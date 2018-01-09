US supports territorial integrity of Syria

The US remains committed to supporting Syria’s territorial integrity and a “united Syria”, a senior State Department official said Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, was responding to a question by Anadolu Agency about media reports that northern parts of Syria held under the SDF, a group dominated by the terrorist PKK/PYD, would be recognized as an independent region by the US.

“We support the territorial integrity of Syria and a unified and democratic Syria in which the rights of ‎all groups are protected. The future of Syria is to be decided by Syrians, consistent with the political transition and election process enshrined in UNSCR 2254,” the official said, referring to a UN Security Council resolution that reaffirms the sovereignty of Syria.

“We would urge all Syrian parties to work together in a manner consistent with UNSCR 2254 in order to advance the UN-led political process.”

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, the US Department of Defense emphasized that the US-led coalition, known officially as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), will continue.

“The Syrian regime continues to prove it is incapable of preventing [Daesh] from using Syria as a safe haven and plotting attacks against the US homeland,” it said, adding the coalition will continue its operations as the Syrian regime is unable to defeat Daesh.