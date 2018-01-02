پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۶۲۷بازدید
‍ پ

Ayatollah Khamenei warns over the enemies’ plot against the Iranian nation

As some violence has broken out as a result of protests in some Iranian cities over the recent days, Iran’s Supreme Leader has warned over the enemies’ plot against the Islamic Republic. Other high-ranking Iranian officials have also issued warnings over foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs.   
کد خبر: ۷۶۱۰۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۶:۵۷ 02 January 2018

Tabnak – As some violence has broken out as a result of protests in some Iranian cities over the recent days, Iran’s Supreme Leader has warned over the enemies’ plot against the Islamic Republic. Other high-ranking Iranian officials have also issued warnings over foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs.   

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment in the course of the latest developments in the country. 

“During the events of the past several days, Iran’s enemies, using the various tools at their disposal, including money, weapons, politics, and security apparatus, have allied [with one another] to create problems for the Islamic establishment,” the Leader said on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, described “the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith” in the Iranian nation as an obstacle in the way of the enemy. The Leader made the remarks during an address to a weekly meeting with a number of martyrs' families.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the woeful situation besetting certain West Asian and North African countries, which have been the target of foreign invasion. The Leader commemorated the sacrifices made by Iranian soldiers who fought and lost their lives during the 1980-88 war with Iraq. 

For his part, commenting on the recent unrests, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani has said certain countries are waging a "proxy war" against the Islamic Republic via social media and the internet. 

On Monday, Shamkhani noted that the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia are behind the recent riots in Iran, stressing that the hashtags and social media campaigns cornering the situation in Iran are all in fact being guided by these countries.   

"Based on our analyses, around 27 percent of the new hashtags against Iran are generated by the Saudi government," he added. Shamkhani added that this foreign-backed intervention is aimed at hampering Iran’s progress in different spheres.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Iranian people would deal with a "small and minority group" of rioters and lawbreakers exploiting the protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities in recent days. 

Speaking in a meeting with a number of Iranian lawmakers on Monday, Rouhani said the nation would counter the small group that has used protests as an excuse to chant slogans in violation of the law and people's demands, insult the sanctities and values of the Islamic Revolution, and damage public property.

"The enemy will not remain silent vis-à-vis the nation's progress and greatness, but there are also deceived people among the protesters who have rightful demands," he added.

It should be noted that since Thursday, groups of Iranian protesters have staged protests in several cities to voice their anger over rising prices and economic conditions. Sporadic violence has erupted during the protests, causing a number of deaths.

برچسب ها
iran protests iran ayatollah khamenei rouhani shamkhani
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

دادستان کل کشور: رها بودن فضا مجازی به ضرر کشور است/وزیر بهداشت:

دادستان کل کشور: رها بودن فضا مجازی به ضرر کشور است/وزیر بهداشت: "پالم" سرطان‌زا نیست

تاثیر ناآرامی ها بر فروش فیلم های سینمایی/خواب احمدی نژادی ها برای روحانی/آمار مهمی از تعداد تجمعات اعتراضی/مسافرکشی...

تاثیر ناآرامی ها بر فروش فیلم های سینمایی/خواب احمدی نژادی ها برای روحانی/آمار مهمی از تعداد تجمعات اعتراضی/مسافرکشی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هوای ۷ استان کشور ناسالم شد

شاتل؛ حامی شبکه‌های اجتماعی

پنکیک موز بدون نیاز به آرد

ده خودروی هیبریدی شارژی برتر 2018

احتمال کولاک در گردنه‌های استان زنجان

مدیران شهرداری هم عوارض تردد می پردازند

توییت مجدد ترامپ درباره ایران و خشم کاربران

فاجعه آبرفان

با تعامل میان دولت و مجلس گره‌ها گشوده می‌شود

آخرین اخبار از افزایش قیمت بنزین

جزئیات مراسم تشییع پیکر شهید شاه‌سنایی

بازداشت عامل کشته شدن شهروند درودی

امنیت کامل در تهران برقرار است

واکنش فرمانده نیروی انتظامی به حوادث اخیر کشور

سرکرده بوکوحرام ویدئو جدید منتشر کرد

وب گردی

فقط این موارد را در سررسید خود یادداشت کنید!

10 دارایی آدم‌های شاد که پول جزء آنها نیست

سفر به شهر هزار داستان!

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

اگر باردارید، قبل از زلزله بخوانید!

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

کجا برویم که به بچه‌ها خوش بگذرد؟

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟
شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی شلوغ شد، شک نکنید گروهی در حال دزدی هستند/زاکانی: مقام معظم رهبری معترضان را هم پاره تن خود می‌دانستند
جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری قم: ما حرفه ای هستیم جواب نمی دهیم!/حسینیان: ریشه مشکلات ما همین دولت است
افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست
«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید
غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود
تصویری متفاوت از نیروهای یگان ویژه در تهران
تشخیص جنسیت جنین با آزمایش خون
لاغر شدن حیرت‌انگیز بازیگران معروف ایرانی
اعترافات یکی از دستگیرشدگان تجمع قزوین
تصاویر تجمع خیابان انقلاب تهران
ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب
حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!
تخریب اموال عمومی در اتفاقات امروز
رهبر انقلاب شب گذشته به دیدار چه کسی رفتند؟

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۲۴۳ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

توئیت توهین آمیز ترامپ: مردم ایران گرسنه هستند/نظر روس ها در مورد دخالت آمریکا در ناآرامی های ایران/تلاش برای کودتا علیه پادشاه اردن با کمک‌ عربستان و امارات/ درخواست آلمان از ایران در مورد اغتشاشات اخیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۱۱۷ نظر)

دولت قبل و نمایندگان مجلس اصولگرا حق ندارند طلبکار مردم باشند!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

نقد و اعتراض مردم فرصت است نه تهدید؛ ملت خود پاسخ قانون شکنان و آشوبگران را می دهند/ مشکلی بزرگتر از بیکاری نداریم/ دولت برای حل مشکلات سپرده گذاران 11 هزار میلیارد تومان پرداخت/ فضا برای نقد و اعتراض قانونمند، باید بازتر شود  (۱۱۰ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

تلاش نافرجام خبرنگار تابناک برای گفت و گو با نمایندگان مجلس در جریان ناآرامی های کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود  (۱۰۲ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)