diplomat also reiterated that any move that undermines JCPOA is unacceptable and that the “E3 and EU (are) fully aware that Iran’s continued compliance (is) conditioned on full compliance by the US.”

The European officials who attended the meeting also underlined support for preserving the Iran nuclear deal. In this vein, the European Union's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini insisted the Iran nuclear deal "is working", adding that it is vital to preserve the agreement.

"The deal is working, it is delivering on its main goal which means keeping the Iranian nuclear program in check and under close surveillance," Mogherini said after talks in Brussels. 

At the same time, while hawks in Washington have called for the agreement to be scrapped, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said that so far no-one has come up with a better alternative.

"We greatly value the JCPOA, the nuclear deal with Iran, we think it is a considerable diplomatic accomplishment,” Johnson said, stressing that "Iran is in compliance with this agreement according to the International Atomic Energy Agency."

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was another European official who expressed support of the deal, saying that Europe wanted to protect the deal "against every possible undermining decision".

"We know that it's absolutely necessary to have the signal that it's possible by diplomatic approaches to prevent the development of nuclear weapons, in a time when other parts of the world are discussing how to get nuclear weapons into force," Gabriel said.

France’s top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian also noted, “The accord is essential and there is no alternative." 

Before flying to Brussels, Zarif met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on Wednesday, lauding Russia’s role in the conclusion and implementation of the JCPOA. Zarif said Iran, Russia and other parties to the deal needed to closely coordinate efforts to make sure that the implementation of the accord was seriously pursued.

It should be noted that while the JCPOA is solely about Iran’s nuclear program, the US President Donald Trump’s administration claims that Tehran’s growing regional influence and achievements in its conventional missile program violate the “spirit” of the nuclear deal.

Iran and the other signatories to JCPOA have warned against the adverse consequences of a possible US move to step away from the landmark nuclear deal, saying it would be counterproductive.

برچسب ها
iran iran deal jcpoa eu
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

شکایت بانک‌های لرستان از آمریکا/مرعشی: روزی احمدی‌نژاد حرف‌هایی می زند که هیچ ضدانقلابی نگفته

شکایت بانک‌های لرستان از آمریکا/مرعشی: روزی احمدی‌نژاد حرف‌هایی می زند که هیچ ضدانقلابی نگفته

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه...

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مردم به پیام‌رسان‌های داخلی اعتماد نمی‌کنند

کوتاهترین پل بین دو کشور

اظهرات کواکبیان درباره تلگرام و رفع فیلتر

«کوهبنان» را باید دید

دیدار فرستاده رئیس جمهوری روسیه با بشار اسد

روزنما: تصویری جالب از نفتکش ایرانی سانچی

تشبیه اصولگرایی و اصلاح‌طلبی به پیکان

حضور20 کشتی در برای عملیات امداد نفتکش

موگرینی: برجام برای امنیت اروپا کلیدی است

بهانه جدید آمریکا برای تحریم ایران

میراث فرهنگی عامل اصلی تخریب خانه نیمایوشیج و دیگر خانه‌های تاریخی!

وام کسی را حذف نمی کنیم، وام دانشجویان مستضعف را افزایش خواهیم داد

اعطای تابعیت اکوادور به آسانژ تایید شد

حادثه جزئی برای ناوشکن دماوند در دریای خزر

دستگیری 42نفر در ترکیه به اتهام ارتباط با داعش

وب گردی

وقتی پولدارها هم احساس فقر می‌کنند

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

شهر آفتاب را به دولت بسپارید و سئول را به شهرداری

خانه بسیاری از زیباترین مناظر اروپا!

دیابت بارداری چیست؟ به همراه میوه های مناسب

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

تلگرام رفع فیلتر می‌شود
پیامی که روحانی از رهبری برای هاشمی در انتخابات سال ۸۴ برد چه بود؟/حبیب بعد از مرگ مجوز گرفت/دسته‌بندی عجیب بازداشتی‌های کرمان/گلایه دختر آیت‌الله هاشمی از روحانی بخاطر عدم حضور در مراسم پدرش/سینا قنبری در دستشویی خودش را حلق آویز کرده بود
آیا سنگ‌ درمانی واقعیت دارد؟
ازدواج عجیب دختری خانواده اش را شوکه کرد
TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟
دلیل حمله به دفاتر ائمه جمعه در حوادث اخیر/واکنش روحانی به سخنان دیروز رهبرانقلاب/داستان تیر خوردن همسر مرحوم هاشمی
مشکلِ حل‌نشدنی و گره‌ی بازنشدنی در کشور نداریم/حکومت ایران متولد این مردم است /اگر مسئولان ضعف‌ها را برطرف کنند آمریکا هیچ غلطی نمی‌تواند بکند
توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام
تنها زن حاضر در نفتکش ایرانی
کاشفانی که توسط آدمخوار‌ها خورده شدند
توهین و دخالت مقام آذربایجانی برای ایجاد آشوب در ایران/تصمیم «ترامپ» برای تحریم صدا و سیمای ایران/ ۱۵ کیلومتر تا فتح الفتوح در سوریه/درخواست ۵۲ کارشناس امنیت ملی آمریکا از ترامپ درباره برجام
روز جهانی مترو بدون شلوار
حالا که منشاء گزارش «محسن رضایی» مشخص شد؛ پاسخ منتقدان چیست؟!
حمله تند کیهان به «پرویز پرستویی»
آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!

شباهت عجیب نخبه ۱۱ ساله با دختری که انرژی هسته‌ای کشف کرد!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟  (۲۰۲ نظر)

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی به کسانی که به نفع رضا خان شعار دادند/آخرین وضعیت دانشجویان بازداشتی در تهران  (۱۵۰ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۴۲ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار شوک آور رجوع ایرانیان به فیلترشکن + نمودار  (۱۲۳ نظر)

کدام نهادها و چه اتفاقاتی باعث شکل‌گیری اعتراضات اخیر شدند؟!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لیست حقوق مدیران کمیته امداد جزو اسناد طبقه بندی شده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

اخذ مالیات از سپرده های بانکی در کمیسیون تلفیق جدی شد/ اخذ مالیات از سپرده ها، سرمایه را به سمت بازارهای مسکن و ارز سرازیر می کند  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور دعوای اصلی،اتفاقا «دعوا برای نان است»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

سه پیام مهم رفع فیلتر «وی‌چت» پس از ۱۸۴۲ روز  (۱۰۲ نظر)

برخی مسئولان بیش از حد از حقایق مردم و موقعیت خود در جامعه غافل هستند؛ غفلتی که نتیجه ای تلخ خواهد داشت!  (۹۸ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۹۵ نظر)