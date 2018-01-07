پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۴۷بازدید
‍ پ

Eight people die and 86 rescued from sinking dinghy off Libya

At least eight people died and 86 others were rescued after a rubber dinghy starting sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, according to the Italian coast guard, which said a search was continuing to find any more survivors.
کد خبر: ۷۶۲۱۱۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۱۶ 07 January 2018

At least eight people died and 86 others were rescued after a rubber dinghy starting sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, according to the Italian coast guard, which said a search was continuing to find any more survivors.

The coast guard, which coordinates rescues in international waters off Libya’s coast, said an aircraft on patrol for a European anti-smuggling operation spotted the dinghy in difficulty, on Saturday morning. Italian navy and coast guard vessels were involved in the rescue.

The coast guard’s Cmdr Sergio Liardo told RaiNews24 “it appears the dinghy deflated” after a puncture. When rescuers arrived in the early afternoon about 20 people were still in the dinghy while others were in the water.

All eight victims were female, Liardo said. Asked about a Libyan navy account that at least 25 migrants had perished, he said: “That’s not confirmed.” Survivors told rescuers roughly 150 migrants were on board when the dinghy was launched from Libya’s coast.

“We are looking for any eventual survivors,” Liardo said, adding the search would continue through the night.

Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish humanitarian group that is one of the few NGOs that still operate their own rescue ships outside Libyan waters, said some of the migrants had spent hours in the water before being saved. The aid group tweeted that possibly dozens more could be missing from the boat.

Libyan navy and coast guard spokesman Brig Gen Ayoub Qassim said the migrants’ boat capsized and sank in international waters and the Libyan navy did not have the resources to rush to their rescue.

He said the boat left Garbouli, east of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, with more than 100 people on board. Smugglers routinely crowd many more than 100 people into motorised rubber dinghies designed to hold far fewer.

About 119,000 migrants arrived in Italy from across the Mediterranean in 2017 and, according to the International Organisation for Migration, more than 3,100 died making the crossing.

Meanwhile more than 200 African migrants scaled a six metre high double fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Saturday, injuring a police officer.enclav

A total of 209 people from sub-Saharan Africa seeking to get to Europe forced their way across the fence in the afternoon, the Spanish government said in a statement.

The statement said the police officer received a cut to his ear after being “attacked by an immigrant with one of the hooks they use to clamber up the fence” as he tried to stop them.

Four of the migrants were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the statement added.

Mobile phone footage broadcast by Spanish media showed a group of migrants running through the streets of the city. Afterwards they were taken to a migrant detention centre.

The number of migrants reaching Spain in 2017 hit a record high of nearly 22,900 according to the EU border agency Frontex.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

کلید فیلتر تلگرام را چه کسی فشار داد؟/درخواست باران کوثری از رئیس جمهور/سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد...

کلید فیلتر تلگرام را چه کسی فشار داد؟/درخواست باران کوثری از رئیس جمهور/سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مردم در نماز جمعه خواهان فیلترینگ تلگرام بودند

توضیحاتی درباره سفر آیت الله شاهرودی به آلمان

نرخ جدید مرغ و انواع مشتقات آن در بازار

مصطفی چمران در جنگ چه کرد؟

با مطالبات کارگری دانشجویان، امنیتی برخورد نکنیم

چرا احمدزاده و منشا از پرسپولیس اخراج نشدند؟

یمن بعد از علی عبدالله صالح

سکه هنوز ۱۰۰ هزار تومان حباب دارد

آخرین قیمت دلار آمریکا در بازار آزاد یکشنبه ۱۷ دی‌ ماه ۹۶

چرا زنان باردار باید اسیدفولیک و مولتی‌ویتامین‌ مصرف کنند؟

توضیحات جدید مسعود شجاعی در مورد بازی با نماینده رژیم صهیونیستی

پژو پارسی که ۷۷ میلیون تومان آب خورد

خبر خوب برای هواداران پرسپولیس

حمله یک استقلالی به سرمربی پرسپولیس

وب گردی

خواص آناناس

بزرگ‌ترین صادرکنندگان ربات‌ در جهان را بشناسید

علائم کثیف بودن فیلتر بنزین

فساد ساختاری و تبعیض آتش زیر خاکستر اعتراضات

درمان دردناک؛ هزینه اصلاحات اقتصادی را چه کسی می‌دهد؟

خانه بسیاری از زیباترین مناظر اروپا!

نوشاندن آب به نوزاد منجر به مرگ او می‌شود؟

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور
شباهت عجیب نخبه ۱۱ ساله با دختری که انرژی هسته‌ای کشف کرد!
پیدا شدن موجود ترسناک در مزرعه یک کشاورز
آمار شوک آور رجوع ایرانیان به فیلترشکن + نمودار
ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی به کسانی که به نفع رضا خان شعار دادند/آخرین وضعیت دانشجویان بازداشتی در تهران
اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران
ممنوعیت ناگهانی ورود ۴ محصول ایرانی به عراق
جعبه جواهرات توت انخ آمون بالاخره باز شد
صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟
عروس ودامادهایی که یکدیگر را در ماه عسل کشتند
کلید فیلتر تلگرام را چه کسی فشار داد؟/درخواست باران کوثری از رئیس جمهور/سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد آپارتمان/واکنش «دیرین دیرین» به پیشنهاد حسام‌الدین آشنا
از نوشیدن کیسه خون بیمار تا سلفی پرستار با طحال
راز مدل موهای ترامپ برملا شد
سه پیام مهم رفع فیلتر «وی‌چت» پس از ۱۸۴۲ روز
پاسخ کرباسچی به شکایت علم الهدی

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۳۹۶ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۲۰۵ نظر)

غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود  (۱۸۹ نظر)

پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

توئیت توهین آمیز ترامپ: مردم ایران گرسنه هستند/نظر روس ها در مورد دخالت آمریکا در ناآرامی های ایران/تلاش برای کودتا علیه پادشاه اردن با کمک‌ عربستان و امارات/ درخواست آلمان از ایران در مورد اغتشاشات اخیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

اگر اعتراض حق مردم است، مسیر اعتراض کردن را باز کنید!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۳۱ نظر)

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نقد و اعتراض مردم فرصت است نه تهدید؛ ملت خود پاسخ قانون شکنان و آشوبگران را می دهند/ مشکلی بزرگتر از بیکاری نداریم/ دولت برای حل مشکلات سپرده گذاران 11 هزار میلیارد تومان پرداخت/ فضا برای نقد و اعتراض قانونمند، باید بازتر شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تلاش نافرجام خبرنگار تابناک برای گفت و گو با نمایندگان مجلس در جریان ناآرامی های کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

باید از شعاردهندگان پرسید جمهوری ایرانی چیست؟ /جایگاه مدیران مدارس به فروش می رسد! /کجای دنیا پزشکی با ۷۰ میلیون تومان درآمد یارانه می گیرد؟/فقط ۳۴ درصد بودجه کشور مربوط به مردم است!  (۱۰۳ نظر)