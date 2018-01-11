German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel proposed the EU to "encourage" Russia to implement Minsk agreements by gradually lifting sanctions after a long ceasefire in the East of Ukraine. He said this in his speech in the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations in Berlin, DW reports.

"If the Russian Federation is ready to do this, it should get something for it," Gabriel said.

He said that the idea of a one-time abolition of all sanctions against Russia, only on the condition of full implementation of Minsk agreements, “far from reality”." But he believes that the fact that sanctions were introduced step-by-step speaks in favor of the phased sanctions withdrawal.

As it was reported earlier the US lift the part of the sanctions against Russia if it will fulfill all Minsk Agreements, while the sanctions due to the occupation of Crimea and interference in the US presidential election will remain.