US Decides to Suspend Multimillion Military Aid to Pakistan – Reports

The US authorities decided to withhold $255 million in military aid to Pakistan after US President Donald Trump’s critical remarks about the south Asian country, local media reported.

“The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in [Fiscal Year] 2016 Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time … The president has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance,” a national security official told the Fox News broadcaster on Monday.

On Monday, Trump wrote on his Twitter page that the United States had allocated millions of dollars in aid to Pakistan, while the latter had not contributed to countering terrorism and provided safe harbor to terrorists from Afghanistan. The US president vowed to stop providing financial aid for Pakistan.The official added that Trump would continue to review Pakistan’s level of cooperation.

Meantime, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned on Tuesday US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale over US President Donald Trump’s critical remarks about Islamabad and its anti-terror policy, local media reported.

The Pakistani Cabinet will also hold a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday to discuss the situation, The News International media outlet reported. On Wednesday, Abbasi will also chair a meeting of the National Security Committee.

Pakistan is a US partner in southern Asia but the Afghan Islamist movement of Taliban reportedly uses territories in northern Pakistan for its bases.

Moreover, Osama bin Laden, the former leader of al-Qaeda terrorist organization, who was responsible for the 9/11 attacks, was found and killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011.