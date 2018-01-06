پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۳۱۳بازدید
‍ پ

families search for loved ones disappeared by Isis

The families of hundreds of civilians who were kidnapped by Islamic State and held in its notorious jails have urged the military factions that ousted the group from Raqqa, its de facto capital, to help them find their loved ones.
کد خبر: ۷۶۱۷۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۳ 06 January 2018

The families of hundreds of civilians who were kidnapped by Islamic State and held in its notorious jails have urged the military factions that ousted the group from Raqqa, its de facto capital, to help them find their loved ones.

Relatives say hundreds and possibly thousands of people detained during Isis’s reign of terror in Syria remain unaccounted for despite the group’s loss of territory and retreat to desert hideouts.

“We have hundreds of names, pictures, and arrest dates. There is no full list but we are discovering new names every day,” said Amer Matar, a documentary filmmaker from Raqqa who lives in Germany and started an online campaign to raise awareness about the detainees. Matar’s brother, Muhammad Nour Matar, was detained by Isis in August 2013 and remains missing.

“None of the military or judicial organisations have dealt seriously with the issue of those kidnapped by Daesh [Isis], and we have had no responsiveness from them,” he said. “Our families are second-class citizens to everyone concerned.”

Isis’s self-proclaimed caliphate has collapsed under a multi-pronged assault in Iraq and Syria by Turkish-backed rebels, US-led coalition forces, Kurdish paramilitaries and the Iraqi and Syrian armies. But few have sought answers as to the fate of thousands of people imprisoned by the group during its more than three years in control of vast stretches of land in the two countries.

The militants have claimed several high-profile prisoners, including journalists who were executed on camera, and Father Paolo Dall’Oglio, a dissident Jesuit priest from Italy who was living in Syria when he was kidnapped. His fate remains unknown.

Many Syrians were also detained on a daily basis for infractions ranging from smoking to protesting the militants’ actions, documenting abuses and “apostasy”.

Matar has teamed up with a network of activists on the ground who have visited abandoned Isis prisons to photograph them and gather any documentation that could cast light on the fate of the prisoners. Some detention centres have already been converted into holding cells by the conquering forces.

Among the team’s findings were the memoirs of an Isis jailer, verdicts handed down by Isis’s courts – including an execution order against a nurse who allegedly confessed to cursing God – etchings by prisoners on the walls, and abandoned clothes and orange jumpsuits that they surmised were removed before Isis killed prisoners.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has documented the names of 8,119 individuals who remain missing, including 286 children and more than 300 women. Isis operated at least 54 detention centres at the height of its power, with many more secret prisons and cells, according to the rights group.
A spokesman for the network told the Guardian that at least 1,600 individuals had died inside Isis prisons. The deaths were attributed to a number of causes, including torture, mass execution orders, the targeting of prisons by the US-led coalition during territorial retreats by Isis, and as a result of forced menial labour carried out near the frontlines as punishment.

The responsibility of verifying what happened to the prisoners falls on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance led by Kurdish militias and backed by the US, which took control of Raqqa, the spokesman said.

“The SDF is responsible for uncovering the fate of thousands of forcibly disappeared in Daesh prisons, because it controls broad swaths of areas that were under the militants’ control including Raqqa city, which held the most important administrative centres for the group and its leaders,” he said. “They have also detained dozens of security officials and leaders in the group who definitely have information that would clarify the fate of the forcibly disappeared.”

The SDF did not respond to a request for comment about its efforts to trace former prisoners.

The families, while sometimes contemplating the worst, still hold out hope. Among them is Zubayda Ismail, the wife of a surgeon from Raqqa who was kidnapped by armed men wearing balaclavas in November 2013. Ismail’s protestations to Isis led nowhere, as the militants denied they had detained her husband.

After fleeing to Turkey and then France, Ismail has posted a note about her husband on the campaign’s Facebook page every day, updating the number of days since his disappearance.

Matar also hopes to one day be reunited with his brother, and wants to open a museum to show people the horrors of Isis’s prisons. “The evidence of these crimes is being eradicated,” he says. “That’s why I thought of preserving this memory that nearly destroyed our lives.”

