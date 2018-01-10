Syrian Army Closes In on Terrorists-held Military Airport in Idlid

After liberating several towns in Idlib, the Syrian Army is closing in on a military airstrip in that western province which had been stormed by terrorist groups operating in the area.

Millitary sources said Army units beat Al-Nusra Front (Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at or the Levant Liberation Board) back from eleven more regions in Southeastern Idlib and managed to take position only three kilometers away from Abu al-Dhohour airbase, field sources said on Tuesday.

The advances of the military in that western region follow the Army victories in the country's north east from where it expelled ISIS hoards.

The sources said that the troops imposed control over the villages of al-Ojeh, Babi'eh Bornan, Um Mavilat Shamlaliyeh, Vard'aeh, Jaberiyeh, Mar'aya, al-Hiseh, Estilat, Zafar Saqir and Zafar Kabi, deploying 3 km away from Abu al-Dhohour airbase.

In an effort to slow down the Army's offensive, two main terrorist groups in the region have dispatched more gunmen and military hardware to Southeastern, dissident-affiliated websites disclosed on Tuesday.

The terrorist groups fighting the government in Idlib are Al-Nusra Front (Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at or the Levant Liberation Board), Ahrar al-Sham, al-Turkistani party, Jund al-Malaham, Jeish al-Ahrar, Jeish al-Izzah, Jeish al-Nasr, Jeish Idlib al-Hor and Nouralddeen al-Zinki. Sources indicate they have set up a joint operation room to confront the Syrian army advances in Southern Idlib.

Army units have also liberated the villages of Abu Tahtiheh, Sha'arah al-Aja'ez and Hawa Farm. Engineering units started to defuse landmines and bombs planted by the terrorists in the region as soon as Al-Nusra retreated.