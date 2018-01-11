پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۱۷۱بازدید
‍ پ

Germany proposes to "encourage" Russia by gradually lifting sanctions

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel proposed the EU to "encourage" Russia to implement Minsk agreements by gradually lifting sanctions after a long ceasefire in the East of Ukraine. He said this in his speech in the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations in Berlin, DW reports.
کد خبر: ۷۶۳۵۲۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۲۸ 11 January 2018

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel proposed the EU to "encourage" Russia to implement Minsk agreements by gradually lifting sanctions after a long ceasefire in the East of Ukraine. He said this in his speech in the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations in Berlin, DW reports.

"If the Russian Federation is ready to do this, it should get something for it," Gabriel said.

He said that the idea of a one-time abolition of all sanctions against Russia, only on the condition of full implementation of Minsk agreements, “far from reality”." But he believes that the fact that sanctions were introduced step-by-step speaks in favor of the phased sanctions withdrawal.

As it was reported earlier the US lift the part of the sanctions against Russia if it will fulfill all Minsk Agreements, while the sanctions due to the occupation of Crimea and interference in the US presidential election will remain.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

شکایت بانک‌های لرستان از آمریکا/مرعشی: روزی احمدی‌نژاد حرف‌هایی می زند که هیچ ضدانقلابی نگفته

شکایت بانک‌های لرستان از آمریکا/مرعشی: روزی احمدی‌نژاد حرف‌هایی می زند که هیچ ضدانقلابی نگفته

دلیل حمله به دفاتر ائمه جمعه در حوادث اخیر/واکنش روحانی به سخنان دیروز رهبرانقلاب/داستان تیر خوردن همسر...

دلیل حمله به دفاتر ائمه جمعه در حوادث اخیر/واکنش روحانی به سخنان دیروز رهبرانقلاب/داستان تیر خوردن همسر...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شرایط ادامه تحصیل در گروه پزشکی در اروپا چیست؟

آغاز تولید انبوه شیشه تولیدکننده برق

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!

توصیه‌هایی به سپرده‌گذاران بانکی

ادامه تخلف در پدیده شاندیز؛ این بار با مجوز دولت

دلایل جواب منفی چهارستاره‌ ایرانی به پیشنهادهای اروپایی

وب گردی

وقتی پولدارها هم احساس فقر می‌کنند

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

شهر آفتاب را به دولت بسپارید و سئول را به شهرداری

خانه بسیاری از زیباترین مناظر اروپا!

دیابت بارداری چیست؟ به همراه میوه های مناسب

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

جزییات جدید از زندگی خصوصی و شب قتل تختی
تاثیر بچه پولدارهای تهران در ناآرامی های اخیر/بازگشایی پرونده مرگ آیت‌الله هاشمی در شورای عالی امنیت ملی/غفاری: انقلاب نکردیم که یک وعده غذا بخوریم!/ماجرای فیلم جنجالی جلسه خبرگان
تلگرام رفع فیلتر می‌شود
پیامی که روحانی از رهبری برای هاشمی در انتخابات سال ۸۴ برد چه بود؟/حبیب بعد از مرگ مجوز گرفت/دسته‌بندی عجیب بازداشتی‌های کرمان/گلایه دختر آیت‌الله هاشمی از روحانی بخاطر عدم حضور در مراسم پدرش/سینا قنبری در دستشویی خودش را حلق آویز کرده بود
آیا سنگ‌ درمانی واقعیت دارد؟
ازدواج عجیب دختری خانواده اش را شوکه کرد
TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟
مشکلِ حل‌نشدنی و گره‌ی بازنشدنی در کشور نداریم/حکومت ایران متولد این مردم است /اگر مسئولان ضعف‌ها را برطرف کنند آمریکا هیچ غلطی نمی‌تواند بکند
دختر کوچک ترامپ راز بزرگش را فاش کرد
توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام
کاشفانی که توسط آدمخوار‌ها خورده شدند
دلیل حمله به دفاتر ائمه جمعه در حوادث اخیر/واکنش روحانی به سخنان دیروز رهبرانقلاب/داستان تیر خوردن همسر مرحوم هاشمی
توهین و دخالت مقام آذربایجانی برای ایجاد آشوب در ایران/تصمیم «ترامپ» برای تحریم صدا و سیمای ایران/ ۱۵ کیلومتر تا فتح الفتوح در سوریه/درخواست ۵۲ کارشناس امنیت ملی آمریکا از ترامپ درباره برجام
روز جهانی مترو بدون شلوار
ریشه نفرت ترامپ از ایران به روایت کتاب جنجالی آمریکایی

صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟  (۲۰۲ نظر)

شباهت عجیب نخبه ۱۱ ساله با دختری که انرژی هسته‌ای کشف کرد!  (۱۷۸ نظر)

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی به کسانی که به نفع رضا خان شعار دادند/آخرین وضعیت دانشجویان بازداشتی در تهران  (۱۵۰ نظر)

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور  (۱۴۸ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۴۲ نظر)

آمار شوک آور رجوع ایرانیان به فیلترشکن + نمودار  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آیا دولت آمریکا، رسانه رسمی یک کشور را تحریم می‌کند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

کدام نهادها و چه اتفاقاتی باعث شکل‌گیری اعتراضات اخیر شدند؟!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لیست حقوق مدیران کمیته امداد جزو اسناد طبقه بندی شده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

اخذ مالیات از سپرده های بانکی در کمیسیون تلفیق جدی شد/ اخذ مالیات از سپرده ها، سرمایه را به سمت بازارهای مسکن و ارز سرازیر می کند  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

TON یا تلگرام غیرقابل فیلتر کردن چیست و چگونه کار می‌کند؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور دعوای اصلی،اتفاقا «دعوا برای نان است»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

سه پیام مهم رفع فیلتر «وی‌چت» پس از ۱۸۴۲ روز  (۱۰۲ نظر)