Matar’s brother was detained more than four years ago after filming a women’s protest in front of an Isis building in Raqqa. Despite the lack of knowledge about his brother’s whereabouts, Matar is consoled by the fact that there are many more prisons that have yet to be searched.

“There is great hope,” he says. “Every day we have hope that Muhammad Nour will be back, and we will see him, and meet him. We will find him. We started this campaign for Mohammad Nour and the thousands like him.”

برچسب ها
syria raqqa missing
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی...

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هلند چطور پایتخت دوچرخه‌سواری دنیا شد؟

تنش در مرزهای چین و هند

عشق به شورولت ایمپالا

آخرین وضعیت پرونده پزشک تبریزی

سارق مسلح طلا در ایرانشهر دستگیر شد

مرگ ۳ شهروند پیشوایی در اثر گاز گرفتگی

تحقیق درباره مرگ جوان ایرانی در تایلند

تفاوت بین دستکش ارزان قیمت و گران قیمت

بازداشت قاتل پس از 12 سال

جوانی خواهر 15 ساله اش را کشت

نقش کلیدی بازار فریدونکنار در شیوع آنفلوانزا

گزارش تکان‌دهنده از کانال‌ خواب‌های بی‌خانمان

سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد آپارتمان!

تورهای مسافرتی باکیفیت چه ویژگی‌هایی دارند؟

اکران خصوصی فیلم ها برای نمایندگان مجلس قانونی است؟

وب گردی

نوشاندن آب به نوزاد منجر به مرگ او می‌شود؟

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

سفر به شهر هزار داستان!

مهمترین خواص گوجه فرنگی

فقط این موارد را در سررسید خود یادداشت کنید!

10 دارایی آدم‌های شاد که پول جزء آنها نیست

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور
عکس جنجالی همسر ترامپ در صفحه اینستاگرامش
امروز می‌توانیم بگوییم روز پایان فتنه ۹۶ است/نیرو‌های امنیتی در حال بررسی دخالت یک مسئول سابق در ناآرامی‌ها هستند/سپاه تنها در سه استان به طور محدود وارد شد
پیدا شدن موجود ترسناک در مزرعه یک کشاورز
واکنش ترکیه به ناآرامی های ایران/اتاق عملیات اغتشاشات ایران در اربیل و هرات/تعویق سفر وزیر خارجه فرانسه به تهران/تمدید حالت فوق‌العاده در مصر تا سه ماه دیگر
هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور
اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران
باید از شعاردهندگان پرسید جمهوری ایرانی چیست؟ /جایگاه مدیران مدارس به فروش می رسد! /کجای دنیا پزشکی با ۷۰ میلیون تومان درآمد یارانه می گیرد؟/فقط ۳۴ درصد بودجه کشور مربوط به مردم است!
پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!
طعنه نیوزویک به ترامپ در خصوص مسدود شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی در ایران
ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی به کسانی که به نفع رضا خان شعار دادند/آخرین وضعیت دانشجویان بازداشتی در تهران
جعبه جواهرات توت انخ آمون بالاخره باز شد
قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده حذف شد
صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟
راهپیمایی مردم اهواز در محکومیت حوادث اخیر

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۳۰۰ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۲۰۵ نظر)

پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

توئیت توهین آمیز ترامپ: مردم ایران گرسنه هستند/نظر روس ها در مورد دخالت آمریکا در ناآرامی های ایران/تلاش برای کودتا علیه پادشاه اردن با کمک‌ عربستان و امارات/ درخواست آلمان از ایران در مورد اغتشاشات اخیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

اگر اعتراض حق مردم است، مسیر اعتراض کردن را باز کنید!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۵۹ نظر)

غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۳۱ نظر)

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نقد و اعتراض مردم فرصت است نه تهدید؛ ملت خود پاسخ قانون شکنان و آشوبگران را می دهند/ مشکلی بزرگتر از بیکاری نداریم/ دولت برای حل مشکلات سپرده گذاران 11 هزار میلیارد تومان پرداخت/ فضا برای نقد و اعتراض قانونمند، باید بازتر شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تلاش نافرجام خبرنگار تابناک برای گفت و گو با نمایندگان مجلس در جریان ناآرامی های کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)