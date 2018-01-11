Russia, Iran Preparing for National Dialogue Congress in Sochi

Russia''s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly stressed the importance of the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress due to be held in the Russian city of Sochi later in January.

Russia''s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly stressed the importance of the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress due to be held in the Russian city of Sochi later in January.

The meeting is seen as a way to create a suitable atmosphere and contribute to a successful round of talks on Syria in Geneva between the Syrian government and the opposition.

According to Syrian news agency, SANA, Lavrov in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif to coordinate the Sochi meeting.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the issue was discussed with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during his recent visit to Moscow.

Lavrov noted that Moscow and Tehran have reached an important stage in preparation for implementing the initiative launched by Russia, Iran and Turkey to organize the Sochi Congress.

For is part, Zarif stressed Iran's commitment to cooperate with Russia and Turkey to find a way to reach a political settlement in Syria, hailing the effective impact of Russian-Iranian cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism in the region.