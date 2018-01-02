Ayatollah Khamenei warns over the enemies’ plot against the Iranian nation

As some violence has broken out as a result of protests in some Iranian cities over the recent days, Iran’s Supreme Leader has warned over the enemies’ plot against the Islamic Republic. Other high-ranking Iranian officials have also issued warnings over foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment in the course of the latest developments in the country.

“During the events of the past several days, Iran’s enemies, using the various tools at their disposal, including money, weapons, politics, and security apparatus, have allied [with one another] to create problems for the Islamic establishment,” the Leader said on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, described “the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith” in the Iranian nation as an obstacle in the way of the enemy. The Leader made the remarks during an address to a weekly meeting with a number of martyrs' families.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the woeful situation besetting certain West Asian and North African countries, which have been the target of foreign invasion. The Leader commemorated the sacrifices made by Iranian soldiers who fought and lost their lives during the 1980-88 war with Iraq.

For his part, commenting on the recent unrests, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani has said certain countries are waging a "proxy war" against the Islamic Republic via social media and the internet.

On Monday, Shamkhani noted that the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia are behind the recent riots in Iran, stressing that the hashtags and social media campaigns cornering the situation in Iran are all in fact being guided by these countries.

"Based on our analyses, around 27 percent of the new hashtags against Iran are generated by the Saudi government," he added. Shamkhani added that this foreign-backed intervention is aimed at hampering Iran’s progress in different spheres.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Iranian people would deal with a "small and minority group" of rioters and lawbreakers exploiting the protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities in recent days.

Speaking in a meeting with a number of Iranian lawmakers on Monday, Rouhani said the nation would counter the small group that has used protests as an excuse to chant slogans in violation of the law and people's demands, insult the sanctities and values of the Islamic Revolution, and damage public property.

"The enemy will not remain silent vis-à-vis the nation's progress and greatness, but there are also deceived people among the protesters who have rightful demands," he added.

It should be noted that since Thursday, groups of Iranian protesters have staged protests in several cities to voice their anger over rising prices and economic conditions. Sporadic violence has erupted during the protests, causing a number of deaths.