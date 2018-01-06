پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۲۷۱بازدید
‍ پ

Ireland secures Brexit backing from EU presidency holder Bulgaria

Ireland has secured the support of European Union presidency-holder Bulgaria on major Brexit issues, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said during a visit to the Balkan state.
کد خبر: ۷۶۱۸۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۶ 06 January 2018

Ireland has secured the support of European Union presidency-holder Bulgaria on major Brexit issues, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said during a visit to the Balkan state.

Mr Varadkar discussed Ireland’s priorities for the second phase of Brexit negotiations with Bulgarian prime minister Boiko Borisov, just four days after his country began its six-month role as a key co-ordinator of top-level EU talks.

“I want, in particular, to express my appreciation for the support and understanding which prime minister Borisov and his government have demonstrated on the specific Irish concerns arising from Brexit – I know that they will continue to stand with us as negotiations proceed,” Mr Varadkar said in Sofia.

“We will continue to work constructively to ensure that commitments entered into in December are delivered,” Mr Varadkar said, referring to agreement between the EU and Britain on financial arrangements and citizens’ rights, and a pledge to uphold the Belfast Agreement and ensure there will be no “hard border” in the North.

Mr Varadkar expressed hope that Bulgaria’s presidency would see the two sides “move forward to deliver certainty to citizens and businesses on the period of transition after the UK leaves and . . . begin the work of shaping the framework for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.”

“These are of crucial importance to the EU, and particularly to Ireland. Much work will therefore continue during the critical phase-two negotiations under article 50, including in the distinct strand on the Irish issues,” he added.

The burly Mr Borisov, who is serving his third term as Bulgarian premier since 2009, embraced Mr Varadkar upon his arrival at government headquarters,

“There are no unresolved problems between Bulgaria and Ireland. There is friendship and the will for co-operation,” the former bodyguard and ex-fireman said.

“We have Ireland on our side during the presidency as a good friend. What unites us is our standing for a stable, united, unified and strong Europe, despite all the difficulties we have at the moment.”

 In Hungary on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said his visit to central Europe served as a useful reminder that Brexit was not the only issue of concern to the EU’s 28 members, and in Sofia his host highlighted one of the priorities of Bulgaria’s presidency – helping western Balkan states advance their EU accession hopes.
“Brexit and what is going at the other end of Europe has been interesting to us. And we in the Balkans . . . are interesting to them,” Mr Borisov said.

“Each prime minister, chancellor, president is very important to us when we raise the issue of the western Balkans. To convince them how important it is to work for the progress of the western Balkans, especially in infrastructure projects, cohesion, accession and competitiveness.”

Bulgaria and Romania entered the EU in 2007 and Croatia joined in 2013. Serbia, Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro and Turkey are official candidates for accession, while Bosnia and Kosovo still seek that status.

“We see the EU not just as an economic project but as the peace process for Europe,” Mr Varadkar told Mr Borisov, “and we share a common approach with you on the western Balkans.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی...

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هلند چطور پایتخت دوچرخه‌سواری دنیا شد؟

تنش در مرزهای چین و هند

عشق به شورولت ایمپالا

آخرین وضعیت پرونده پزشک تبریزی

سارق مسلح طلا در ایرانشهر دستگیر شد

مرگ ۳ شهروند پیشوایی در اثر گاز گرفتگی

تحقیق درباره مرگ جوان ایرانی در تایلند

تفاوت بین دستکش ارزان قیمت و گران قیمت

بازداشت قاتل پس از 12 سال

جوانی خواهر 15 ساله اش را کشت

نقش کلیدی بازار فریدونکنار در شیوع آنفلوانزا

گزارش تکان‌دهنده از کانال‌ خواب‌های بی‌خانمان

سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد آپارتمان!

تورهای مسافرتی باکیفیت چه ویژگی‌هایی دارند؟

اکران خصوصی فیلم ها برای نمایندگان مجلس قانونی است؟

وب گردی

نوشاندن آب به نوزاد منجر به مرگ او می‌شود؟

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

سفر به شهر هزار داستان!

مهمترین خواص گوجه فرنگی

فقط این موارد را در سررسید خود یادداشت کنید!

10 دارایی آدم‌های شاد که پول جزء آنها نیست

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور
عکس جنجالی همسر ترامپ در صفحه اینستاگرامش
امروز می‌توانیم بگوییم روز پایان فتنه ۹۶ است/نیرو‌های امنیتی در حال بررسی دخالت یک مسئول سابق در ناآرامی‌ها هستند/سپاه تنها در سه استان به طور محدود وارد شد
پیدا شدن موجود ترسناک در مزرعه یک کشاورز
واکنش ترکیه به ناآرامی های ایران/اتاق عملیات اغتشاشات ایران در اربیل و هرات/تعویق سفر وزیر خارجه فرانسه به تهران/تمدید حالت فوق‌العاده در مصر تا سه ماه دیگر
هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور
اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران
باید از شعاردهندگان پرسید جمهوری ایرانی چیست؟ /جایگاه مدیران مدارس به فروش می رسد! /کجای دنیا پزشکی با ۷۰ میلیون تومان درآمد یارانه می گیرد؟/فقط ۳۴ درصد بودجه کشور مربوط به مردم است!
پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!
طعنه نیوزویک به ترامپ در خصوص مسدود شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی در ایران
ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی به کسانی که به نفع رضا خان شعار دادند/آخرین وضعیت دانشجویان بازداشتی در تهران
جعبه جواهرات توت انخ آمون بالاخره باز شد
قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده حذف شد
صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟
راهپیمایی مردم اهواز در محکومیت حوادث اخیر

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۳۰۰ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۲۰۵ نظر)

پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

توئیت توهین آمیز ترامپ: مردم ایران گرسنه هستند/نظر روس ها در مورد دخالت آمریکا در ناآرامی های ایران/تلاش برای کودتا علیه پادشاه اردن با کمک‌ عربستان و امارات/ درخواست آلمان از ایران در مورد اغتشاشات اخیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

اگر اعتراض حق مردم است، مسیر اعتراض کردن را باز کنید!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۵۹ نظر)

غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۳۱ نظر)

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نقد و اعتراض مردم فرصت است نه تهدید؛ ملت خود پاسخ قانون شکنان و آشوبگران را می دهند/ مشکلی بزرگتر از بیکاری نداریم/ دولت برای حل مشکلات سپرده گذاران 11 هزار میلیارد تومان پرداخت/ فضا برای نقد و اعتراض قانونمند، باید بازتر شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تلاش نافرجام خبرنگار تابناک برای گفت و گو با نمایندگان مجلس در جریان ناآرامی های کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)