پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۱۷۴بازدید
‍ پ

$45M Russian Satellite Lost After Scientists Admit They Gave It The Wrong Coordinates

Russia has conceded that a high-profile space failure in November last year occurred because scientists programmed a rocket carrying a US$45 million weather satellite with the wrong coordinates.
کد خبر: ۷۶۰۸۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۵۸ 02 January 2018

Russia has conceded that a high-profile space failure in November last year occurred because scientists programmed a rocket carrying a US$45 million weather satellite with the wrong coordinates.

In comments to Russian state TV last week, deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin admitted the Meteor-M weather satellite was effectively under the impression it had launched from a site in Kazakhstan, when it had in fact taken off from Russia's far east.

"The rocket was really programmed as if it was taking off from Baikonur," Rogozin said. "They didn't get the coordinates right."

The Baikonur Cosmodrome – located in southern Kazakhstan – is a colossal spaceport that figures heavily in the history of Soviet space exploration, going back to its founding in the 1950s.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia has leased the facility from Kazakhstan for rocket launches – but Baikonur isn't the only cosmodrome in town.

A much newer US$7.5 billion spaceport called the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast in south-east Russia has been under construction since 2011 – and was the actual location of the Meteor-M 2–1's launch atop a Soyuz–2 booster rocket on November 28 (being only the second launch for the Vostochny site).

The launch initially proceeded without a hitch – also carrying 18 smaller research and commercial satellites into orbit for the US, Japan, Canada, and Germany, among others – but when the Meteor-M weather satellite was deployed from the rocket, scientists became aware something was terribly wrong.

"The first scheduled communication session has failed to establish contact with the satellite due to its absence from the designated orbit," a spokesman for Russian space agency Roscosmos said at the time.

"Analysis of the current situation is underway."

While Russian media initially suspected the problem was somehow due to a failure of the booster's final stage – the Fregat – Roscosmos launched its own investigation.

What they found was something altogether more glaring and avoidable: human error.

In somewhat different language to how Rogozin explains the failure, an official Roscosmos statement on the catastrophe attributes the satellite loss to the "imperfection of the software algorithms of the control system" on the Fregat.

In other words, the scientists who were meant to oversee the rocket's launch instructions weren't thorough enough, Roscosmos says.

"All this in aggregate contributed to the fact that the factors, the combination of which led to an abnormal completion of the mission, remained undetected in preparation for launch," the emergency commission concludes.

"For improper performance by the leaders of the duties assigned to them, the commission recommended that disciplinary sanctions be imposed on them in the form of reprimands."

It's not a very promising start to Russia's pricey, new Vostochny spaceport, and comes after Roscosmos had its budget slashed by more than a third following an internal audit that condemned the space agency for wasting nearly US$2 billion, "with such a level of moral decay, one should not be surprised at the high accident rate".

It also means scientists are going to miss out on what the Meteor-M 1–2 was intended to deliver: a five-year mission gathering satellite imagery and environmental data for the Russian weather agency, Roshydromet.

Hopefully Russia's space program can bounce back from this embarrassing calamity, and quickly – after all, we have some pretty high expectations for what they're going to achieve.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری...

جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ورود کامیون به پیاده رو در سانفرانسیسکو

دسیسه زن دوم برای کشتن شوهر سه زنه

سهمیه‎بندی بنزین جدی شد

بارش برف و لغزندگی جاده در برخی محورهای کشور

«کاشت مغزی»، عملیات جدید حافظه‌یاب

اتمام حجت رئیس دادگاه‌انقلاب تهران با اغتشاشگران

امام جمعه تبریز درباره حواشی پرسپولیس-تراکتورچه گفت؟

مصدومیت سه کارگر بر اثر انفجار دیگ بخار

آیا سه اخطاره شدن جباروف عمدی وبرای کریسمس بود؟

مطلب روزنامه معتبرایتالیا درباره ایراد بزرگ سردارآزمون

اعتراض تراکتور:پرسپولیس بایدبیشترازیک بازی محروم شود!

حوادث شغلی چه بر سر کارگران می‌آورد

چین کیت باغبانی به ماه می فرستد

انهدام باند ۷ نفره سرقت خودرو

اربیل شرط عراق را پذیرفت

وب گردی

اگر باردارید، قبل از زلزله بخوانید!

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

تور اقتصادی آفریقا و فرصت‌هایی که نباید از دست داد

ساده و ثابت؛ راز لباس پوشیدن ابرپولدارها

کجا برویم که به بچه‌ها خوش بگذرد؟

نوازنده ۷۰ ساله‌ای که ناچار است باربری کند

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پر جاذبه ترین کشور دنیا!

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟
شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی شلوغ شد، شک نکنید گروهی در حال دزدی هستند/زاکانی: مقام معظم رهبری معترضان را هم پاره تن خود می‌دانستند
جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری قم: ما حرفه ای هستیم جواب نمی دهیم!/حسینیان: ریشه مشکلات ما همین دولت است
افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست
«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید
تصویری متفاوت از نیروهای یگان ویژه در تهران
لاغر شدن حیرت‌انگیز بازیگران معروف ایرانی
اعترافات یکی از دستگیرشدگان تجمع قزوین
غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود
ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب
تصاویر تجمع خیابان انقلاب تهران
تخریب اموال عمومی در اتفاقات امروز
حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!
رهبر انقلاب شب گذشته به دیدار چه کسی رفتند؟
مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است +تکذیب

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۲۴۳ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۱۱۷ نظر)

دولت قبل و نمایندگان مجلس اصولگرا حق ندارند طلبکار مردم باشند!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

نقد و اعتراض مردم فرصت است نه تهدید؛ ملت خود پاسخ قانون شکنان و آشوبگران را می دهند/ مشکلی بزرگتر از بیکاری نداریم/ دولت برای حل مشکلات سپرده گذاران 11 هزار میلیارد تومان پرداخت/ فضا برای نقد و اعتراض قانونمند، باید بازتر شود  (۱۱۰ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود  (۱۰۲ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)