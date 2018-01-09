پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
۴۱۹بازدید
‍ پ

Qatar and Turkey support for Brotherhood is promoting division within Muslim communities, says British army officer

Support for the Muslim Brotherhood from Qatar and Turkey has promoted divisions within Muslim communities, a retired British army commander told the House of Commons.
کد خبر: ۷۶۲۷۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۲ 09 January 2018

Support for the Muslim Brotherhood from Qatar and Turkey has promoted divisions within Muslim communities, a retired British army commander told the House of Commons.

European states such as Britain had suffered as Muslim Brotherhood groups undermined social harmony programmes such as the UK’s Prevent anti-radicalisation effort, according to Colonel Tim Collins.

In a briefing at the Commons, Col Collins cited payments of more than 125 million euros across Europe from Qatar to institutions that were strongly influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood. Included in this was more than 18 million euros that went to departments at Oxford University, including a body led by Tariq Ramadan, the grandson of the Muslim Brotherhood founder.

Security sources expressed further concerns over figures involved in mosques that had attracted millions in donations from Sheikh Hamad, the retired emir of Qatar.

“It’s unacceptable and discordant,” Col Collins said. “I would urge the government of Qatar to end funding of Muslim Brotherhood as an act of friendship.”

The Brotherhood was diverse but harboured an instinct for subterfuge and pursued hidden agendas.

“It is a nebulous thing. It is hard to pin down, it’s almost a franchise, it’s almost like Islamic State itself,” he said. “It’s insidious. It’s permitted to lie.

“The threat of militant Islam is a threat to the civilised world,” Col Collins said. “We have an invisible defence in our country which is our Muslim citizens, and yet there is an organisation that would subvert these citizens.”

The British government conducted a wide-ranging inquiry into the Muslim Brotherhood, culminating in an unpublished 2015 report. The recommendations of its author, Sir John Jenkins, a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, were not taken up by then prime minister David Cameron’s government.

“It’s regrettable that based on Sir John’s findings that much less has been done,” Col Collins said. “The group should not have the opportunity to engage with public representatives and it should be challenged vigorously and opposed where necessary.

“Its harmful ideology should be contained, mitigated and its threat to a harmonious society should be opposed.”

Col Collins gained fame after a British newspaper reprinted the 2003 speech he made on the eve of battle as troops under his command prepared to enter Iraq to depose Saddam Hussein.

The Belfast native, who has since worked as a development consultant in conflict zones like Afghanistan, was invited to the White House to meet George W Bush.

Among the versions of the speech given to 1st Battalion, Royal Irish Regiment, on 19 March, 2003 is one by the actor and director Kenneth Branagh.

From the opening, Col Collins told his men they entered Iraq to liberate, not to conquer.

“If you are ferocious in battle remember to be magnanimous in victory,” he said.

“Iraq is steeped in history. It is the site of the Garden of Eden, of the Great Flood and the birthplace of Abraham. Tread lightly there," he said.

Col Collins, the chairman of security company New Century Consulting, has also pursued a writing career and is an occasional columnist.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آخرین وضعیت سلامتی محمدرضا شجریان از زبان همایون/اقدام وزارت اطلاعات احمدی‌نژاد برای شنود از هاشمی

آخرین وضعیت سلامتی محمدرضا شجریان از زبان همایون/اقدام وزارت اطلاعات احمدی‌نژاد برای شنود از هاشمی

تاثیر بچه پولدارهای تهران در ناآرامی های اخیر/بازگشایی پرونده مرگ آیت‌الله هاشمی در شورای عالی امنیت...

تاثیر بچه پولدارهای تهران در ناآرامی های اخیر/بازگشایی پرونده مرگ آیت‌الله هاشمی در شورای عالی امنیت...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پیشنهادی برای ۱۳ بانک با نماد بسته در بورس

سازمان ملل محاصره قطر را ظالمانه خواند

باهنر:حجاریان گفت همه شما را به دریا می‌فرستیم

بازداشت عناصر داعش در اقلیم کردستان عراق

انهدام باند تهیه و توزیع مواد مخدر در "شهرکرد"

تعرفه واردات خودروی برقی صفر درصد است/ هیبریدی‌ها با بنزین تردد می‌کنند/ بنزین ۱۱۵۰ تومانی را تایید و یا رد نمی‌کنم

نحوه پرداخت سود سهام عدالت اعلام شد

انتقاد فاطمه هاشمی از بی‌توجهی روحانی

خشکسالی تهران را خاموش می‌کند؟

دیدار اقشار مختلف مردم با رهبر انقلاب

آزادی تعدادی از دانشجویان بازداشتی تا پایان امروز

جزئیات برگزاری آزمون استخدامی پزشکان متخصص اعلام شد

تیر استقلال به سنگ خورد/برانکو تبرئه شد

نتایج سومین آزمون استخدامی علوم پزشکی اعلام شد

شیوع بیماری پارکینسون در جهان

وب گردی

شهر آفتاب را به دولت بسپارید و سئول را به شهرداری

هشت کاربرد هوش مصنوعی که بازاریابی شما را متحول می‌کند

پیش‌بینی رشد اقتصادی در جهان 2018 و جایگاه ایران

اتصال مغز و کامپیوتر؛ معنای انسان تغییر می‌کند؟

خانه بسیاری از زیباترین مناظر اروپا!

