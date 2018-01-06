پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۳۲۶بازدید
‍ پ

Twitter refuses to mute world leaders like Donald Trump

Twitter has said it will not block world leaders or remove their "controversial tweets" amid calls to remove US President Donald Trump from the social media platform.
کد خبر: ۷۶۱۷۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۵۳ 06 January 2018

Twitter has said it will not block world leaders or remove their "controversial tweets" amid calls to remove US President Donald Trump from the social media platform.

In a blog post the company said its purpose "is to serve and help advance the global, public conversation" and therefore would not remove content from elected leaders.

Twitter had already said in September that "newsworthiness" and whether a tweet is "of public interest" are among the factors it considers before removing an account or a tweet.

The company's response comes after President Trump posted a tweet about North Korea, which led to calls for him to be banished from the site.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,' Mr Trump tweeted.

"Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Following the tweet, critics argued that Mr Trump's continued presence on the network was endangering the world and violating Twitter's ban on threats of violence.

But Twitter reiterated its stance, saying: "Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society.

"Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate.

"It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.

"We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly. No one person's account drives Twitter's growth, or influences these decisions."

It added: "We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Twitter's statement.

Some Twitter users expressed support for the company's decision, while others complained of a double standard.

"If I tweeted half of what Trump has since he entered office, I'd be permanently banned from this platform," @michaelranaii tweeted.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی...

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هلند چطور پایتخت دوچرخه‌سواری دنیا شد؟

تنش در مرزهای چین و هند

عشق به شورولت ایمپالا

آخرین وضعیت پرونده پزشک تبریزی

سارق مسلح طلا در ایرانشهر دستگیر شد

مرگ ۳ شهروند پیشوایی در اثر گاز گرفتگی

تحقیق درباره مرگ جوان ایرانی در تایلند

تفاوت بین دستکش ارزان قیمت و گران قیمت

بازداشت قاتل پس از 12 سال

جوانی خواهر 15 ساله اش را کشت

نقش کلیدی بازار فریدونکنار در شیوع آنفلوانزا

گزارش تکان‌دهنده از کانال‌ خواب‌های بی‌خانمان

سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد آپارتمان!

تورهای مسافرتی باکیفیت چه ویژگی‌هایی دارند؟

اکران خصوصی فیلم ها برای نمایندگان مجلس قانونی است؟

وب گردی

نوشاندن آب به نوزاد منجر به مرگ او می‌شود؟

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

سفر به شهر هزار داستان!

مهمترین خواص گوجه فرنگی

فقط این موارد را در سررسید خود یادداشت کنید!

10 دارایی آدم‌های شاد که پول جزء آنها نیست

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور
عکس جنجالی همسر ترامپ در صفحه اینستاگرامش
امروز می‌توانیم بگوییم روز پایان فتنه ۹۶ است/نیرو‌های امنیتی در حال بررسی دخالت یک مسئول سابق در ناآرامی‌ها هستند/سپاه تنها در سه استان به طور محدود وارد شد
پیدا شدن موجود ترسناک در مزرعه یک کشاورز
واکنش ترکیه به ناآرامی های ایران/اتاق عملیات اغتشاشات ایران در اربیل و هرات/تعویق سفر وزیر خارجه فرانسه به تهران/تمدید حالت فوق‌العاده در مصر تا سه ماه دیگر
هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور
اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران
باید از شعاردهندگان پرسید جمهوری ایرانی چیست؟ /جایگاه مدیران مدارس به فروش می رسد! /کجای دنیا پزشکی با ۷۰ میلیون تومان درآمد یارانه می گیرد؟/فقط ۳۴ درصد بودجه کشور مربوط به مردم است!
پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!
طعنه نیوزویک به ترامپ در خصوص مسدود شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی در ایران
ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی به کسانی که به نفع رضا خان شعار دادند/آخرین وضعیت دانشجویان بازداشتی در تهران
جعبه جواهرات توت انخ آمون بالاخره باز شد
قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده حذف شد
صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟
راهپیمایی مردم اهواز در محکومیت حوادث اخیر

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۳۰۰ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۲۰۵ نظر)

پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

توئیت توهین آمیز ترامپ: مردم ایران گرسنه هستند/نظر روس ها در مورد دخالت آمریکا در ناآرامی های ایران/تلاش برای کودتا علیه پادشاه اردن با کمک‌ عربستان و امارات/ درخواست آلمان از ایران در مورد اغتشاشات اخیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

اگر اعتراض حق مردم است، مسیر اعتراض کردن را باز کنید!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۵۹ نظر)

غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۳۱ نظر)

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نقد و اعتراض مردم فرصت است نه تهدید؛ ملت خود پاسخ قانون شکنان و آشوبگران را می دهند/ مشکلی بزرگتر از بیکاری نداریم/ دولت برای حل مشکلات سپرده گذاران 11 هزار میلیارد تومان پرداخت/ فضا برای نقد و اعتراض قانونمند، باید بازتر شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تلاش نافرجام خبرنگار تابناک برای گفت و گو با نمایندگان مجلس در جریان ناآرامی های کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)