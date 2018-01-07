Boris Johnson to survive UK government shake up

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson will survive a UK government reshuffle scheduled for Monday, according to UK press.

At least six members of prime minister Theresa May’s cabinet will either be sacked or be moved during the changes to her top team.

Mr Johnson, chancellor Philip Hammond, home secretary Amber Rudd and David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union will be safe, but others will have to make way for a number of younger women and non-white MPs who will be elevated into ministerial roles, according to The Sunday Times.

The UK’s ruling party, the Conservatives, is often criticised for being too white and too male-dominated.

Among those tipped for promotion are Suella Fernandes, leader of the backbench Eurosceptics, whose parents came to Britain from Kenya and Mauritius.

Mrs May also needs to appoint a first secretary of state to replace Damian Green, who resigned from the Cabinet Office last month after an investigation found he breached UK ministerial code in relation to claims pornography had been found on a computer in his Commons office in 2008.