دیابت بارداری چیست؟ به همراه میوه های مناسب

خانه بسیاری از زیباترین مناظر اروپا!

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

شباهت عجیب نخبه ۱۱ ساله با دختری که انرژی هسته‌ای کشف کرد!
جزییات جدید از زندگی خصوصی و شب قتل تختی
آمار شوک آور رجوع ایرانیان به فیلترشکن + نمودار
واکنش پزشکیان به توهین هواداران پرسپولیس/رمضان‌زاده: آقای باهنر به دلیل حمایت از احمدی‌نژاد عذرخواهی کنید/پاسخ بهاره رهنما به کنایه کیهان
کلید فیلتر تلگرام را چه کسی فشار داد؟/درخواست باران کوثری از رئیس جمهور/سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد آپارتمان/واکنش «دیرین دیرین» به پیشنهاد حسام‌الدین آشنا
شایعه ازدواج لژیونر ایرانی با میلیاردر یونانی
تاثیر بچه پولدارهای تهران در ناآرامی های اخیر/بازگشایی پرونده مرگ آیت‌الله هاشمی در شورای عالی امنیت ملی/غفاری: انقلاب نکردیم که یک وعده غذا بخوریم!/ماجرای فیلم جنجالی جلسه خبرگان
عروس ودامادهایی که یکدیگر را در ماه عسل کشتند
«قلقلی» برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد
سه پیام مهم رفع فیلتر «وی‌چت» پس از ۱۸۴۲ روز
بازیگر جوان سینمای هالیوود جوانمرگ شد
بی اطلاعی از وضعیت 30 خدمه ایرانی ناپدید شده در آب های چین/ احتمال زنده ماندن خدمه کشتی وجود دارد
آمریکا در تلاش برای هجمه همه جانبه به ایران/احداث پایگاه نظامی چین در نزدیکی مرز ایران/درگیری شدید داعش و کردهای سوری در استان دیرالزور
کدام پزشک بر بالین آیت‌الله شاهرودی است؟
تمسخر بهاره رهنما در روزنامه کیهان

صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟  (۲۰۲ نظر)

اگر اعتراض حق مردم است، مسیر اعتراض کردن را باز کنید!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

توئیت توهین آمیز ترامپ: مردم ایران گرسنه هستند/نظر روس ها در مورد دخالت آمریکا در ناآرامی های ایران/تلاش برای کودتا علیه پادشاه اردن با کمک‌ عربستان و امارات/ درخواست آلمان از ایران در مورد اغتشاشات اخیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور  (۱۶۶ نظر)

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور  (۱۴۸ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۴۲ نظر)

شباهت عجیب نخبه ۱۱ ساله با دختری که انرژی هسته‌ای کشف کرد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیا دولت آمریکا، رسانه رسمی یک کشور را تحریم می‌کند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

باید از شعاردهندگان پرسید جمهوری ایرانی چیست؟ /جایگاه مدیران مدارس به فروش می رسد! /کجای دنیا پزشکی با ۷۰ میلیون تومان درآمد یارانه می گیرد؟/فقط ۳۴ درصد بودجه کشور مربوط به مردم است!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

کدام نهادها و چه اتفاقاتی باعث شکل‌گیری اعتراضات اخیر شدند؟!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تلاش نافرجام خبرنگار تابناک برای گفت و گو با نمایندگان مجلس در جریان ناآرامی های کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

تأثیر ناآرامی ها بر فروش فیلم های سینمایی/خواب احمدی نژادی ها برای روحانی/آمار مهمی از تعداد تجمعات اعتراضی/مسافرکشی فوتبالیست‌های لیگ برتری!/اعتراضات ایذه پررنگ بود، چون همه جوانانش بیکارند  (۱۰۱ نظر)

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به نام گرانی در ایران راه انداختند  (۹۱ نظر)

اخذ مالیات از سپرده های بانکی در کمیسیون تلفیق جدی شد/ اخذ مالیات از سپرده ها، سرمایه را به سمت بازارهای مسکن و ارز سرازیر می کند  (۸۹ نظر)