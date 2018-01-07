Germany, Turkey to normalise relations

Germany and Turkey have agreed on Saturday to normalise relations after one and a half years of diplomatic tensions.
This comes after a meeting between German foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
German-Turkish ties had dramatically strained since March 2016 after Turkish authorities detained German journalists and human rights activists, according to DW.
The two nations are set to be heading towards a fresh start.
